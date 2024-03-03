Being An Adult Just Got Easier With These 30 Genius Products

1. A zero-effort, no-scrub, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you work on other tasks that have been piling up. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "This product was everything I wanted to clean the shower walls and base. I followed the instructions and waited longer than 24 hours due to my busy schedule. The results were fantastic. Cleaning the shower is no longer a chore." —LaCatarinaGrande
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (also available in a two-pack and a refill size).
2. A Sock Dock to bid farewell to the days of mismatched socks because the washer/dryer keeps snacking on them. This nifty little contraption will hold onto your socks, keeping each pair safe and sound through the wash and dry cycles.
Promising review: "This product is genius! I LOVE it!! Seriously, I hate putting my sock matches together, and as a wearer of colorful ones, it’s kind of important that I pair them up after the wash! Now I don’t have to! I would totally recommend this to anyone who hates playing the match game, or anyone who loses socks in the washing machine or dryer vortex!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
3. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that perfectly dices onions, carrots, and celery in mere seconds. TBH, ingredient prep is like 60% of the battle, so this will help you knock out the hard part. Say goodbye to relying on food delivery apps and say hello to making dinner prep a breeze.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and five sizes).
4. A pair of prism spectacles to take your downtime to a whole new level of comfort and convenience. With these, you can lounge flat on your back, binge-watching your favorite shows, diving into a good book, or endlessly scrolling on your phone without a single hint of neck strain or discomfort.
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
Get them from Amazon for $15.88.
5. An airtight cold-brew maker guaranteed to kick those Monday morning blues to the curb. You can prep your favorite coffee blend the night before and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup come morning. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious brew.
Promising review: "This has made my morning routine so much smoother! I love how easy it is to use, and it really feels like a high quality item. I never have to worry about leaks or spills, and it's nice to be able to have a sealed pitcher for the fridge when I'm not brewing coffee." —Victoria D.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
And check out our full Takeya cold brew maker review for more deets!
6. A duvet cover-changing helper so you don’t have to suffer through any more wrestling matches just to change your bedding. Simply attach this nifty grip to each corner of your mattress, secure your comforter and duvet to it, and effortlessly slide your duvet cover on.
Promising review: "Duvaid is a game changer. I hate when my wife asks me to change our duvet cover because it's such a pain to do it by yourself. You're trying to hold the end at the head of the board in place while pulling the cover down to the other end of the bed without the comforter shifting and sliding. Impossible. Until Duvaid. It works effortlessly — just put one grip under the mattress, lock in the corner of the comforter and cover into the other grip, repeat for the other side, and you can easily slide the cover over your comforter. It's like magic. Doing this household chore will never be the same." —DC and Valerie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.25.
7. Plus, a set of bedsheet fasteners designed to hold your fitted sheets in place so they don't pop off halfway through the night, allowing you to rest peacefully and undisturbed.
8. An unbelievably fast and easy-to-use Yonanas soft serve maker with the power to transform frozen fruit into a heavenly sorbet-like treat in just minutes. This nifty gadget is great if you have any specific dietary needs or preferences (like avoiding dairy or nuts), live with a picky eater, or just want a healthier alternative to ice cream that still satisfies your sweet tooth.
*Plus* cleanup is a breeze since all the removable parts are dishwasher safe, and you can easily wipe the base clean.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $36.01.
9. A pack of food spikes ready to keep your green babies well-fed for up to two months straight! Now you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the lush greenery without worrying about checking soil nutrients and fertilizing every few weeks.
For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer; replace every 60 days in winter and fall.
Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17
Get a two-pack with 48 spikes each from Amazon for $10.95.
Check out our deep dive on the Miracle Grow plant food spikes for more info.
10. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap so you can say goodbye to dealing with crusty buildup and the hassle of constantly putting the lid back on. Reviewers rave about this nifty cap that helps dispense the perfect amount of toothpaste, preventing any waste. Parents especially love how it keeps messes at bay!
Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C.
Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.94+ (available in three styles).
11. A Revlon dual hair dryer and brush, because it's time to bid adieu to the messy bun you’ve been throwing up for seven days in a row. This dryer is the ultimate time-saving sidekick in the quest for a stress-free "getting ready" routine. It basically cuts your dry time in half because you aren't juggling between two hair tools at once. Plus, it's easy to use and gives you a salon-quality blowout in no time.
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I can get ready in half the time spent drying and styling. It works better if you allow your hair to air dry a bit first, but I've also used it on just towel-dried hair. I section off my hair & brush through. It adds good volume without straight hair being flat." —M. Hughes
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three models and nine colors).