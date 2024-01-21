8 Chair Mats To Keep Your Desk Chair From Damaging Your Floors

Anji Mountain is a small business specializing in home interior items made from sustainable and renewable materials with a focus on natural fibers.

Promising reviews: "This is excellent product! I have a home office with carpeting and the plastic chair mats I'd have to buy new one every two years, which is ridiculous to me. This looks so good in the office and it's big enough can roll around in chair to filing cabinets — couldn't do that with plastic chair mats as they aren't as big. Just match the color to your decor and it's beautiful. I do notice it moves slightly as I adjust about once a month, but it only moves about an inch or two so it's only a slight adjustment (straightening it out), and this doesn't affect my chair movement." —Melissa Hall



"I have used this chair mat for just under two years now. This thing is amazing! It is nice and smooth and quiet when a chair rolls across it. I used to go through the plastic mats in a year. This has already outlived those by almost double and still going strong." —Dave Johnson



Get it from Amazon for $162.70+ (available in two colors and six sizes, with or without a lip).