No one wants to stay in a relationship that they don't see much of a future in. But for some people, it only takes one thing to turn everything around.
So, I have a question for folks in the BuzzFeed Community: If you were once on the verge of getting divorced but didn't, what made you change your mind?
Maybe you and your partner finally sat down and got serious about couples counseling. And now you're equipped with better conflict resolution and communication skills.
Or maybe you both just needed a change of scenery and moved homes, cities, states, or even countries. And now you're closer than ever.
Or perhaps you and your partner became bored with your routines and were worried you'd be stuck that way. But switching things up (maybe an hour in the evening just to talk or committing to weekly date nights) has brought the fun back into your marriage.
Let me know in the comments below or in this anonymous Google form what brought you and your partner back from the brink of divorce.