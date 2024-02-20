32 Things That’ll Help Make Your Bedroom A Serene Escape

1. A rainbow prism suncatcher — this little piece of magic is made from crystal, and when the sunlight hits it just right, it'll cast dazzling rainbow reflections all around your room. Trust me, your happy vibes will be off the charts with this gem.
2. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that'll automatically turn on when the sun goes down, casting a soft, enchanting glow that will have you feeling like you're slumbering in a mystical forest.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
3. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set guaranteed to have your bed so cozy, warm, and comfortable, you'll never want to leave.
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom-fringed pillow sham, and other set sizes include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pompom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin, queen, king and 34 colors).
4. A floral medallion tapestry to bring a playful boho feeling to your space without having to do much. Don't know how to fill that empty space above your bed? Here's an easy (and beautiful) solution.
Promising review: "I love this tapestry! It inspired the new color scheme for my bedroom. It really helped dress up my apartment wall since I can’t paint them." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
5. A stunning floral coaster bringing all the cottagecore vibes to your humble abode. Plus, it's the perfect spot to rest your water glass on your nightstand.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H.
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim).
6. A triangle-shaped book and magazine stand, which is just the right thing to keep your reading materials organized and in one place next to your bed. (BTW, this is great for storing vinyl records too!)
Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —SP
Get it from Amazon for $16.39 (available in black diamond, gold and rose gold).
7. A sleep-focused essential oils blend if all you're really craving is some quality sleep. This magical blend is infused with sage, lavender, and chamomile essential oils — all of which can help calm your mind and promote better snoozing. Just add a few drops to a diffuser or spritz on your pillow, and let the soothing scent do the rest.
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this scent and the effect that it has on me. It helps me fall asleep and stay asleep. I add a few drops to my diffuser before I get in bed and I don't wake up until morning. Before, I would only sleep three to four hours and then wake up. The scent lasts a few hours after the diffuser is done running. This oil can also be used in your bath or on your pillowcases, and of course the diffuser. Highly recommend, big bottle for price." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in three sizes and twelve other scents).
Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential-oil diffuser on Amazon for $13.58+ (available in five colors).
8. A ridiculously popular set of breathable, cooling bedsheets with over 221,000 5-star ratings (!!) so you know they're the real deal. They come in so many different colors, you can grab a set to match your every mood. And reviewers say these ultra-soft sheets are perfect for any season!
Promising review: "I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in seven sizes and 45 colors).
9. Plus, a set of bed bands if it feels like fixing your shifting sheets every hour has become a part of your nightly routine. These'll keep them locked neatly in place, giving you the peaceful and uninterrupted sleep you deserve.
Bed Bands is a US-based small business that specializes in bedsheet holders.
Promising review: "Recently, thanks to COVID-19, I visited my parents and ended up staying with them to shelter in place. The guest bedroom is small with two beds. Mine is up against a wall. The sheets I bought pop off all the time. When the bed is against a wall, it's so much worse. So far, these have been exactly what I needed." —Dee Fields
Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors, XL option, and multi-packs.
10. And a set of satin pillowcases, a luxe addition to your bedroom offering both comfort and elegance. Not only do they feel absolutely amazing, but some reviewers even noted an improvement in their sleep quality! They also help retain moisture in your skin and create less friction on your hair, meaning less frizziness, tangles, and breakage.
Promising review: "I read a lot of the other reviews on these pillowcases. The one thing I heard very few people mention is these pillowcases will really improve the quality of your sleep! You can look at the sleep tracker that I included in this review and you can see on both Friday and Saturday night my sleep rating increased! The only thing I did those two nights is I slept on these pillowcases. I highly recommend these pillowcases if you were looking for better sleep. I usually don’t write reviews, but these pillowcases are worth it!" —bernard frasier
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 35 colors and five sizes).
11. A lovely moon phase garland to bring a whimsical touch to your bedroom, perfect for those of us who are fascinated by the mysteries of the universe.
Base Roots is a woman-owned home decor shop that blends modern and traditional design elements.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in gold and silver, as well as a banner option).
12. A cheerful USB-powered rainbow night-light here to add a pop of color to your room and lift your mood. Now we're only missing that pot of gold that was promised at the end of it.
Promising review: "Super cute! Feels durable and I had it up and going in a few seconds. Has the retro feel I was going for and a happy rainbow to remind me everything will be all right and to love people. ❤️🌈" —Kelly Billy
Get it from Amazon for $15.98.