30 Home Decor Pieces From Wayfair To Save You From The Boredom Blues

1. A handmade polystone vase to introduce some color into your space without going overboard. Never have I ever seen something so unique and perfect.
2. Or a white ceramic fluted vase if you're not into bold hues, but want a beautiful vessel for flowers. This vase creates an exciting modern twist while keeping it subtle.
3. A metal cat-eye glasses sculpture to add a little chicness to your home. It’s a perfect bookshelf accent or paperweight for the bookworms and fashionistas in need of some fun decor. It’s bound to catch your eye. 😉
4. A little dog balloon trinket made of resin to express our inner child in the most sophisticated way. Imagine how cute it would look on a bookshelf or coffee table!
5. A raised globe because when I'm bored, all I can think about is my next trip. This aluminum globe and solid-wood stand will help you pick your next spot! Spin it around and wherever your finger lands, you have to go!
6. A wood Tic-Tac-Toe board that makes the classic childhood game a little more luxurious. Plus, your coffee table decor doubles as an entertaining game.
7. Or an acrylic chess set to challenge the mind for hours. Not to mention, the vibrant shapes and colors of the pieces make it the ultimate decor find guaranteed to be a crowd favorite.
8. A sphere chandelier with a gorgeous design. If you’re trying to spice things up in your home, this dimmable metal light piece is 100% the way to go. I mean how cool is this?
9. A climbing man wall-mounted sculpture intended to be a reminder of life’s trials and triumphs. Serving as a visual representation of hard work’s reward, this solid cast iron accent is a nice way to blend inspiration and meaning into your living space.
10. A wavy carved gold-tone mirror that’s both subtle and bold to liven up your bedroom or entryway hallway.
11. A watercolor painting of a llama in glasses because why not. If your space is feeling a bit boring, what better way to brighten it up than with a llama in red glasses? And, it’s available in 26 sizes so you can decide if you want to make it a small or massive touch to your room.
12. Or a watercolor painting print of some seriously beautiful lilies because spring is here and we simply cannot wait. This is a surefire way to wake up your bare home.
13. A pair of velvet throw pillows to bring a little pizzazz into your living room. These soft circular cushions with high quality poly filling are incredibly cozy. Fashionable and functional? Yes please!
14. A Bigfoot garden statue because, hear me out, it’s hilarious. This handcrafted, polyresin statue is the only proper way to celebrate the spring (in my opinion). Let your neighbors know Sasquatch does exist —and he’s in your backyard!
15. A retro metal wall sign to show your fun side and encourage a shared giggle. Plus, with Mother’s Day just around the corner, I think this is the perfect gift for all the moms out there.
16. An acrylic hourglass that is soooo retro. Boredom blues who? This is definitely going to make everything a little more ~groovy~ and we’re so here for it.
17. An octopus sculpture for those looking to make their space a little more coastal. Plus, did you know octopus arms operate somewhat independently from their central brain? So their arms basically have a mind of their own. Just looking at this sculpture could have you reeling for hours thinking about how smart octopuses are and how we’ve only explored five percent of the ocean.
18. A whole foot of monochromatic orange books to add a little character to a bare bookshelf. And if you find yourself really bored, you can even pick one up and read it.
19. A mirrored tray with a metallic finish and barred details to casually show off your elegant personality and favorite magazines.
20. A set of five glass vase bottles and a metal holder to breathe life into your space if it’s feeling a bit dull. It also works great for loose plants or flowers — just place them in each vase and you'll have a spring-inspired centerpiece.
21. A flower-patterned candelabra that gives an old-school glamor feel. And to tell everyone you own a candelabra is pretty awesome.
22. A pair of hands as bookends to hold together all your great novels. With a scratchproof protective cover, all you have to worry about is finding the time to read everything.
23. A set of handmade glossy ceramic floral orbs so you can include some tasteful texture to a decorative tray or floating shelf. These might be blue, but they’re anything but boring.
24. A metal figurine sculpture with a bronze finish guaranteed to score you a compliment or two. This 10-inch artisan piece is a sweet touch for the lovers out there.
25. Or a heavy flying pig figurine because it’s simply iconic. This novelty is bound to spark conversations.
26. A lightweight and handmade metal wall ornament that resembles a warm coastal breeze — you'll love to ~sea~ this calming decoration above your bed or desk.
27. A large bedazzled pear because who doesn’t love a little glam on their coffee table, kitchen table, or nighttable.
28. A ceramic temple jar for your mantle, bookshelf, kitchen, or desk. There’s something about a ceramic jar that just soothes my soul and makes me feel all cozy.
29. A Winnie the Pooh snow globe because you’re never too old for Disney. It even plays the original “Winnie the Pooh” theme song. How cute!
30. A set of three hand-blown glass stones to level up the exterior of your home. Place these iridescent gazing balls next to your Bigfoot statue and your home is absolutely going to win ‘Backyard of the Year’ with these eclectic pieces.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.