30 Prime Day Deals On Gadgets You Won't Be Able To Resist

1. 28% off a Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner you can easily tote around your entire home (and even out to your car!) to continue to fight the endless war against dirt, pet stains, and whatever other grime seems to be constantly threatening your peace.
2. 50% off an iRobot Roomba you'll lovingly welcome as part of the family — it knows how to magically empty itself, spot-cleans messes on literal command (you can verbally ask it to clean up the crumbs in the kitchen)! It's simply incredible.
3. 50% off an American Dental Association–accepted Waterpik Water Flosser made to help improve gum health and remove up to 99.9% of plaque with the magic of water pressure.
4. 50% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick that'll go beautifully with the TV you're inevitably going to buy today as well.
5. 35% off a deep tissue massage gun, a must-have for anyone who continuously has aches and pains but is tired of shelling out far too much money on actual massages. This will get the job done from the comfort of your own home 👏.
6. 33% off a Samsung Frame TV that'll transform into an actual work of art when you're not using it to watch reality TV — its colors are so glorious and crisp, you'll have to see it to believe it.
7. Speaking of TVs, 47% off a 32-inch Insignia Fire TV to replace the one in your bedroom that only works when it feels like it. Note to self: You shouldn't have to rattle your TV around for it to function correctly...
8. 53% off Tozo earbuds reviewers swear by — you'll finally be able to listen to your favorite podcast in peace.
9. Or 24% off the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for anyone who refuses to settle for anything but the best — they have active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case.
10. Or (!!!) 31% off 2nd Gen AirPods, in case you simply don't need all the bells and whistles the newer version offers! These are a great tried-and-true option you'll be able to rely on.
11. 30% off a Revlon One-Step Volumizer Blow Dryer Brush you've likely been eyeing for years — take this sale as your sign to finally make moves and add it to your styling tool arsenal.
12. 50% off a Blink video doorbell featuring two-way audio, HD video, and motion and chime app alerts so you can keep a watchful eye out and grab your packages from your porch as soon as they've been delivered.
13. 25% off a Kindle, a must-have for bookworms who are constantly finishing their current reads on the go. There are few things as awful as finding yourself mid-flight or mid-commute without a book on hand.
14. Or an Amazon Fire Tablet for 33% off, in case you're looking for somewhere to read your e-books but also watch TV, scroll social media, and video chat with your family.
15. 50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that'll check all of your boxes if you're looking for fantastic over-the-ear headphones — they have up to *40 hours* of listening time on a single charge, so you can power through your entire day without interruption.
16. 43% off a Marshall Bluetooth speaker that'll seamlessly fit into your home's decor while simultaneously filling it with your favorite tunes.
17. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop complete with 18 hours of battery life and a gorgeous 13.3-inch retina display. If your old laptop has seen better days (and it likely has), you might wanna quietly add this to your cart.
18. 20% off a sunrise alarm clock to *gently* wake you from your delightful slumber, as opposed to your phone's blaring alarm scaring you nearly half to death like it currently does each morning.
19. 15% off a Levoit Air Purifier that'll ensure the air in your home is ~so fresh 'n' so clean~, even if you just so happen to have a handful of cats as roomies.
20. 53% off a smart watch that has so many features, you'll wonder where it's been hiding all this time — you can customize your watch face, track your exercises, monitor your heart rate, and more!
21. 23% off a gaming keyboard and mouse combo that is rechargeable, wireless, and has magical rainbow backlighting you can count on to bring an entirely new vibe to your desk setup.
22. 54% off an Echo Dot you can use to listen to music, verbally make your grocery list, control various apps throughout your house, and ask Alexa "what day of the week is Christmas on this year?"
23. 40% off a ring light on an extendable tripod for the budding influencer who wants to take their livestreams to the next level.
24. 25% off an outlet extender with three USB ports, one USB C port, and five standard outlets, so you'll never find yourself without a space to charge one of your many *essential* gadgets.
25. 40% off a Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset — it has a fantastic detachable mic (so you can *literally* say "bye" to your haters when you feel like gaming in peace) and is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch devices.
26. 42% off a 27-inch HP HD monitor with built-in dual speakers, easily customizable settings, and several ports for everything you need. Not to mention it's also 85% recycled ITE plastics.
27. 35% off a cordless Tineco hardwood floor vacuum cleaner, starring super smart sensors that have the ability to detect wet versus dry messes and clean them up accordingly — you won't know how you've lived this long without one.
28. 31% off a 360-degree Furbo dog camera, so you can spoil your little furball no matter where you are (aka provide them with treats straight from the machine whenever they're doing something cute). It also has a built-in mic so you can *occasionally* tell them to stop chewing on your couch cushions.
29. 26% off a cute-as-can-be baby monitor — the Cubo Ai Plus Smart monitor is here to give you peace of mind when your little one is snoozing or playing alone in their crib. One chirp out of your baby and this little bird will let ya know!
30. 55% off a heated eye massager with five different massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and the ability to listen to music via Bluetooth. Talk about an at-home spa experience!
Reviews here have been edited for length and/or clarity.