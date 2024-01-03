Skip To Content
    If You're Trying To Buy A House In Today's Market, How's It Going For You?

    Kinda wish I started saving when I was in kindergarten.

    Amatullah Shaw
    Amatullah Shaw

    Lately, it's starting to seem that becoming a homeowner is getting more and more elusive. I for one spent a whole year saving for a down payment only for home prices to rise right out of my budget.

    eric stonestreet, julie bowen, ty burrel, and jesse tyler ferguson on modern family
    Peter "hopper" Stone / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    And my student loan payments resumed, but that's a whole other discussion.

    So if you're looking to buy a home, what's the experience been like for you?

    For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House
    Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Maybe you got approved for a mortgage but can't find any homes in your budget in areas that you like. Or perhaps you are finding homes in your budget in general, but they're not in safe areas or the homes look...questionable.

    line of brownstones
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    Maybe you've put down offers on multiple homes, only for other people to swoop in with higher ones.

    people doing paperwork at home
    Georgijevic / Getty Images

    Or perhaps you've been looking to buy a home for a while, but other immediate needs have come up and you find yourself pulling from the money you've set aside for it.

    a young asian woman sitting with her bank card in hand, looking concerned
    Asiavision / Getty Images

    Let us know in the comments below how the process has been going for you and it may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.