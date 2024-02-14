31 Affordable TikTok Products That Are Just Plain Gorgeous

1. An adorably extra bird-shaped lemon juicer that can be used to squeeze a shot of lemon, lime, or orange juice into your morning tea, salads, or water.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get it from Amazon for $4.98.
2. A decorative rainbow window film allowing you to bask in all the colors of the rainbow and still let some sunlight in while maintaining the utmost privacy. Now you can walk around in your underwear, a face mask, and a messy bun without a care in the world.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes)
3. A copy of Burn After Writing, the ultimate guide to getting those thoughts and feelings out of your head and onto paper. It's got all sorts of questions and thought experiments designed to drive your self reflection. And the best part? You get to burn it all when you're done! (OK, maybe don't actually burn it if you're inside. Safety first, people!)
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
4. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds (with a whopping 237,000+ 5-star ratings) so you can listen to your favorite tunes without the hassle of tangled wires. Not only do these offer an impressive 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, but they also help block out surrounding noise. One reviewer even said they get a clearer sound from these than their Bose headphones.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors and two models).
5. A set of rainbow wineglasses *almost* too beautiful to be used. Now you can select the perfect hue to match your vibe for an evening of Cabernet and charcuterie, and when not in use, they simply deserve to be displayed.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.
The Wine Savant is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Love these! I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.
6. A set of three rustic ceramic vases your coffee or side table really needs to add a little extra ~pizzazz~. Grab it in neutral shades or vibrant color combos to best match your home's vibe.
Promising review: "These little vases are the cutest touch to my living room! Definitely a favorite in my house. These are very sturdy and well made. I put my pampas grass in them to give an airy feel to my living room and I’m very happy I did! I absolutely love these vases! TikTok made me buy them!" —Sha'miah Lindsay
Get a set of three from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five styles).
7. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that'll automatically turn on when the sun goes down, casting a soft, enchanting glow that'll have you feeling like you're frolicking through a mystical forest.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
8. A bunch of lovely silk tulips I'm sure will have people wondering how you have the time (and money) to *always* have a vase of fresh flowers. These artificial flowers are made out of a silk material that mimics the look and feel of real flower petals. The best part: They never need water and will stay "alive" and beautiful forever.
Promising review: "I've seen these all over TikTok and had them in my cart for months...ended up buying them and THEY ARE WORTH THE MONEY. Soft, soft, soft and look so real, I’m going to buy more." —Brittney Jackson
Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $19.99 (available in dozens of color combos).
9. A stunning set of vintage-inspired glass mugs because why not romanticize every aspect of your life, even your morning chai? Each set also comes with two golden spoons so you can feel fancy with your pinkies up while eating ice cream.
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven styles).
10. A set of flower hair clips you'll want in every color. These have a super cute matte finish that looks great with any outfit, and they're big enough to hold even thick, long, and/or curly hair.
Check out a TikTok of the flower clips in action.
Promising review: "So different and get a lot of compliments. They keep asking me where I got them. Use it wherever and holds my thick hair with no problem." —Bellap
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in six color combinations).
11. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard letting you convert your tablet into a mini laptop when out and about. Whether you're hustling in a coffee shop, sitting through class, or waiting at the airport, this keyboard will make your life so much easier. And let's be real, who doesn't love the satisfying click-clack sound of those keys? It's like music to your ears while you type away like a boss.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in 11 colors).
12. A lightweight quilted jacket people would probably assume you got from Urban Outfitters instead of Amazon. This jacket rocks a cozy, thick fabric that not only keeps you warm but also gives off that cool vintage vibe.
Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket in action.
Promising review: "I normally get medium in jackets. i ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" —Aron Wolfson
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 14 colors).