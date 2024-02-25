30 Pieces Of Bright Home Decor To Rescue Yourself From Boredom

1. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that'll automatically turn on when the sun goes down, casting a soft, enchanting glow that'll have you feeling like you're frolicking through a mystical forest.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2. A funky floral shower curtain here to transport you to the '70s. Blast some Michael Jackson or The O'Jays and prepare to dance like you're on Soul Train while conditioning your hair.
3. A set of three rustic ceramic vases your coffee or side table really needs to add a little extra ~pizzazz~. Grab it in neutral shades or vibrant color combos to best match your home's vibe.
Promising review: "These little vases are the cutest touch to my living room! Definitely a favorite in my house. These are very sturdy and well made. I put my pampas grass in them to give an airy feel to my living room and I’m very happy I did! I absolutely love these vases! TikTok made me buy them!" —Sha'miah Lindsay
Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in five additional styles).
4. Plus, a set of darling silk tulips I'm sure will have people wondering how you have the time (and money) to *always* have a vase of fresh flowers. These artificial flowers are made out of a silk material that mimics the look and feel of real flower petals. The best part: They never need water and will stay "alive" and beautiful forever.
Promising review: "I've seen these all over TikTok and had them in my cart for months…ended up buying them and THEY ARE WORTH THE MONEY. Soft, soft, soft and look so real, I’m going to buy more." —Brittney Jackson
Get a set 20 from Amazon for $18.99 (available in dozens of color combos).
5. Some decorative prismatic window film allowing you to bask in all the colors of the rainbow and still let some sunlight in while maintaining the utmost privacy. Now you can walk around in your underwear, a face mask, and a messy bun without a care in the world.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Ashley Ann
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes)
6. A set of rainbow wineglasses so exquisite that you'll want a second set to keep on display at all times, especially while the first set is in the dishwasher.
The Wine Savant is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Love these! I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.
7. A colorful hand towel that'll bring a gorgeous pop of brightness to your bathroom and kitchen while still remaining cuddly soft and — most importantly — super absorbent.
Promising review: "These towels are gorgeous! They are a good deal larger than most hand towels I use, but that is fine by me. These are just perfect for my kitchen and bathroom. Well-made, these are functional and add a lot of style. I will be buying more." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and in eight colors).
8. A bunch of cute little macaron boxes because who wouldn't want to pop open a pink or blue macaron to find their favorite earrings or daily vitamins? It's like having a little piece of Paris right on your nightstand.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
9. A set of popular fairy lights with eight different light modes, including a twinkling option, so you can create a cozy atmosphere. Plus, the controller is attached right to the lights so you won't have to worry about ever losing it.
Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do. My girls love the warm glow that it gives to their bedrooms. The first thing my almost teenage daughter said was, 'My room looks like a Pinterest room!' So overall, it was a WIN-WIN! Definitely worth the money!" —MyMomShopsAtGoodwill
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 styles).
10. A set of delightfully bright fruit-inspired coasters bound to make your coffee table look like a decorative fruit basket every time you place drinks down.
Promising review: "Are you kidding me? How could anyone rate these anything less than 5 stars? Mine arrived fairly quickly. They are colorful and the pattern is exactly as pictured. They are wrapped individually. What a good buy! I plan on using mine in a door wreath because they are perfect for decorations." —J&SZack
Get a pack of seven from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A smiley face rug with a cheerfulness that's so contagious, you have no choice but to start your day off on the right foot.
Promising review: "I’m so in love with this bath mat! It absorbs water so it drys fast and it's soft to stand on. I love this cute design! Cheery for my bathroom! Makes me smile!" —Drhonda fitzroy
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A lovely moon phase garland to bring a whimsical touch to your bedroom, perfect for those of us who are fascinated by the mysteries of the universe.
Base Roots is a woman-owned home decor shop that blends modern and traditional design elements.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in gold and sliver).
13. A three-tiered ring floor lamp just perfect for anyone who doesn't have a "plain Jane" bone in their body. This lighting option is not only eccentric and avant-garde, but it also features dimmable brightness so you can control the room's mood.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in four styles).