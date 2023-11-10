Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

If You Don't Have A Personal Care Routine, These 20 Target Products Are Here To Help

From a teeth whitening kit to the best dry shampoo, you're guaranteed to have a top-notch routine that everyone asks you about.

Amanda Dibre
by Amanda Dibre

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A face scrub with salicylic acid that goes all WWE on those stubborn blackheads. It’s made with 100% natural exfoliants like walnut shell powder and bamboo powder so you can let those pores breathe.

Target

And it's cruelty-free!

Promising review: "No more blackheads on my nose...seriously!!! And doesn’t dry out your skin." —Lilysmom

Price: $5.49

2. A plant-based hand sanitizer that's hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested, and won’t leave your hands feeling sticky. And yes, of course, it kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria (as most sanitizers do), but this one smells like grapefruit so it’s automatically superior. Plus, flu season is slowly creeping in on us and I refuse to fall victim to it.

bottle on counter
Target

Promising review: "Smells great, not overpowering and doesn’t leave any sticky residue. It is also a really great size. It fits in my diaper bag and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also a great value." —Sunshine1227

Price: $4.79

3. An aluminum-free deodorant made for those with sensitive skin. Plus it’s aloe and green tea scented, so your pits can feel good *and* smell good.

model holding deodorant stick
Target

Promising review: "This is my favorite deodorant. No irritation and lasts all day. I had breast cancer and had to have lymph nodes removed from my armpit. No one really warns you that you will really smell after that. I tried several deodorants that were recommended by my doctor but none of them helped. Then I tried this one. Total game changer. I finally don’t have to worry when I go out." —Nonna

Price: $14.79

4. A Hero acne-clearing gel pen designed to calm even the angriest of pimples and prevent future ones from forming. Its lightweight formula with salicylic, lactic, and azelaic acids works to clear your skin, while the aloe vera makes sure your skin doesn’t dry out. Plus, it’s tipped with washable, non-porous TPE silicone for a clean product application every time.

model applying product to chin
Target

Promising review: "Works so well and so fast!! Easy to open and apply. No irritation on my fair skin. I get so tired of my unsightly, painful cystic hormonal blemishes popping up once or twice a month. This latest offender shrunk from painfully red pimple to a tiny blemish within three days!" —Thea S

Price: $19.99

5. A retractable makeup brush that's *chef’s kiss* for applying pressed and loose powders, foundations, and bronzers. But let’s not forget about the real selling point here — the cap. This makes touching up your makeup on the go so much easier and keeps the dust and dirt away.

brush on display
Target

Promising review: "This is perfect to keep in your purse for touch-ups. I use mine with the E.l.f. Halo Glow products to blend everything together and it works great. I love how the brush slides into the case so it doesn’t get dirty or make the inside of your purse dirty." —Georgie

Price: $12

6. A dry shampoo with vitamin C, natural rice starch, and fatty acids to make your hair shine while nourishing and repairing. (I didn’t even know vitamin C could go into a dry shampoo, but I’m here for it.)

Target

Promising review: "Super impressed! I have always used Not Your Mother's brand and it did nothing for my hair. My hair is very greasy and super fine. I try to wash every other day and on my off day my hair looks horrible. But now I can go at least two days between washes." —Ashley

Price: $15.39

7. A beard conditioner oil for keeping your facial hair smooth and moisturized, but not greasy. Now that’s a ~hairy-tale~ ending. 😉

container on display
Target

And cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I love that I can add my scent or leave my beard scent-free with this formula. Leaves my beard feeling so soft after." —Sam

Price: $19.99

8. A plant-based body wash claiming to have good vibes inside (spoiler alert: it does). Infused with peony, rose water, and pink sea salt, this is the body wash of our dreams. And its bottle is made with over 50% recycled plastic — good vibes inside and out.

body wash bottle, mini bottle, and bar of soap
Target

Bonus points for giving Barbie.

Promising review: "Best body wash I have used. It doesn't leave my skin dry or itchy like 95% of all other body wash. Pure Peace is my favorite scent." —CrisThorn

Price: $8.99+ (available in two sizes)

9. A latex-free makeup sponge that makes applying makeup incredibly easy and flawless every. single. time.

black beauty blender
Target

Promising review: "Love the size!!! It's so big! Love how I can apply makeup in probably a couple of minutes, if even seconds (foundation, concealer, etc.). So easy." —ok

Price: $5

10. A Garnier Fructis leave-in conditioning cream with argan oil that seriously tackles frizz — even in 97% humidity. There will be no bad hair days on our watch.

Target

Promising review: "This has been my ride or die for years and I still go back for it over my Kerastase and other expensive products. Keeps my hair smooth and shiny without being oily. I'm on day four of my blow-out and my hair is still soft, smooth and beautiful but not weighed down. It even works in ultra high humidity like Florida and Mexico. I always bring it on my vacations to make sure my hair looks good no matter the weather!" —ammiesrox

Price: $4.99+ (available in two sizes)

11. A shaving cream designed to prevent ingrown hairs and reduce bumps for the greatest shave of your life. It’s made with witch hazel and tea tree oil to give you the silkiest and smoothest shave ever. And if that wasn’t enough, it’s also dermatologist-approved. *Adds to cart immediately.*

model squeezing product onto palm
Target

Promising review: "I have very sensitive skin. Many shaving creams didn't work for me, and soap and water was too irritating. I finally tried this product as I use Billie razors which are good. This product really does soothe and gives you a nice irritation-free shave. Definitely will be buying again!!!" —MrsCheese

Price: $7.99

12. An E.l.f. gentle peeling exfoliant for helping you get rid of dead skin and leaving you glowing. Yes! Please!

bottle with swatch of product
Target

Promising review: "This product left my face feeling amazing and smooth!! Soooo much dead skin comes off each time I use it. It makes me feel like it’s actually cleaning my skin." —Jj

Price: $10

13. An Oral-B electric toothbrush kit because dental hygiene is so important. It has three modes for personalized brushing: daily clean, whiten, and sensitive, AND a two-minute timer to make sure your teeth are actually clean. It even comes with a pressure sensor that warns of brushing too hard (my fellow sensitive-gums friends get it). This is like the Ferrari of toothbrushes.

the toothbrush in white, blue, pink, and black
Target

Price: $79.94 (available in three colors)

14. A Secret clear gel deodorant with 72-hour protection to fight all the sweat: heat sweat, activity sweat, and stress sweat. It’s our deodorant of the year because a lot of sweating has been done.

deodorant bottle next to box packaging
Target

Promising review: "My staple deodorant. Works great and people even compliment me on the smell!" —taylg

Price: $13.79

15. A Proactiv acne body wash that exfoliates, treats acne, and prevents future breakouts all in one. With salicylic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E, your skin will feel clean and hydrated, too.

model passing bottle to another
Target

Promising review: "I got this yesterday and I’ve already seen improvement on my skin and acne has gotten smaller. I would buy this again." —Boba

Price: $28.80

16. A bath milk with macadamia nut oil to make your “me-time” extra special. With notes of lavender and tonka bean, I'm taking a bath every night before bed and sleeping like a baby. GN!! 😴 😴

model pouring product into bath
Target

Promising review: "Love how my skin feels since I started using Zen Bath Milk. It's super soft and feels amazing even during these winter months. The smell is also something that makes my bath time very relaxing and soothing." —Mira

Price: $10.99

17. A pack of disposable razors because sometimes having to replace your razor head is just too much work. Having a pack of these on hand means you can get a super close shave in seconds.

razor next to packaging
Target

Promising review: "I have gotten more expensive brands and less expensive brands, and I always come back to this guy right here. Because it is such good quality for value. I get a close, clean shave. Love it." —Cody

Price: $3.49+ (available in packs of 10 and 40)

18. A hair, body, and linen mist spray with essential oils to freshen up every part of your life. Infused with safflower oil, balancing essential oils, and upcycled bergamot, this spray is about to be the one thing getting you through those endless work days.

model spraying mist onto hair
Target

Cruelty-free and vegan too.

Promising review: "This smells AMAZING!!! Better than some expensive perfumes I have. If you like earthy, slightly masculine scents this is for you. I will buy a few of these just in case it’s ever discontinued!! I saw other reviews about the smell dissipating soon after spraying and I thought the opposite. I felt like the scent stayed around for quite some time." —_karanichole

Price: $14.99

19. An aloe vera cleansing face mask that cleanses, soothes, and moisturizes. Having a rough day? Scientists say that putting on a face mask is proven to make your day way better (it’s me, I’m the scientist).

packaging resting on product swatch
Target

Promising review: "Used mask one day after getting a bad sunburn on my face. Felt amazing and cooled my face off immediately. My skin felt hydrated and smooth." —Dianna

Price: $2.19

20. An on-the-go travel-size teeth whitening kit so your mouth can sparkle no matter where you are (because white teeth are the best accessory to any look).

case, toothbrush, whitening gel, and toothpaste on display
Target

Promising review: "Hey, this kit is the bessst for traveling! It goes with me to all my tournaments and my smile is perfect. I love the colors. If you go anywhere you should take this with you." —Jessie Gurl

Price: $25.99 (available in three colors)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.