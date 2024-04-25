BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Home Decor Pieces From Wayfair To Save You From The Boredom Blues

    Everyone will want to know where you bought these unique home goods.

    Amanda Dibre
    by Amanda Dibre

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A handmade polystone vase to introduce some color into your space without going overboard. Never have I ever seen something so unique and perfect.

    Large polystone vase on a white surface near a circular mirror
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "This is so uniquely fabulous. Keep in mind it is big, and impressive, and it deserves the center of attention. This perfectly rounds out my living room theme." —Patricia

    “Beautiful vase, well constructed, vibrant colors.” —Alice

    Price: $72.99 (originally $112)

    2. Or a white ceramic fluted vase if you're not into bold hues, but want a beautiful vessel for flowers. This vase creates an exciting modern twist while keeping it subtle.

    Vase with yellow flowers on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this!! Has a high quality and look and feel in person.” —Anjali

    Price: $47.99+ (originally $76.99+; available in two sizes)

    3. A metal cat-eye glasses sculpture to add a little chicness to your home. It’s a perfect bookshelf accent or paperweight for the bookworms and fashionistas in need of some fun decor. It’s bound to catch your eye. 😉

    Oversized glasses sculpture on a book next to a plant on a desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “It adds a perfect amount of whimsical to my living room. I love the oversize of the glasses. It’s made with good quality and it’s heavy for its size. I love it!” —Stephanie

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $48.75+; available in three finishes and four sizes)

    4. A little dog balloon trinket made of resin to express our inner child in the most sophisticated way. Imagine how cute it would look on a bookshelf or coffee table!

    Two balloon animal sculptures of dogs, one yellow and one red
    Wayfair

    Price: $42.99 (originally $57.99; available in three colors)

    5. A raised globe because when I'm bored, all I can think about is my next trip. This aluminum globe and solid-wood stand will help you pick your next spot! Spin it around and wherever your finger lands, you have to go!

    A raised globe on a wooden tripod stand with a metal meridian
    Wayfair

    Price: $75.99 (originally $233.75)

    6. A wood Tic-Tac-Toe board that makes the classic childhood game a little more luxurious. Plus, your coffee table decor doubles as an entertaining game.

    Tic-Tac-Toe game on a marble table in a living room setting
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “It exceeded my expectations! Great quality and value for the price, it is an excellent product. I received it on time, I am very satisfied with my purchase.” —Nancy

    Price: $30.21 (originally $56.50)

    7. Or an acrylic chess set to challenge the mind for hours. Not to mention, the vibrant shapes and colors of the pieces make it the ultimate decor find guaranteed to be a crowd favorite.

    Wayfair

    Price: $65.86 (originally $69.99)

    8. A sphere chandelier with a gorgeous design. If you’re trying to spice things up in your home, this dimmable metal light piece is 100% the way to go. I mean how cool is this?

    A spiky spherical chandelier hanging above a dining table with dishes and a vase with flowers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I adore this light. It's really lovely. We'll be putting it on a dimmer because it's very bright. The gold is very pretty, not overly shiny or brassy. We put it up in about 45 min and simply tightened a few of the spokes, and ta-da! Perfect.” —jaime

    Price: $259.99+ (originally $452+; available in four finishes and two sizes)

    9. A climbing man wall-mounted sculpture intended to be a reminder of life’s trials and triumphs. Serving as a visual representation of hard work’s reward, this solid cast iron accent is a nice way to blend inspiration and meaning into your living space.

    Decorative wall-mounted metal figure of a climber ascending, next to a bookshelf and sofa
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is outstanding. My cousin has this. when I saw it at Easter, I asked her where she purchased it. I thought [it was] from a local art fair. I saw it on Sunday and it was hanging on my wall the following Thursday.” —Keith

    Price: $123+ (available in two colors)

    10. A wavy carved gold-tone mirror that’s both subtle and bold to liven up your bedroom or entryway hallway.

    Oval wall mirror with a gold-tone frame, mounted beside artwork and above a black cabinet
    Wayfair

    Price: $163 (originally $171)

    11. A watercolor painting of a llama in glasses because why not. If your space is feeling a bit boring, what better way to brighten it up than with a llama in red glasses? And, it’s available in 26 sizes so you can decide if you want to make it a small or massive touch to your room.

    Print of a llama with red glasses, set on a bookshelf beside a stack of books
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “It's cute and whimsical. I sent it to a friend, and told her to never lose her sense of humor. Loved it!” —Linda

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in six formats and 26 sizes)

    12. Or a watercolor painting print of some seriously beautiful lilies because spring is here and we simply cannot wait. This is a surefire way to wake up your bare home.

    Abstract painting of assorted flowers displayed above a shelf with decorative figures
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This adds some color to a grayish bedroom and is actually a painted canvas. Easy to hang up and looks great.” —Karen

    Price: $20.99+ (originally $79.99+; available in seven formats and 17 sizes)

    13. A pair of velvet throw pillows to bring a little pizzazz into your living room. These soft circular cushions with high quality poly filling are incredibly cozy. Fashionable and functional? Yes please!

    Two round, pleated velvet throw pillows on a couch with a knit blanket and magazine
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “These pillows are adorable and look just like the picture. They are soft, cushy, and feel well-made. I would buy again!” —Megan

    Price: $25.99 (originally $73.99; available in 11 colors)

    14. A Bigfoot garden statue because, hear me out, it’s hilarious. This handcrafted, polyresin statue is the only proper way to celebrate the spring (in my opinion). Let your neighbors know Sasquatch does exist —and he’s in your backyard!

    Figure of Bigfoot by a pond with greenery in the background
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this guy!! He’s pretty darn cool to have next to the pond!! Would definitely recommend him I might just get another one! Lots of compliments!!!” —Anonymous

    Price: $135.95+ (originally $161.95+; available in three colors and three sizes)

    15. A retro metal wall sign to show your fun side and encourage a shared giggle. Plus, with Mother’s Day just around the corner, I think this is the perfect gift for all the moms out there.

    Vintage &quot;EAT HERE&quot; sign with arrow, perched atop books beside a bird figurine
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Another perfect buy from Wayfair. I love my kitchen, love to cook, and my family tells me they love my food. This was the perfect addition to my decor!” —Brenda

    Price: $35.99

    16. An acrylic hourglass that is soooo retro. Boredom blues who? This is definitely going to make everything a little more ~groovy~ and we’re so here for it.

    Hourglass on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love it! The color is so pretty too! Would recommend if you have someone with autism. Helps a lot.” —Lemer

    Price: $14.99

    17. An octopus sculpture for those looking to make their space a little more coastal. Plus, did you know octopus arms operate somewhat independently from their central brain? So their arms basically have a mind of their own. Just looking at this sculpture could have you reeling for hours thinking about how smart octopuses are and how we’ve only explored five percent of the ocean.

    Octopus sculpture on a wooden surface
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love the detail on this octopus. This is a sturdy and large item, great quality for the price.” —Wanda

    Price: $32.99 (originally $50)

    18. A whole foot of monochromatic orange books to add a little character to a bare bookshelf. And if you find yourself really bored, you can even pick one up and read it.

    A collection of books in various shades arranged side by side on a shelf
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Such a clever way to decorate. I love this decor — perfect for my use.” —sarah

    Price: $109

    19. A mirrored tray with a metallic finish and barred details to casually show off your elegant personality and favorite magazines.

    Decorative tray with a gold-tone figurine, white roses in a vase, and magazines on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Perfect size and color. Looks magnificent on my coffee table!!” —Theresa

    Price: $42.99 (originally $80.05)

    20. A set of five glass vase bottles and a metal holder to breathe life into your space if it’s feeling a bit dull. It also works great for loose plants or flowers — just place them in each vase and you'll have a spring-inspired centerpiece.

    Flowers in glass vases on a wooden table in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Nice to quality and looks great anywhere in the house.” —Maria

    Price: $18.99 (originally $42.99)

    21. A flower-patterned candelabra that gives an old-school glamor feel. And to tell everyone you own a candelabra is pretty awesome.

    Five purple, patterned candle holders arranged on a metallic tree-like stand on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was a gift for a family member. Once I opened the box, I wished I had got them for myself. They are very beautiful and well-made. The picture doesn’t do them justice. Even more lovely in person.” —Rebecca

    Price: $42.99 (originally $49.99)

    22. A pair of hands as bookends to hold together all your great novels. With a scratchproof protective cover, all you have to worry about is finding the time to read everything.

    Decorative bookends shaped like hands supporting a row of books on a shelf
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “These were the perfect addition to my ladder shelves. Contemporary and very unique. Heavy enough to hold books in place.” —Debra

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $36.99; available in three colors)

    23. A set of handmade glossy ceramic floral orbs so you can include some tasteful texture to a decorative tray or floating shelf. These might be blue, but they’re anything but boring.

    A decorative tray with blue and white ornamental spheres on stacked books, next to a vase with dried flowers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Well-made, very pretty. I used these to replace some white rattan balls I was using to add some color. To remove the stickers on each ball, place them in warm water and they come right off.” —Deborah

    Price: $29.99 (originally $38.50)

    24. A metal figurine sculpture with a bronze finish guaranteed to score you a compliment or two. This 10-inch artisan piece is a sweet touch for the lovers out there.

    Sculpture of two abstract human figures, one holding an umbrella, on a book next to a potted plant
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This sculpture reminds me of the movie Singing in the Rain; which was a favorite of mine and my dad’s! The sculpture is like a beautiful memory we shared together! The sculpture is well-made and the perfect size for my bookshelf. This sculpture is a beautiful work of art!” —Marlene

    Price: $74.11

    25. Or a heavy flying pig figurine because it’s simply iconic. This novelty is bound to spark conversations.

    A winged pig figurine sits on a stone beside a propped book
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This 'flying pig' is the perfect addition to our mediation office. Good quality piece of decor!” —Tamra

    Price: $27.99

    26. A lightweight and handmade metal wall ornament that resembles a warm coastal breeze — you'll love to ~sea~ this calming decoration above your bed or desk.

    A decorative metal wall art piece featuring an abstract sun and waves design above a bed with two pillows
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Absolutely beautiful colors. The workmanship is of the highest quality. Hangs alone on a protected outside wall.” —Alan

    Price: $81.99+ (originally $104.99+; available in two colors)

    27. A large bedazzled pear because who doesn’t love a little glam on their coffee table, kitchen table, or nighttable.

    Decorative crystal pear resting on a closed book on a wooden table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Great little addition to our shelves! It is quite eye-catching!” —PAT

    Price: $34.99 (originally $39.20; available in two finishes and three sizes)

    28. A ceramic temple jar for your mantle, bookshelf, kitchen, or desk. There’s something about a ceramic jar that just soothes my soul and makes me feel all cozy.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This beautiful blue and white temple jar fits beautifully with our decor and adds the right elegance to the room.” —Anonymous

    Price: $73.99+ (originally $133.13+; available in two sizes)

    29. A Winnie the Pooh snow globe because you’re never too old for Disney. It even plays the original “Winnie the Pooh” theme song. How cute!

    Winnie the Pooh figurine reaching into a honey pot snow globe on a tree stump base
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “He is so cute. I love how he’s sticking out. My husband likes Winnie the Pooh. So when I saw it I had to get. Everyone that sees it is like omg that’s awesome.” —Steve

    Price: $50.45

    30. A set of three hand-blown glass stones to level up the exterior of your home. Place these iridescent gazing balls next to your Bigfoot statue and your home is absolutely going to win ‘Backyard of the Year’ with these eclectic pieces.

    Iridescent balls scattered on a garden path
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “These are just gorgeous; they look so beautiful in full sunlight, but even when it is overcast they still have a glow to them. I bought turquoise and it adds a nice touch to the existing landscape to make it look more complete. I love them!” —Elaine

    Price: $66 (originally $75)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.  