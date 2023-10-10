BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
These 16 Amazon Products Are On Sale For Prime Day, And You're Not Gonna Want To Miss Out On The Deals

Whether you're a human parent or pet parent, a frequent traveler or WFHer, there's something on sale for you this Prime Day, and you can find it in this post.

by Amazon

1. Up to 50% off a mid-century living room chair that your guests will not believe came from Amazon instead of an expensive home decor store. It's such a gorgeous piece, you may want to design the rest of your living room around it.

The light tan chair with brown wood legs in a living room
Amazon

Promising review: "I was hesitant about purchasing a chair online without being able to sit in it first, but I decided to trust all the positive reviews and give it a try (free returns always help make the decision easier). I’m so glad I did. This chair is beautiful and so comfy! The fabric is a thick, sturdy tweed, with a gorgeous shade of gray. It even has hints of cream and brown, which look lovely next to our brown leather sofa. The chair is deep and soft, so you just melt right into it when you sit down. I love to curl up with my dog and a good book and just relax here for a few hours. I like that the pillows are removable as well. It changes the feel of the chair in a good way. You can feel cozy and warm with them on, or stretch out and lounge with them off." —CupcakeBaker

Price: $294.15+ (originally $584.13+; available in two colors)

2. Up to 66% off a personal heater to keep by your desk or in your living room for an extra boost of warmth, especially if you live with anyone who ~refuses~ to let the heating go above a certain number.

Amazon

Promising review: "I bought this because I realized the hard way that I do not have any heat with my in-home AC unit, and we were getting some cold temps. It kept me very warm all night! It's quiet, and there are no lights on it to keep you up all night. Definitely a great purchase!!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $12.77+ (originally $37.99+; available in two versions and in two colors)

3. Up to 52% off a kids kitchen playset because the holidays are right around the corner, and there's no better time to stock up on gifts than when they are already at a discounted price. Plus, this thing is so realistic — working lights, sounds, ice cube dispenser — maybe your kiddo can be in charge of whipping up dinner!

A white-and-gray toy kitchen with fridge, oven, microwave, faucet, dishwasher
Amazon

Promising review: "Ordered for my granddaughter for Christmas. Took my son-in-law about an hour to get it together, but she absolutely loves it! I think the fact that the ice-maker pushes out the ice and the microwave dings makes it that much more realistic. Love it, great find!" —KIMBERLYB BOYKIN

Price: $109.19+ (originally $229.22+; available in white/gray and in two versions)

4. Up to 33% off a four-piece travel cube set to make packing and organizing your clothes for a trip a ~breeze.~ These will help you separate your stuff into different categories so you don't end up with a chaotic hodgepodge in the bottom of your suitcase.

The black packing cubes full of clothes and shoes laid out with two in a suitcase
Amazon

Promising review: "It took quite a bit of searching before I found this option of four same-size zipper packing cubes; most sets I looked at had multiple sizes, some of which I knew I wouldn’t use. These four fit perfectly in my carry-on, stacking two by two, and made clothing and suitcase organization a breeze as we traveled from place to place. I love how they fit perfectly in the carry-on, and four bags gave me four clear categories that were easy to keep track of. I would definitely purchase these again." —J. Barber

Price: $18.86+ (originally $22.39+; available in six size variations and in six colors)

5. 49% off a set of two counter-height stools with contoured saddle seats and footrests so you can get comfortable even while on a stool (which we know sounds contradictory, but with these, it isn't).

Two black wood barstools at a kitchen counter
Amazon

Promising review: "I’ve paid a lot more for stools like this over the years. I was floored when I saw the final product and knew the cost. These are solid wood, durable, and sturdy. I have two boys who can be rough with things, but these are withstanding the test, and for the price, they're easily replaceable if they don’t. I just ordered another set of them to seat four at our island." —Shay650

Price: $52.58+ (originally $103.55+; available in two heights and in three colors)

6. 46% off a padded desk chair because it's seriously time to upgrade your work chair — the dining room chair just isn't cutting it anymore. Like, no wonder you have back pain! With this chair, all your woes will be gone; you won't even mind sitting at your desk for eight hours because you'll be so dang comfy!

A black padded desk chair at a desk
Amazon

Promising review: "I must start off by saying this is the most beautiful desk chair I've ever owned. The comfort is amazing, especially because I have hip problems and have to sit for eight hours a day. One tip for future buyers when assembling this chair: Be sure not to tighten all the seat screws before putting on the back portion; otherwise, you will have to loosen all the screws in order to adjust the back. It reminds me of a luxury vehicle; it’s so beautiful, and I would definitely buy it again. If this app had 10 stars, I would definitely give them. I was skeptical at first, but for the price and with the discount, this is one heck of a deal! Very satisfied customer!" —Rikashalo13

Price: $77.27+ (originally $144.99; available in two colors)

7. 39% off a 60-inch tripod for any budding content creators who don't want to ask their friends to spend hours following them around with a camera to get the perfect shot.

A three-leg tripod in a grass field
Amazon

The tripod even comes with a carrying case with a shoulder strap for easy transportation!

Promising review: "I'm not sure why you buy an expensive tripod in the first place, to be honest. You need it to hold a camera still. This one does that. It's really lightweight and easy to use and holds the camera still. Pretty much what you need, at a much lower cost than others I saw. I like the little feet on it that do flex a bit in case you're on an uneven surface — gives you a solid footing. It's easy to carry because it's light but also has a carry bag. I like the quick-release feature because my camera is a little hard to get screwed in place. This way, I can put the mounting plate on the camera and quickly remove both from the tripod. Great feature." —Matt

Price: $22.09 (originally $35.99)

8. Up to 34% off an infused gel memory foam mattress. If you've been waiting for a sign to upgrade your mattress, THIS IS IT. Once you lie on this for the first time, you'll wonder why it took you so long to change.

The thick mattress on top of a blue bed frame
Amazon

Promising review: "This mattress is absolutely perfect. Has just the right amount of firmness as well as comfort, and truly cradles my body so I can sleep and feel refreshed in the morning. Great mattress — the best purchase I've ever made. Well worth the money." —Erika Cummings

Price: $205.39+ (originally $256.02+; available in four sizes and 12-inch thickness)

9. 33% off a turntable with Bluetooth to add a fun ~spin~ to your music listening sesh. And if you're short on records, don't worry about it, 'cause you can stream any music straight from your phone.

The black suitcase record player on a white cabinet
Amazon

Promising review: "I must say, this Amazon Basics turntable impressed me. I did not think the integrated speakers would get that loud and sound so clear — I was wrong. Great to have in an office, and looks stylish." —Nick Waterland

Price: $43.44 (originally $65.44; available in black only)

10. Up to 32% off some compression storage bags with a hand pump, perfect for over-packers who just cannot seem to narrow down their clothes selection even when the suitcase literally will not close. OR for anyone who likes to rotate their wardrobe seasonally but doesn't want their out-of-season collection to take up a huuuuge chunk of space in the closet.

Amazon

Promising reviews: "I am such an over-packer that when I saw these on social media as a travel hack, I instantly ran to Amazon to order them. Literally the best thing I ever put in my cart — they made packing so easy. The handheld pump was really helpful. I was able to put it in my backpack when I traveled, and it did not take up a lot of space. Definitely a great buy if you are an avid traveler like me." —Tiffany Davis

"I’ve saved so much space with these. I put my seasonal clothing, extra bedding, and extra blankets in these for storage! I like to sit on them while I close them to help squeeze the most air out so the pump is efficient. The vacuum also works just fine with it too!" —Kelsey Jacobi

Price: $14.13+ (originally $20.90+; available in several sizes and quantities)

11. 32% off a laundry hamper basket cart where you can pile up dirty clothes, hang clean clothes, and roll it all from room to room. Now you don't have to do that awkward grab-everything, ball-it-up-and-run situation to make it from the laundry room to your bedroom to fold your clothes.

The white laundry basket on wheels with the hanging rack attached on top
Amazon

Promising review: "This cart was the perfect solution to my laundry needs. I have a small space for laundry. This cart makes it easy to move my clothes from the bedroom to the laundry space and have a place to fold and hang my clothes from the washer and dryer. This is hands down one of the best/smartest purchases I've made to make a chore better and be organized while doing it. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer

Price: $85 (originally $125.09)

12. Up to 30% off a casual poplin shirt, which is the perfect transitional shirt for fall — long sleeves but still lightweight, and the iconic fall plaid pattern. Dress it up with a suit coat or down with a pair of jeans. Whatever the occasion, you can reach for this classic shirt!

A model wearing the long-sleeved button-down with blue-and-gray plaid pattern
Amazon

Promising review: "Amazon Basics is a wonderful choice! Very good quality and fits great. After washing, it did not shrink at all." —STEVEN LUTZ

Price: $19.50+ (originally $27.90+; available in men's sizes XS–XXL and regular and tall versions, and in 35 colors/patterns)

13. 30% off a 20-inch hardside spinner suitcase, which is the perfect size for a carry-on so you can skip the bag-check lines (and fees 😖). And the 360-degree spinning wheels let you have full mobility so you can easily sprint to your gate instead of tripping over your suitcase and missing your flight.

A model walking with the black rolling suitcase
Amazon

Promising review: "As far as carry-ons go, this is probably the best value on the market. It seems to meet the carry-on size restrictions for most airlines, and if it exceeds somebody’s rule by an inch, nobody’s going to notice, and it will still fit in the overhead bin. The zippers are sturdy — a good sign. The wheels are great and swivel in every direction. I love being able to push the carry-on straight in front of me instead of tilting it and pulling it behind me. The only problem with these things is that several passengers on your next flight will be shoving exactly this carry-on in the overhead bin, so you better follow your grandmother’s advice and tie a fuzzy ball of yarn or some red surveying tape on the handle. Otherwise, you’ll feel a little panic when you think you see somebody walking off with your luggage." —SanchoPanza

Price: $61.57 (originally $88+; available in three sizes, multipacks, and four colors)

14. 30% off a stackable kennel with wheels so you can roll it out when it's time for Spot to hop in while you're gone, but then it can be easily rolled into a more ~discreet~ location when not in use so it's not a constant eyesore.

A dog in the large kennel with wheels
Amazon

Promising review: "This crate with wheels is easy to maneuver around, and the door opens and shuts easily. A big plus that was not really important when I bought it, but I have come to appreciate, is that it looks nice. My dog is happy with it. She is not a crate chewer, but she is a digger — the tray at the bottom has so far resisted any attempts to dislodge it." —Hamling

Price: $90.64 (originally $129.45; only in 35-inch)

15. 28% off a set of three ceramic planters that make a chic home for your plant babies. If you're not someone blessed with a green thumb, you could always get some fake plants or get creative about what you store in 'em.

The three fluted black planters in different sizes
Amazon

Promising review: "This planter is a fantastic find for both plant enthusiasts and those looking to add a touch of elegance to their living spaces. Its luxe and minimalist appearance is a standout feature, exuding sophistication and charm. The black ceramic finish adds a modern and sleek aesthetic, making it a versatile choice for various decor styles. I picked up the 10-inch planter to house my 5-foot birds of paradise, and it works perfectly when stuffed with rocks. One of the most appealing aspects of this planter is its great price point. It offers excellent value for money without compromising on quality or style. It's very sturdy, too. In addition, the planter was packaged well, arriving in perfect condition. This planter is a winning combination of aesthetics, affordability, and durability." —Dalton Onifer

Price: $45.99 (originally $64.25)

16. 27% off a cactus-shaped cat scratching post because bland cat furniture that ~succs~ is a thing of the past!

A fluffy white cat scratching the green, cactus cat scratcher
Amazon

Promising review: "Cute scratching post for a good price. It gives my cat something to scratch besides my carpet and furniture, so we're both happier." —Wendy D.

Price: $29.10 (originally $39.86)

The reviews used in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.