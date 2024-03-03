Being An Adult Just Got Easier With These 30 Genius Products

For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer; replace every 60 days in winter and fall.

Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17

Get a two-pack with 48 spikes each from Amazon for $10.95.

Check out our deep dive on the Miracle Grow plant food spikes for more info.