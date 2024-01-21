8 Chair Mats To Keep Your Desk Chair From Damaging Your Floors

1. A heavy-duty tempered glass mat designed with high-quality material that can handle up to 1,200 pounds of weight, so you can roll around to your heart's content without worrying about cracking or shattering. Plus, it won't yellow over time, so you'll always have a crystal-clear view of your lovely floors.
Promising reviews: "Beautiful mat that allows me to slide smoothly across it. Plus, it allows the carpet to clearly be seen." —Rosemary
"I've only ever had plastic chairmats, but this one is so much nicer! It was heavy to get upstairs, but it is the perfect size and is like rolling on a hard floor. Much easier on my thick carpet. Highly recommend for an office chair." —Stephanie
Get it from Wayfair for $83.99+ (originally $93.99; available in two sizes)
2. An eco-friendly bamboo mat sturdy enough to withstand all those hours you spend rolling back and forth, but also quiet as a mouse when your chair glides across it. Reviewers rave about the perfect thickness of this mat as well as how spacious it is, so you’ll never feel confined to a tiny spot.
Anji Mountain is a small business specializing in home interior items made from sustainable and renewable materials with a focus on natural fibers.
Promising reviews: "This is excellent product! I have a home office with carpeting and the plastic chair mats I'd have to buy new one every two years, which is ridiculous to me. This looks so good in the office and it's big enough can roll around in chair to filing cabinets — couldn't do that with plastic chair mats as they aren't as big. Just match the color to your decor and it's beautiful. I do notice it moves slightly as I adjust about once a month, but it only moves about an inch or two so it's only a slight adjustment (straightening it out), and this doesn't affect my chair movement." —Melissa Hall
"I have used this chair mat for just under two years now. This thing is amazing! It is nice and smooth and quiet when a chair rolls across it. I used to go through the plastic mats in a year. This has already outlived those by almost double and still going strong." —Dave Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $162.70+ (available in two colors and six sizes, with or without a lip).
3. A decorative boho option if you're looking for a more intricate and unique design instead of the same ol' office aesthetic. Not only does this mat look absolutely stunning, but the polyester texture also allows you to roll your chair around with ease, with no annoying slipping. *And* your chair won't leave any pesky indents on the mat, keeping it looking fresh and new.
BTW, reviewers also noted that this mat is surprisingly comfortable under bare feet, so no need to wear shoes all day at your desk.
Promising review: "Yay this arrived today and I immediately opened it up and it's just beautiful. The colors are gorgeous. The texture is nice and it's a little bit sticky on the backside so it definitely stays in place on the floor. My chair does not make any noise rolling on it. The mat is perfect." —Rose Curtis
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
4. A brilliantly designed Spike Lock mat perfect for medium- and high-pile carpet. With its jumbo rubber spikes, this mat will stay locked in place, no matter how much you swivel in your chair. *And* the unique spike design helps to evenly distribute weight across the surface, which eliminates those divots that can ruin your carpet. Say goodbye to those flimsy mats that barely last a year, because this mat won't crack or cave, no matter how many hours you spend parked in your chair.
Promising review: "I used to struggle with flimsy, plastic chair mats that you find plenty of. They always either crack or end up curling at the edges, making it a hassle to roll your chair around. But I found this chair mat, and now my home office is complete. This mat is a game changer for anyone with carpeted floors. Its heavy-duty rubber material grips onto the carpet so well, it's like it's part of the floor. I was skeptical about the 'big rubber spikes' at first, but they truly do lock the mat in place. I've been using it for a few days now, and I haven't had to adjust it even once. Plus, the mat's thickness is perfect — it's firm enough to allow easy rolling but still has that slight give for comfort.
"The surface of this mat is another standout feature. It's surprisingly comfortable to stand on, which is a big plus as I'm starting to use my standing desk more often. Plus, it hides scuffs and scratches with a leather-like texture. This is an outstanding choice for anyone looking for a little upgrade to their home office setup. It's durable, comfortable, and, most importantly, it stays put! For anyone tired of dealing with subpar chair mats, this is definitely worth the investment." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.
5. And a slip-resistant option ideal for low-pile carpet because it's neither too thin nor too thick. Reviewers are obsessed because this one ships FLAT so there’s no unrolling needed, which = no curly corners. Plus, the smooth edges mean you don't have to worry about tripping or stumbling over them.
Promising review: "I got this to replace one I bought before that was WAY too thin. This one is perfect! It's stiff enough that you don't scrunch it up by rolling on it but still thin enough you aren't going to trip over it. The little spikes keep it in place on the low pile carpet. It ships flat so it's ready to use too. Great product and great price!" —Kathryn
Get it from Amazon for $66.99+ (available in two sizes and four styles).
6. An easy-glide mat with a slightly textured surface that'll allow your chair to glide smoothly with minimal effort while also preventing unwanted sliding. No more of those awkward moments where you try to pull your chair in to your desk and end up looking like you're trying to do a weird dance move.
Promising review: "This floor mat is the perfect thickness! Protects the floor but there is no 'cliff edge' to roll off. It is smooth and easy to glide around on. It unrolled and laid flat with little to no effort. The bottom is smooth as well, so it is perfect for hard flooring! It is also the perfect size…not too big, but big enough to be effective! I would recommend!" —Ginni Stevenson Hamele
Get it from Amazon for $26.63+ (available in five sizes and four styles).
7. A printed barbury weave mat to bring some texture to the room while still remaining practical (since the design is printed, the mat is still fully smooth). It’s also stain-resistant, so you can easily wipe away that spill from when you were trying to balance your coffee *and* your laptop.
Promising review: "I ordered this mat in chocolate. I read many reviews and chose this one, a great choice! It has a non skid rigid rubber backing and does not buckle up under chair wheels. I’m using it on a tile floor. A higher price than some, but worth it. I am purchasing an additional mat." —Myra
Get it from Wayfair for $98.95 (available in eight colors).
8. A beautiful floral mat if your main priority is to protect your floors but you want to do it ✨ fabulously ✨. Made from quality vinyl, this mat not only adds a dainty touch to your desk area but also shields your flooring from scratches, scuffs, and tears.
Blue Decor Home is a small business located in Poland that creates office chair mats.
Promising review: "My desk mat came in faster than delivery expectancy time. I’m pleased with it, matches my room decor beautifully! I would recommend these May to anyone in need of a desk mat that’s slim but still sturdy enough that chair is still movable. Not like the thick ones. 100/100" —Anna
Get it from Blue Decor Home on Etsy for $54.08+ (available in six sizes and various other designs here).
