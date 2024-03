Being An Adult Just Got Easier With These 30 Genius Products

Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I can get ready in half the time spent drying and styling. It works better if you allow your hair to air dry a bit first, but I've also used it on just towel-dried hair. I section off my hair & brush through. It adds good volume without straight hair being flat." —M. Hughes

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three models and nine colors).