15.

"Wearing foundation. I had TERRIBLE acne around my chin when I was in my late teens. I kept piling on more concealer and foundation to cover it up and was using medicated cream. Finally, I just decided to go completely without makeup for a few weeks and see what happened. I looked like crap for a bit but, magically, it cleared up! It's been 20 years and I have never used foundation again. The scarring calmed down within a year or so. All I use now is under-eye concealer and a little blush, and I rarely ever have skin issues."