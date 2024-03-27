30 Affordable Products That Give Off Unexpectedly Luxe Vibes

1. A layered necklace set that can instantly elevate your outfit from "meh" to "yeah, baby!" These chains are separate so you have the freedom to arrange and adjust them to your liking. Reviewers also gush about their quality at this price point, including the fact that they don't tarnish quickly!
Promising review: "I love the way these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." —Allison Kwong
Get it from Amazon for $14.39 (available in three finishes and 16 other styles).
2. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed. Think Olaplex (without the $$$).
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
3. An antique decorative mirror tray offering an elegant way to show off your favorite perfumes, makeup, or jewelry.
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt for a vanity tray, but they’re all so pricy. Not going to lie, when I saw this I was like, 'No way this is going to be that nice for that price.' I can let you know I happily was surprised! It’s perfect! I want every color now!" —xxitsjess69
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors).
4. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings if you want the luxe look of Bottega Veneta without the luxe price tag. These earrings are the perfect accessory to elevate your look, and reviewers say they're so lightweight and comfortable, some even forgot they had them on.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 21 colors, two-packs, and a extra large size).
5. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds (with a whopping 236,000+ 5-star ratings) so you can listen to your favorite tunes without the hassle of tangled wires. Not only do these offer an impressive 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, but they also help block out surrounding noise. One reviewer even said they get a clearer sound from these than their Bose headphones.
With the charging case, you'll get 45 total hours of playtime! The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "These are the fourth pair of these I have purchased because my teenagers end up loving them and I give mine to them. The quality is better than those coveted AirPods. Every person that I have try them ends up buying a pair. I HIGHLY recommend." —Aprile Wood
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five colors and two models).
6. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer that'll help enhance the pigment of your eyeshadow, giving it that ✨ pop ✨ you crave. It also helps control oil on your lids to make your makeup last all day. Why spend more on Mac Paint Pot when this exists?
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. A marble board wire cheese cutter elegantly serving as both decor and a full-fledged kitchen tool. Imagine the oohs and ahhs as your guests marvel at the beauty of the marble board and the ease of cutting through the cheese.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two colors).
8. A sleek time-marked water bottle to help you stay on track with your hydration throughout the day, especially if you typically live off Celsius and iced coffees. But can we get into how beautiful this bottle is? Perf for the people who tend to drink more when it's out of a cute cup (it's me, I'm people).
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).
9. Velvet blackout curtains for a simple yet effective way to upgrade your home's look and feel. By installing curtains that extend from the ceiling to the floor, you can create the ~illusion~ of spaciousness and grandeur since they draw the eyes upward.
Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advice you steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." —Alex
Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in five lengths, 22 colors, and with grommets or rod pockets).
10. An adorable chunky knit bag where cozy meets chic. This fashion piece is sure to turn heads while you’re out and about — and besides, who wouldn’t want to get a quick snuggle sesh in with this cutie??
Reviewers love this bag but warn that you shouldn't put anything *too* tiny in it, because it isn't lined on the inside.
Promising review: "I received endless compliments on this bag! So very unique and well crafted! The stitches are very well done and nothing falls out. The bag is secure and is the perfect size to fit your keys, phone, wallet, and lip gloss. I feel it is an all seasons bag, meaning you can carry it anytime of the year and feel secure." —Dierra Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and 19 colors).
11. An elegant set of square wineglasses for days when you want to feel like a character on Gossip Girl. Similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel, these lightweight and durable crystal glasses bring a level of sophistication to any occasion, whether it's a fancy glass of orange juice for breakfast or sparkling wine for girls' night.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get it from Amazon for $38.98 (also available in a set of two).
12. A pair of sleek motion-sensor cabinet lights to instantly brighten up your kitchen. They're easy to install thanks to their magnetic adhesive strip, *plus* they're battery-powered so you can simply remove and recharge the battery as needed.
Promising review: "I loved having these excellent magnetic attachments so I can move them around and turn them on to charge them and it has a high-end look. Battery life is also excellent and sticks to any metal surface. Definitely one of the best purchases I have ever made." —Luis R
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in warm white and cool white).
13. A captivating, cult-favorite luxury-scented candle if you're looking for a signature scent to elevate your space like it's a 5-star hotel. This jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend is sophisticated and even smells divine without being lit, reviewers say.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).