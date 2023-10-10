BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
30 Prime Day Deals On Gadgets You Won't Be Able To Resist

We're not quite sure how you've survived this long without a robot vacuum.

Amazon
1. 28% off a Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner you can easily tote around your entire home (and even out to your car!) to continue to fight the endless war against dirt, pet stains, and whatever other grime seems to be constantly threatening your peace.

Amazon

Promising review: "This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from 8 weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over, to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. I am happy with the way it takes out most stains." —Cece

Price: $89 (originally $123.59)

2. 50% off an iRobot Roomba you'll lovingly welcome as part of the family — it knows how to magically empty itself, spot-cleans messes on literal command (you can verbally ask it to clean up the crumbs in the kitchen)! It's simply incredible.

Image of the self-emptying Roomba
Amazon

Promising review: "I bought this because my daughter is a toddler and currently hates the sound of the vacuum cleaner, and I also hate vacuuming. So it was a win-win situation for me. I did debate whether to get it at first because it was so pricey, but it truly is worth it. My daughter isn’t scared of the Roomba and hardly even notices it when it is cleaning, which has helped out a great deal. My dog, who used to bark at the vacuum, doesn’t even seem to notice this one either. Sometimes I forget about it because it is so quiet. The smart map feature is a lifesaver and allows me to clean anywhere I want in the house. This especially helps in the kitchen/living room, where messes tend to happen daily in my house. This device has changed my life as a mom, and I don't ever see me not having one in the future." —Shauna Schroer

Price: $XX (originally $799.99) 

3. 50% off an American Dental Association–accepted Waterpik Water Flosser made to help improve gum health and remove up to 99.9% of plaque with the magic of water pressure.

The waterpik in black
Amazon

Promising review: "This Waterpik does it all, I had a basic model which I liked, but my dentist recommended that I upgrade to this model because of I have some concerning deep pockets. It comes with several different flosser accessories, I've used them all. The water pressure adjustment is key to getting under the gums and between the hard to reach teeth. For my front teeth I can turn the pressure down, and for those hard to reach back teeth turn the pressure up. I am so happy with this purchase. I almost can't wait to see the dentist for my four month cleaning. They will be impressed!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in five colors)

4. 50% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick that'll go beautifully with the TV you're inevitably going to buy today as well.

an amazon firestick remote
Amazon

Promising review: "It's quick, it works, was set up in under a half hour. And the remote easily and quickly set up with my sound bar and TV. I no longer need multiple remotes, and my old outdated 1080 'smart TV' was given new life and access to all the most popular streaming apps out there. There are lots of guides online for this device too. And I got a good deal for it." —Intashu

Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

5. 35% off a deep tissue massage gun, a must-have for anyone who continuously has aches and pains but is tired of shelling out far too much money on actual massages. This will get the job done from the comfort of your own home 👏.

a massager gun and 10 attachments for it
Amazon

Promising review: "I wasn’t sure what this massager would be like, especially when it ended up costing around $25 with a sale and added discount. What arrived was a heavy-duty appliance that keeps a good charge and delivers what it says it will. It 'undoes' some knots in my back and shoulders and comes with a variety of heads to use. I’ve found that I can reach a good deal of my back without having to turn into a pretzel to do it." —Dave Aardappel

Price: $16.70 (originally $25.88; available in two colors; be sure to apply the coupon before checkout)

6. 33% off a Samsung Frame TV that'll transform into an actual work of art when you're not using it to watch reality TV — its colors are so glorious and crisp, you'll have to see it to believe it.

The Frame TV mounted to a wall displaying a landscape piece
Amazon

Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen, and this did not disappoint! The picture quality is amazing, and I simply adore the art subscription. There are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

Price: $997.99 (originally $1,497.99; available in more sizes for a smaller discount)

7. Speaking of TVs, 47% off a 32-inch Insignia Fire TV to replace the one in your bedroom that only works when it feels like it. Note to self: You shouldn't have to rattle your TV around for it to function correctly...

a 32-inch insignia tv
Amazon

Promising review: "I have a dedicated sewing/quilting room in my home and wanted a medium size TV that could mount on the wall opposite to my sewing station. I also didn't want to add satellite TV or any cable bills to my entertainment budget. This solved BOTH of those issues. Perfectly sized for the room, reasonably good sound, crystal clear picture and streaming couldn't be easier. LOVE IT!" —Marrinb123

Price: $79.99 (originally $149.99)

8. 53% off Tozo earbuds reviewers swear by — you'll finally be able to listen to your favorite podcast in peace.

black earbuds
Amazon

Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

9. Or 24% off the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for anyone who refuses to settle for anything but the best — they have active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case.

white airpods pro
Amazon

Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $189 (originally $249)

10. Or (!!!) 31% off 2nd Gen AirPods, in case you simply don't need all the bells and whistles the newer version offers! These are a great tried-and-true option you'll be able to rely on.

airpods
Amazon

Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

Price: $89.99 (originally $139)

11. 30% off a Revlon One-Step Volumizer Blow Dryer Brush you've likely been eyeing for years — take this sale as your sign to finally make moves and add it to your styling tool arsenal.

revlon round styling brush
Amazon

Promising review: "I hate blow drying my hair! This unit, however, takes all that away and I am styled and out the door in less than 10 minutes!!! I have hair to my shoulders so it usually takes me at least 25 minutes with a regular blow dryer — I never travel without it." —NJ Booklover

Price: $27.91 (originally $39.87)

12. 50% off a Blink video doorbell featuring two-way audio, HD video, and motion and chime app alerts so you can keep a watchful eye out and grab your packages from your porch as soon as they've been delivered.

a blink doorbell
Amazon

Promising review: "I've enjoyed having the video doorbell so far. Its small and the app connects well with my phone. It has definitely helped me keep an eye on my home while I'm away. It gives clips throughout the day when you arm your home through the app. Setting it up did take some time but it was easy to do and once it finally got connected it's been great. Can't wait to add the cameras and create a whole system." —jones

Price: $29.99 (originally $59.99; available in two colors)

13. 25% off a Kindle, a must-have for bookworms who are constantly finishing their current reads on the go. There are few things as awful as finding yourself mid-flight or mid-commute without a book on hand.

a kindle e-reader
Amazon

Promising review: "I’m a sucker for a smell and feeling of real books but after spending so much on physical copies I had to look into a different option. With the Kindle and my unlimited subscription, I have been able to read so many books for only a fraction of the cost making my Kindle basically pay for itself. It’s super simple to use, the brightness adjusts to your setting, no abundance of buttons or options to mix you up and small enough you can effortlessly hold it in your hand while your sitting in a chair, lying in bed, or even taking a walk. It’s never gotten too warm and it charges super fast and the battery lasts for days. I love it!" —Freya Rose

Price: $74.99 (originally $99.99)

14. Or an Amazon Fire Tablet for 33% off, in case you're looking for somewhere to read your e-books but also watch TV, scroll social media, and video chat with your family.

an amazon fire tablet
Amazon

Promising review: "Absolutely love this. It's helped get me back into reading which I've missed very much. It's a lot more convenient to carry around then a book, and I can also watch movies with great picture quality." —brooke

Price: $39.99 (originally $59.99)

You should also check out the Fire 7 Kids (it's 50% off!) for the little ones in your life!

15. 50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that'll check all of your boxes if you're looking for fantastic over-the-ear headphones — they have up to *40 hours* of listening time on a single charge, so you can power through your entire day without interruption.

The rose gold headphones
Amazon

Promising review: "Bought these for myself and I have 0 complaints. Battery life is amazing. I charge these about 1x a week if that. The fit is good, doesn't feel loose or wiggle loose when going to the gym. Sound is great, nice bass for my personal preferences. When I use these on flights it really helps eliminate the engine noise of the plane. Bluetooth range is good as well, and no loss of connection during use." —Davey Moya

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.95; available in three colors).

16. 43% off a Marshall Bluetooth speaker that'll seamlessly fit into your home's decor while simultaneously filling it with your favorite tunes.

a marshall bluetooth speaker
Amazon

Promising review: "The richness of the sound is impressive from this unit. It produces a surprisingly loud volume, rich highs and lows with actual decent sounding bass. Extremely impressed with the output from this tabletop Bluetooth speaker. Classic look, and very well put together." —Rob

Price: $199.99 (originally $349.99; available in two colors)

17. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop complete with 18 hours of battery life and a gorgeous 13.3-inch retina display. If your old laptop has seen better days (and it likely has), you might wanna quietly add this to your cart.

The gold laptop
Amazon

Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price: $749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and gray finishes)

18. 20% off a sunrise alarm clock to *gently* wake you from your delightful slumber, as opposed to your phone's blaring alarm scaring you nearly half to death like it currently does each morning.

a woman reaching for a sunlight alarm clock
Amazon

Promising review: "This clock does an amazing job of waking me up gently in the morning. There are so many alarm settings but I mostly really love the light. It can be used as a lamp in the evenings as well. The clock settings are a bit confusing, but nothing too difficult. I love that the clock numbers can be dimmed or brightened as well." —Liz Bond

Price: $31.19+ (originally $38.99+; available in three styles)

19. 15% off a Levoit Air Purifier that'll ensure the air in your home is ~so fresh 'n' so clean~, even if you just so happen to have a handful of cats as roomies.

the levoit air purifier on a night stand
Amazon

Promising review: "I’ve been using this daily for about 6 months now. It still works just as well as the day I got it. It’s amazing/gross to see just how much dust and dander the filter picks up. I have several cats and a dog (I’m not allergic, but they still produce a lot of dander), and I also have seasonal allergies, so before getting this I felt congested almost daily. This purifier is truly one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon! It removes smells, and I can genuinely feel that the air I’m breathing is cleaner. I feel less congested. I can’t think of a single negative for this product." —Amazon Customer

Price: $84.99 (originally $99.99)

20. 53% off a smart watch that has so many features, you'll wonder where it's been hiding all this time — you can customize your watch face, track your exercises, monitor your heart rate, and more!

a rose gold smart watch with a light pink rubber band
Amazon

Promising review: "Been wearing this religiously for about three months and I can say this is 100% worth the money. The battery life is solid, you can customize the watch face, tracks steps and heart rate pretty accurately, and it sits pretty comfortably on the wrist!" —malena baiza

Price: $27.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in six colors)

21. 23% off a gaming keyboard and mouse combo that is rechargeable, wireless, and has magical rainbow backlighting you can count on to bring an entirely new vibe to your desk setup.

a black rainbow backlit keyboard and mouse
Amazon

Promising review: "This keyboard is absolutely the best online purchase I have ever made. It was easy to set up, very stylish, and the keys have that delightful lubed feel with a satisfying sound. It is on sale now and feels like an incredible deal. My husband is a streamer with a $300 keyboard and he likes mine better. The light up keys are super fun and the mouse is a perfect ergonomic design. If you need a keyboard and like a nice tactile feel to your typing this is the product for you." —Amazon Customer

Price: $61.98 (originally $79.99; available in six colors)

22. 54% off an Echo Dot you can use to listen to music, verbally make your grocery list, control various apps throughout your house, and ask Alexa "what day of the week is Christmas on this year?"

an amazon echo dot
Amazon

Promising review: "I have a pair of the small Echo Dot speakers and I love them so much that I'll be adding the larger one at some point. Our apartment is a small 1-BR, but there's this great picture ledge running all around the room that's deep enough for the speakers to sit on. I have them in different corners and they fill the room with sound. I nearly always have them streaming music from Pandora or Amazon Music while I work. Every now and then I'll connect to my phone via Bluetooth to play specific songs from YouTube. While they don't provide lots of really deep bass, I've been delighted with the overall quality of the speakers (and patting myself on the back for snagging two when they were 50% off last year)." —Bree V.

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

23. 40% off a ring light on an extendable tripod for the budding influencer who wants to take their livestreams to the next level.

a ring light on a tripod
Amazon

It's compatible with all phones and has a remote so you can get images from a distance.

Promising review: "This was one of the best purchases I made for my small business. After scrolling through dozens of options I purchased this stand and light  and it did not disappoint. Extremely easy to setup — and no frills. Light included is perfect for enhancing pictures and videos. Stand is versatile and can be used to table top or free standing without having to go find pieces for it. Also love the bonus button to snap pictures for your phone. This was a great purchase with everything I needed for an even better price." —Amazon Customer

Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99; available in two colors and three sizes)

24. 25% off an outlet extender with three USB ports, one USB C port, and five standard outlets, so you'll never find yourself without a space to charge one of your many *essential* gadgets.

Amazon

Promising review: "Easy to use and install. I started with one to see how I liked it and now I have four. It makes charging USB devices easy and without running back to the office or even another floor of the house. The best part of it all is that I get to use the plug for anything electrical at the same time. Highly recommended." —Sharon

Price: $14.21 (originally $19.99)

25. 40% off a Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset — it has a fantastic detachable mic (so you can *literally* say "bye" to your haters when you feel like gaming in peace) and is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch devices.

a black and green gaming headset
Amazon

Promising review: "The sound of this headset is amazing. Crisp high notes and a booming bass are very pleasing and the passive noise cancellation seems to work very well. It feels so light on your head, you're liable to get up and try to take it with you to the kitchen. The microphone has sponge wind protection and it conveniently unplugs from the helmet in case you're just listening to music or playing single-player games. Another treat is that it comes with its own in-line sound card that provides THX sound as well as other options." —Dr. Roy Winkler

Price: $59.99 (originally $99.99)

26. 42% off a 27-inch HP HD monitor with built-in dual speakers, easily customizable settings, and several ports for everything you need. Not to mention it's also 85% recycled ITE plastics.

A model using the monitor
Amazon

Promising review: "I love this monitor! I work from home and need high-quality and large monitor space. This replaced an older monitor, and what used to be my best monitor (I work with dual screens) looks awful compared with this new one. I am going to purchase another one as soon as I have funding available. Having speakers on the monitors is kind of a secondary benefit, even though I do not use it that often." —JT JOHNSON

Price: $132.99 (originally $229.99; available in two styles)

27. 35% off a cordless Tineco hardwood floor vacuum cleaner, starring super smart sensors that have the ability to detect wet versus dry messes and clean them up accordingly — you won't know how you've lived this long without one.

A model using the floor cleaner to mop up water on a hardwood floor
Amazon

Promising review: "This mop/vac is absolutely amazing! I’ve used every mop out there, and this is superior by far. It is cordless, which is the real winner for me! It has a ring that lights up to different colors depending on how dirty the area you are mopping, and then turns back to blue when clean so you can go over the area a few times extra. It talks to you when it needs a self-clean cycle or fresh water. So far, it's been able to do my whole house with the battery life. I have a 2,400-square-foot, all luxury-vinyl floor. I empty the dirty water once and refill the water tank once, which isn’t bad! The parts are much easier to clean than my other mop/vacs. I have found no flaws in this thing so far, and I’ve used it a dozen times. If you’re on the edge, just buy it!!!!" —Stevi Moore

Price: $259.99 (originally $399.99)

28. 31% off a 360-degree Furbo dog camera, so you can spoil your little furball no matter where you are (aka provide them with treats straight from the machine whenever they're doing something cute). It also has a built-in mic so you can *occasionally* tell them to stop chewing on your couch cushions.

The Furbo dog camera
Amazon

Promising review: "The Furbo has completely changed my life while returning to work after COVID. My dog was used to having me right next to her all day every day for two years, so I was worried about how she would react when I had to return to the office. Having this camera has given me so much peace of mind knowing that she’s doing well at home. And I can always watch sweet videos of her in real time while I’m out of the house. The bark alerts are AWESOME. Since I live in an apartment building with lots of neighbors, barking was my number one concern with my dog staying home alone. But she does great! She rarely barks, and if she does, I can talk to her on my phone through the camera and calm her down. My anxiety level is so much lower when I know she’s being quiet and well behaved. I seriously can’t live without the Furbo." —Danielle

Price: $145 (originally $210)

29. 26% off a cute-as-can-be baby monitor — the Cubo Ai Plus Smart monitor is here to give you peace of mind when your little one is snoozing or playing alone in their crib. One chirp out of your baby and this little bird will let ya know!

bird shaped monitor beside phone showing baby in crib
Amazon

Promising review: "My whole family and I love this camera, especially the auto photo capture function which will automatically snap cute pictures of your baby throughout the day. I had a small issue with my camera which was quickly resolved by the customer service team who are very responsive, courteous, and helpful. Highly recommended!" —Hannah

Price: $221 (originally $299)

30. 55% off a heated eye massager with five different massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and the ability to listen to music via Bluetooth. Talk about an at-home spa experience!

white heated eye massager
Amazon

If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.

Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. the remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

Price: $44.38 (originally $99.99; available in three colors)

