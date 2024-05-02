27 Birthday Gifts That Look Expensive, But You And I Know Are Under $50

1. A dazzling tennis bracelet that'll sparkle with all the "ice" from those dazzling crystals when it catches the light, making everyone who passes by do a double-take. This bracelet is so stunning, they’ll swear it's straight out of a Tiffany’s showcase (but it didn’t even set you back 20 bucks).
Promising review: "I LOVE this bracelet!!! It looks so expensive and is heavy duty. If you want a tennis bracelet without spending thousands of dollars, I HIGHLY recommend this!" —Gabby Little
Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (available in three lengths and finishes, as well as a two-pack).
2. A sleek bamboo charcuterie board beautifully crafted for someone who loves to play host or just enjoys a bit of everyday luxury. They’ll be laying out an array of cheeses, meats, fruits, and nuts in a way that's both artful and appetizing. It's not just a board; it's a conversation starter, a centerpiece that elevates any gathering from a casual hangout to an elegant soirée.
This board comes with a removable magnetic holder that keeps four serving knives and utensils upright and easily accessible, two ceramic serving bowls for sauces and dips, and six sampler forks to complement this stunning charcuterie tray.
Smirly is the small business behind these charcuterie boards — check out their store page for more cute gift ideas for people who love to host and cook!
Promising reviews: "This was a gift for a friend. She was blown away when she opened it. I'm sure she will get much use from it for family use and for parties. Can't wait to see how she fills it!" —Beaudette
"This was a last-minute purchase for a party we hosted and the charcuterie was a hit! I loved the ramekins, spots for nuts and more, and the knife set is higher quality than what you would expect for the price point. Sharp and heavy. I do wish the ramekins were a little bit deeper, they’re quite shallow and probably meant for jams and honey but I wanted to use them for pickles and olives. I made them work, but it’s worth mentioning. The board was easy to clean and the small forks were a great accessory. I ended up using the fruit tray to hold a dip and crackers, it’s super versatile. I highly recommend this board for your own kitchen or as a gift!" —Gina DeLand
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (utensils and serving bowls come in five different colors).
3. An understated but sleek retro-style baguette purse that screams "luxury" but with a price tag that whispers "affordable." It has this vintage charm that feels both nostalgic and incredibly chic — and a design so versatile, they can pair it with their favorite jeans and tee *or* a little black dress to tie the whole look together.
Promising reviews: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, and it's beyond sturdy. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall, great purchase." —Mary
"Gorgeous bag. The color, the style...it's very well made. It was a gift for my sister-in-law and she loved it!!!" —Jennifer Ch
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in nine colors and one other style).
4. A pair of oversized square sunnies giving them all the style points without splurging on your end. The polarized lenses offer UV 400 protection, so they won't just look fabulous — their eyes will also be shielded from those harsh rays.
Promising reviews: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam
"Literal wow. These are incredibly nice glasses — not cheap at all and very well made. The material is thick and of obvious quality. Buying these for gifts is awesome." —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in 13 lens colors).
5. A wireless charger that's also a dimmable bedside lamp, night light, Bluetooth speaker, white noise machine, and even a phone holder that can swivel 180 degrees. It's like the Swiss Army knife of bedside accessories, the gift of ultimate relaxation and convenience all rolled into one.
Promising reviews: "This product is aesthetically pleasing and beautifully crafted. Looks great on the bedside table. It works well, the sounds are good, charging and light are very convenient! I liked it so much I ordered more as gifts!" —michele wharton
"This was a bright spot in my day when it arrived! It is well made. One of my concerns was that the wood looking top would be cheap plastic, but to delight, it is a wood veneer and very nice! The grey cloth bottom is also well made and it is well balanced on its four little feet. The lamp has four light levels, which is great since I have migraines and sometimes need low light, and the sound for the white noise is clear and plays well without any problems. The charger is also great and charges in about half the time as the Samsung-provided charging cord. What a great find!" —Jean Heffner
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A Diana the Huntress bust ready to captivate even the gods themselves. Picture it gracing their study or adorning the side table in their living room, patiently waiting to be admired and cherished by all who gaze upon its magnificence.
7. An oversize sweater-vest they can pair with a crisp, stylish collared button-down to achieve that effortlessly posh look!
Promising review: "I’ve gotten a ton of compliments on this vest and been asked where I bought it twice. It’s heavyweight so it hangs nicely. The fit is boxy and loose, which is what I wanted. Looks great with high-waisted jeans!" —RFlip
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes S–L and in 12 colors).
8. A layered necklace set that can instantly elevate their outfit from "meh" to "yeah, baby!" These chains are separate so they'll have the freedom to arrange and adjust them to their liking. Reviewers also gush about their quality at this price point, including the fact that they don't tarnish quickly!
Promising reviews: "These are gift-quality pieces! I don't know how they are doing three necklaces at this price! These necklaces look and feel sturdy, a very close match to my vintage real gold chains. Seriously, getting three necklaces of this quality at this price, I almost feel like I stole something." —KFL
"I love the way these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." —Allison Kwong
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three finishes and 15 other styles).
9. A diamond-cut glass decanter crafted in Italy and just begging to be the centerpiece of their bar cart. It'll let them dispense their preferred spirits with such elegance and command — reminiscent of a mob boss who doesn't merely occupy a seat at the table, but outright claims ownership.
Promising review: “I purchased this for my brother as a Christmas gift last year. The package arrived in perfect condition, with its contents safely intact. After pouring our first glass of whiskey from this decanter, we immediately felt more sophisticated and used words like 'indubitably,' 'transcendent,' and 'ergo.' Indeed, drinking from this decanter will make even Canadian LTD taste piquant." —Justin Pickens
Get it from Amazon for $19.93, or get a set with the six matching rocks glasses for $34.99 — a great deal!
10. Or a cut crystal–style cocktail shaker that'll have them feeling like a suave secret agent with every shake while crafting their go-to signature drink.
Promising reviews: "I am so thrilled with this shaker. It's beautiful and can sit out on my bar cart, super functional, and doesn't leak. It's a conversation starter and everyone who has seen it loves the way it looks and asks where I got it. I will say, the bottom is quite heavy and this makes shaking a bit awkward, but once you get used to it, it's no big deal." —Amanda B
"I bought it as a gift for a fancy aunt of mine, and she loved it. It gives a much fancier look than the standard metal shaker." —HoustonGolfer
Get it from Amazon for $22.63 (available in two colors and a set with two martini glasses).
11. An elegant Bodum pour-over coffee maker so they can start their day with the kind of luxurious morning brew you'd expect from a 5-star hotel room service, but it's right there in their cozy kitchen.
Promising reviews: "Super easy to use, makes a mean cup of joe, and is nowhere near the price of a Chemex. I use mine on a daily basis and would absolutely recommend this product to any of my coffee-loving friends." —Brad Lemons
"My granddaughter loved this as a gift; she will use it for her college apartment." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five styles and three sizes).
12. A gorgeous linen-scented reed diffuser that's a symphony of delightful fragrances, ranging from crisp clean linen to soothing lavender thyme. This diffuser comes beautifully adorned with real preserved baby's breath flowers, adding a touch of whimsy to its sophisticated design, and eight pure cotton sticks allowing them to dial up the fragrance intensity to match their mood or the occasion.
Promising reviews: "I love the aesthetic of it and the smell is amazing! I bought two more as soon as I saw how nice this was. The quality feels so expensive and luxurious that it just had me in a chokehold, and I definitely love the look." —Isabell Thao
"I bought this as a gift for my son’s girlfriend and she absolutely loves it. Will be buying myself one now! Smells amazing and very pretty in her side table. Came boxed up in an eye-appealing box perfectly for gift giving as well. Greatly buy!!!!!" —Kim Z.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two versions and various scents).