27 Birthday Gifts That Look Expensive, But You And I Know Are Under $50

This board comes with a removable magnetic holder that keeps four serving knives and utensils upright and easily accessible, two ceramic serving bowls for sauces and dips, and six sampler forks to complement this stunning charcuterie tray.



Smirly is the small business behind these charcuterie boards — check out their store page for more cute gift ideas for people who love to host and cook!

Promising reviews: "This was a gift for a friend. She was blown away when she opened it. I'm sure she will get much use from it for family use and for parties. Can't wait to see how she fills it!" —Beaudette

"This was a last-minute purchase for a party we hosted and the charcuterie was a hit! I loved the ramekins, spots for nuts and more, and the knife set is higher quality than what you would expect for the price point. Sharp and heavy. I do wish the ramekins were a little bit deeper, they’re quite shallow and probably meant for jams and honey but I wanted to use them for pickles and olives. I made them work, but it’s worth mentioning. The board was easy to clean and the small forks were a great accessory. I ended up using the fruit tray to hold a dip and crackers, it’s super versatile. I highly recommend this board for your own kitchen or as a gift!" —Gina DeLand

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (utensils and serving bowls come in five different colors).