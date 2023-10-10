These 16 Amazon Products Are On Sale For Prime Day, And You're Not Gonna Want To Miss Out On The Deals

1. Up to 50% off a mid-century living room chair that your guests will not believe came from Amazon instead of an expensive home decor store. It's such a gorgeous piece, you may want to design the rest of your living room around it.
2. Up to 66% off a personal heater to keep by your desk or in your living room for an extra boost of warmth, especially if you live with anyone who ~refuses~ to let the heating go above a certain number.
3. Up to 52% off a kids kitchen playset because the holidays are right around the corner, and there's no better time to stock up on gifts than when they are already at a discounted price. Plus, this thing is so realistic — working lights, sounds, ice cube dispenser — maybe your kiddo can be in charge of whipping up dinner!
4. Up to 33% off a four-piece travel cube set to make packing and organizing your clothes for a trip a ~breeze.~ These will help you separate your stuff into different categories so you don't end up with a chaotic hodgepodge in the bottom of your suitcase.
5. 49% off a set of two counter-height stools with contoured saddle seats and footrests so you can get comfortable even while on a stool (which we know sounds contradictory, but with these, it isn't).
6. 46% off a padded desk chair because it's seriously time to upgrade your work chair — the dining room chair just isn't cutting it anymore. Like, no wonder you have back pain! With this chair, all your woes will be gone; you won't even mind sitting at your desk for eight hours because you'll be so dang comfy!
7. 39% off a 60-inch tripod for any budding content creators who don't want to ask their friends to spend hours following them around with a camera to get the perfect shot.
8. Up to 34% off an infused gel memory foam mattress. If you've been waiting for a sign to upgrade your mattress, THIS IS IT. Once you lie on this for the first time, you'll wonder why it took you so long to change.
9. 33% off a turntable with Bluetooth to add a fun ~spin~ to your music listening sesh. And if you're short on records, don't worry about it, 'cause you can stream any music straight from your phone.
10. Up to 32% off some compression storage bags with a hand pump, perfect for over-packers who just cannot seem to narrow down their clothes selection even when the suitcase literally will not close. OR for anyone who likes to rotate their wardrobe seasonally but doesn't want their out-of-season collection to take up a huuuuge chunk of space in the closet.
11. 32% off a laundry hamper basket cart where you can pile up dirty clothes, hang clean clothes, and roll it all from room to room. Now you don't have to do that awkward grab-everything, ball-it-up-and-run situation to make it from the laundry room to your bedroom to fold your clothes.
12. Up to 30% off a casual poplin shirt, which is the perfect transitional shirt for fall — long sleeves but still lightweight, and the iconic fall plaid pattern. Dress it up with a suit coat or down with a pair of jeans. Whatever the occasion, you can reach for this classic shirt!
13. 30% off a 20-inch hardside spinner suitcase, which is the perfect size for a carry-on so you can skip the bag-check lines (and fees 😖). And the 360-degree spinning wheels let you have full mobility so you can easily sprint to your gate instead of tripping over your suitcase and missing your flight.
14. 30% off a stackable kennel with wheels so you can roll it out when it's time for Spot to hop in while you're gone, but then it can be easily rolled into a more ~discreet~ location when not in use so it's not a constant eyesore.
15. 28% off a set of three ceramic planters that make a chic home for your plant babies. If you're not someone blessed with a green thumb, you could always get some fake plants or get creative about what you store in 'em.
16. 27% off a cactus-shaped cat scratching post because bland cat furniture that ~succs~ is a thing of the past!
The reviews used in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.