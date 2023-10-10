BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
20 Home Deals From Amazon Prime Day That'll Make You Want To Go Into Hibernation Mode Early

Deals on bedding, kitchen products, and electronics so you can save big while giving your home an upgrade.

1. Up to 42% off a veggie chopper for those who wanna cook homemade meals but are so daunted by the thought of prepping the ingredients, they're already ordering food delivery a fourth night in a row.

An onion in the veggie chopper
Amazon

This comes with eight interchangeable blades for your thick/thin slicing, dicing, chunking, shredding, grinding, and chopping needs, as well as a 1.2-liter food container to chop into! 

Promising review: "This vegetable chopper is very easy to use and cuts my vegetables instantly. The storage container on the bottom is large and catches all the chopped vegetables. It is also very easy to clean, and this device makes it much easier to prepare my meals." —Matthew Moscripp

Price: $18.99+ (originally $32.99; available in three colors)

2. Up to 64% off a sheet set that'll make your bed way more luxurious than ever before.

White sheet set on a bed
Amazon

Promising review: "These sheets, along with the pillowcase, are gorgeous, and besides being beautiful to look at, they're immensely comfortable. They feel amazing when you sleep on them." —prentiss belton

Price: $14.11+ (originally $38.67; available in various sizes, colors, and pack options)

3. Up to 60% off a Dutch oven for making alllll the delicious autumnal soups, roasts, and pasta dishes your heart desires.

Blue dutch oven filled with mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese
Amazon

This 7-quart pot can be used for simmering, braising, baking, and slow cooking! Just a heads-up: Washing it by hand is recommended!

Promising review: "Heavy but durable! Easy to clean, and food comes out amazing. I use it for just about everything. I want to buy more in different colors!" —Nate clinch

Price: $49.99+ (originally $125.99; available in select sizes and colors)

4. 68% off a gorge area rug to help give your home the sleek and chic makeover of your dreams.

The area rug in a living room
Amazon

Promising review: "Love this rug. Pretty shag carpet with nice geometric design. I would buy over and over. Looks like it cost twice the price." —Lil' Lulu

Price: $92.51 (originally $290)

5. 57% off a cookware set that's perfect if you're in the market for a first-time set or looking to level up a current set with something better.

Cooking set in a cream white color
Amazon

The 11-piece set comes with an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauce pan, two fridge storage lids, two silicone lids, and two removable handles.

Promising review: "Very cute set of pots and pans. They are compact and store well; the removable handles are genius. Good quality. I haven’t really had food stick, and they wash easily. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

Price: An 11-piece set for $59.89 (originally $139.99; available in various colors and set options)

6. 54% off an Echo Dot — great if you're in the market for a speaker that'll make listening to your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks a 10/10 experience. Plus, it features Alexa voice controls to easily navigate to your favorite apps, find out the weather, set timers, and even enjoy some jokes.

Model controlling the Echo Dot speaker
Amazon

Promising review: "I’ve always had an Echo Dot, but I love this version better! The sound (specifically bass) is louder, and Alexa recognizes your voice faster with this version." —Faith Adjei-Sarpong

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

7. 50% off an air fryer that'll have you enjoying "fried" (aka extra-crispy) versions of all your favorite foods, minus all the yucky oils.

Black air fryer cooking wings next to a plate of freshly cooked wings
Amazon

This six-in-one machine can air-fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate food! It features a neat little window so you can watch your food cook. Plus, the air-fry basket and tray are dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "A perfect-size air fryer for two people. Cooks quickly and to just the right level of crispness. Easy to clean. I like the window and interior light. Comes with thorough instructions and a recipe book. I highly recommend this product." —VetteVet

Price: $79.99 (originally $159.99)

8. 47% off a shower caddy to provide a super-pretty spot to store your soap, razor, shampoo, conditioner, and whatever else you may use in the shower.

Silver shower shelf holding various hygiene products
Amazon

Promising review: "I’ve tried other organizers that would have worked well but would not stay adhered to the shower wall. No problem with this one! It fits securely over the area where the showerhead comes out of the wall. I’m very pleased!" —SandyB

Price: $17.88 (originally $33.88; be sure to apply the $6 button before checking out)

9. Up to 58% off a knife block set made with built-in ceramic sharpeners because dull knives are soooo last year.

Amazon

This set includes a 4½-inch paring knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku, an 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives, and a sharpening knife block.

Promising review: "We got these knives 12 years ago as a knife block set for our wedding, and the steak knives needed to be replaced. These were identical but enhanced! Perfect weight, and great serrated teeth on these knives. I'm very happy with the purchase." —Ashley

Price: A 15-piece set for $91.99+ (originally $219.99; available in various style and pack options, apply coupon before checking out)

10. Up to 44% off a desk to give your WFH setup the upgrade it truly deserves.

The desk in a rustic brown color
Amazon

Promising review: "This table is easy to assemble; one person can do it. The table is also lightweight and looks great in the house. Most importantly, it's very practical; I really like it." —christinahau

Price: $55.88+ (originally $99.99; available in select sizes and colors)

11. 44% off a retro-style toaster because whipping up a tasty breakfast every morning should look cool as heck.

Retro-style toaster in white with bread inside
Amazon

Promising review: "I get so many compliments on the look of this toaster! Not only is it stylish and cute, but it also works great. Would absolutely recommend." —Brittany Bryant

Price: $27.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

12. 43% off a stackable bento container complete with utensils and a sealing strap that'll make you *gasp* actually excited to bring your lunch to work or school or wherever else you may be headed.

Food packed in a pink container
Amazon

Promising review: "I used to use a regular lunchbox and place everything in plastic bags. The number of plastic bags wasted every day bothered me. This is the perfect solution! Everything fits neatly into its own section and even comes with utensils! Highly recommend for meal prepping." —Andrew S.

Price: $16.99 (originally $29.99; available in eight colors)

13. 40% off an Eero mesh router to make setting up extra internet coverage around your home a piece of cake.

Model plugging in the Eero router
Amazon

Promising review: "The system was easy to set up, and it’s reliable. If you prefer to tinker with this technology, then buy another brand and tinker away. I prefer to set it up and be assured it will function flawlessly." —Jerry

Price: $119.99 (originally $199.99)

14. Up to 35% off a dresser you can place in your bedroom for precious storage space or in your home's entryway for a cool pop of some rustic decor.

The dresser in a rustic brown color
Amazon

Promising review: "This was by far the easiest furniture assembly I have ever done. Whoever wrote the instructions deserves an award. It looks great, and I will be ordering more pieces from this collection." —DMeehan

Price: $69.99+ (originally $104.99+; available in seven colors)

15. 34% off a Casper down pillow that'll allow you to give yourself (or a loved one) the best gift of all — the gift of a great night's sleep.

A white Casper pillow
Amazon

Promising review: "This is without a doubt the best pillow I have ever owned in my 31 years of life. It truly feels like you're sleeping on a cloud. I loved this pillow so much that I immediately bought another one after sleeping on it for one night. It is truly amazing and truly life-changing. I will never sleep on another pillow again. It gives me such great comfort!" —Collin Fagan

Price: $92.14 (originally $139; available in two sizes and in two styles)

16. 30% off a comforter that'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.

White comforter on a bed
Amazon

Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.

Price: $24.49+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors and in eight sizes)

17. 34% off a queen quilted mattress cover that's ideal to place over firm, stiff mattresses and help make them softer and comfier.

White quilted mattress cover on top of a bed
Amazon

Promising review: "I was going for soft and comfy when looking for a mattress pad. This one meets both of those criteria. I've had a number of guests sleeping in this bed since I purchased the pad in early July. Guests keep asking where I got the mattress pad, and I tell them about how much I love this one. Absolutely no regrets purchasing this." —Susie Q

Price: $32.71 (originally $49.90)

18. 23% off a set of velvet hangers that'll *gasp* prevent your clothes from slipping and sliding down onto the floor...again. If the bottom of your closet currently resembles a giant hamper because you stopped hanging your clothes back up, this is your sign to hit the "Add to Cart" button.

Various clothing items hanging on black velvet hangers
Amazon

Promising review: "I ordered one set of these hangers just to see how they would work. I have since ordered another set because they are great! Your clothes won’t slip off these hangers. They are strong and hold up nicely even with heavy coats and jackets." —Itsme

Price: A pack of 30 hangers for $17.51 (originally $22.60; available in several colors and pack sizes)

19. 34% off a set of leakproof containers to provide you with ample storage for all your yummy meal prep creations and leftovers.

Various containers holding food and topped with colorful lids
Amazon

This 10-piece set includes a 1-cup container, a 2.2-cup container, a 4.6-cup container, a 7.7-cup container, and a 12.5-cup container with lids. The containers and lids are freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe, as well as BPA-free!

Promising review: "This is by far one of the best storage sets I've bought. They nest together, work in the freezer great — I couldn’t be more pleased." —Veronica Jordan

Price: $23.79 (originally $36; available in two colors)

20. Up to 33% off an ice cube tray featuring a silicone bottom to make it easy to pop those suckers out.

Model using a green ice cube tray
Amazon

Promising review: "This is a great ice cube set. I love everything about it. The ice trays are nice and flexible, making it easy for the ice to be removed. The included bin fits perfectly in my freezer. The ice scoop is a nice touch as well. I fill the trays before going to bed and have plenty of ice the next morning. Didn't realize how much I missed having ice, and thanks to this set, I now have plenty of it." —Dana S. Wright

Price: A pack of four for $19.99+ (originally $29.99; available in five colors)

Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.