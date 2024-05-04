BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    21 Products From Amazon To Help Keep Your Hair Moisturized And Hydrated

    Great hair is arguably one of the best accessories someone can wear.

    Amanda Dibre
    by Amanda Dibre

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A hair and body moisturizer made with a blend of tea tree, peppermint, and lavender that gives your scalp a cooling sensation like no other. This is definitely going to be a staple in my summer hair care routine after being in the hot sun.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product was recommended to me by my friend and hairstylist because my scalp was really dry. I was kind of skeptical at first because I thought that it would leave my hair greasy. I am here to say that this product is great and did not leave my hair greasy at all! In fact it not only left my hair was softer and my scalp no longer dry! I not only use it on my scalp. I use it on my face and beard, elbows, hands, etc. I highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.50+ (available in three sizes)

    2. A K18 leave-in molecular hair mask that has been all over my TikTok FYP — and rightfully so. It can help with the damage of bleach, coloring, chemicals, and heat in just four minutes! That’s literally one Taylor Swift song. Toss on “So Long, London,” and let your hair come back to life.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, just wow! I was about to cut my hair after a bad highlight bleach job. A problem very hard to fix when you have natural (fried hair) but also have extensions. Most bonding repair treatments are keratin-based and will break down the extensions. So I tried many masks and treatment ( Goldie locks, color Wow..) until I found this one and let me tell you. It’s 100% the best! The application is easy, it has a very light clean scent and makes my hair like silk after only one use." —Sasha Welkom

    Price: $29+ (available in three sizes)

    3. A Goop hair oil for dry and frizzy hair. Made with vitamin C, sea buckthorn oil, and plumeria monoi oil, this little bottle packs a massive punch in tackling damaged hair. Smooth, shiny, and strong hair for the win!

    Goop Beauty hair serum bottle with dropper, text emphasizes hair restoration and shine properties
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I use this weekly and love how my hair texture has changed after consistent use." —Midwest is Best

    "It's a pre-wash treatment for less frizz & more shine. There are no ingredients of concern. It does not contain silicones, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial dyes or colors. Because of this serum, there's been a dramatic improvement in the health of my hair. Even hubby noticed. Luv it!!!" —Diane Patterson

    Price: $45+ (available in two sizes)

    4. A high-gloss hair mist infused with natural botanical ingredients to create a glowing veil of pure shine. People will actually start to question if you’re a hair stylist on the side. And, it’s safe for colored hair.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    And it’s cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "I bought this since I've seen my loctician use it whenever she's done doing my retwist. I also bought it due to needing a natural/vegan product for my locs and I had no luck beforehand.

    This works wonders and my locs stay moisturized for a week or even a bit longer. It also smells good and despite the bottle being small, I've had this for nearly a month and there's still some left. Overall a good product and I'll be buying my second bottle soon.

    tl;dr: Saw my loctician use this a few times which made me buy it and it's the best moisturizer for my locs." —badawson2002

    Price: $9.98

    5. A dry shampoo enriched with avocado extracts to actually hydrate your hair while pulling a few more days out of that blowout you did almost a week ago. A hydrating dry shampoo feels like an oxymoron, but, hey, I'm not one to question great hair (especially a few days post-wash).

    Bottle of Batiste Hydrating Dry Shampoo against a white background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It really hydrates and gives my hair a clean look even though it may have been 2 days since a wash. I wouldn't buy or try another brand!!! 😍" —Becca

    Price: $13

    6. A hyaluronic acid-infused overnight hair mask so you can wake up to hair that is 3x more hydrated than the night before. Jaw = on the floor.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have shopped Amazon for years and never written a review, but I had to write a review for this product. It is the absolute best leave-in conditioner I have ever used. I have very curly hair and I have spent hundreds and hundreds of dollars on products for my hair. This is the first product I have used that has truly hydrated my dry brittle curls, and it also helped my curl pattern improve. Which had become damaged from using straightening products/relaxers. I am in my forties and I feel like it’s been trial and error all these years with every other product and I have finally found something that truly works and leaves no greasy or weird residue. My hair looked and felt healthier after my first use. I am amazed and hope they never stop making this product." —arnulfo otero

    Price: $32

    7. A Ouai masque treatment for those with thick hair that's genuinely incredible. I use this once a week and my hair has never felt better thanks to its shea butter, macadamia oil, and hydrolyzed keratin formula.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My thirsty hair has never looked better. I’m always looking for products that make my hair feel smoother and this is finally it. I’ve used it twice and noticing the difference immediately. I have my hair down every 6-8 weeks with blonde and blow dry/straighten 2-3 times a week. My hair is wavy if left to its own devices. My hair stylist suggested this and I’m so happy I listened!" —Meredith

    Price: $38 (available in two styles)

    8. A coconut and baobab oil leave-in cream you apply from roots to ends for a seriously smooth head of hair. Reviewers love how soft and defined it leaves their curls.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've struggled with frizzy, dry hair for years, but this curling cream has been a lifesaver! It tames my frizz, hydrates my curls, and leaves my hair looking healthy and defined. I'm thrilled with the results and highly recommend it to anyone battling frizz. This product is a game-changer!" —Jen

    Get it from Amazon for $6.23+ (available in three sizes and packs of three).

    9. A Pantene butter crème hair treatment because yes, your hair also deserves treat me days!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My favorite hair product for hydration. I take antihistamines so my hair gets dry and brittle. I also love that I can use it daily. It does the job without causing more dryness or making my hair greasy. It adds moisture to my natural without causing shrinkage." —A Kelly

    Price: $6.23

    10. An exfoliating shower brush that helps keep your hair moisturized by opening it up to better absorb products. Because good hair starts at the scalp! Give your head a massage that makes your brain feel like it’s floating.

    hand holding textured silicone brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve used a few products like this from different brands, but this one’s my favorite! It’s sturdy and does a great job of exfoliating my scalp without scrubbing it raw like some others." —AH

    Price: $7.95 (available in two colors)

    11. A Mielle scalp oil packed with over 30 essential oils and nutrients. This treatment works to increase circulation, combat dandruff, and comfort itchy skin while strengthening, nourishing, and protecting your hair.

    Hand holding bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "For the last six months I have had a lot of dandruff and patches of thick crusty on my scalp and I didn’t know what to do, kept trying different shampoos, nothing worked… Then I read about rosemary and olive oil being a good scalp treatment and decided to try this product, it is helping a lot! Most of the patches are gone and the flaking has ceased… So happy to have a product that actually works and does what it claims to do thank you!" —puglovertoo

    Price: $9.83

    12. A shampoo made with jojoba, sage, green tea, lavender, bergamot, and patchouli. If that doesn’t sound like a dream potion, IDK what does. Give yourself a little at-home spa treatment to replenish your thirsty hair — especially for those who bleach.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I switched to using this product regularly after my hairdresser told me that this is what she uses on her clients! I had super brittle damaged bleached hair and this stuff truly felt like it helped. It foams up nicely, smells very fresh, and leaves my hair so soft, even now that I'm not a blonde!" —Sarah Bateman

    Price: $11+ (available in three sizes)

    13. And a conditioner that is ultra-hydrating and silicone-free. It’s practically a necessity for those bleaching their hair.

    Hand dispensing shampoo from a mounted Biolage bottle
    amazon.com

    It’s cruelty-free too!

    Promising review: "This is so far the best conditioner I’ve ever used. If you pair it with Paul Mitchell’s tea tree, dang, it’s heaven. My hair and scalp feel so hydrated. Pricey but really worth it!" —James

    Price: $24+ (available in two sizes)

    14. A coconut oil and Tahitian monoi oil hair cream for boosting moisture and restoring dry and itchy scalps. This is a major necessity!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I get this for my son's hair, and I love the moisture and shine it gives without being heavy on the hair." —Sunshinein615

    Price: $8.17

    15. A daily Nutrafol scalp essence aka a literal stress reliever for dry scalps in need of some serious hydration. Reviewers love how immediate the effects can be felt.

    A bottle resting on product swatch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the only product so far I have found (tried so many products) that IMMEDIATELY completely stops the itch and irritation on my dry flaky itchy scalp. It also keeps the scalp soft so the dry flakes don’t come down looking like snow. The itch does come back, I keep this in my bag to touch up certain areas of scalp that begins bothering me during the day and to keep my scalp soft and I don’t have flakes coming off me! Great product!!!" —Lex

    Price: $59

    16. An Olaplex bond smoother that not only hydrates and moisturizes, but is awesome for blowouts. It reduces frizz and flyaways for up to 72 hours and with the warmer temperatures already creeping in, I have a feeling this is going to be the holy grail of the summer.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have my hair washing schedule down to every other day bc it’s fine and I can’t go much longer. However, bc it’s fine the ends look very dry on a non- wash day. I carpool with a friend to work and when I picked her up one day I asked if she had any leave in conditioner, she walked out with this amazing product. I put a dab in my hand and rubbed it together and ran it through my ends - IMMEDIATE improvement. It smells amazing, it made my hair silky smooth and boosted my confidence! It’s so funny that something like this makes such a huge difference but now I can’t go with out it. I have started using it prior to blow drying and on day 2 hair… I feel like I’ve found a way to hack the system!!! But it. Love it. Let your hair live up to its full potential! A little dab, between a pea and a dime is all you need for a big statement. BUY IT!" —McAmo

    Price: $30

    17. A shine pomade for those with textured and curly hair. It controls frizz, smoothes edges, and soothes an irritated scalp without weighing down your hair with tons of grease. Let’s see those curls bounce!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite natural hair products. I keep my hair braided, so I use it on my scalp. It smells so good and definitely keeps my hair moisturized and healthy. I started using black natural hair products only and the results are outstanding my hair grew so long and my daughter’s hair completely stopped shedding!" —Pretty D

    Price: $11.97

    18. A leave-in conditioner spray designed to detangle and moisturize so you don’t have to pull at your hair and risk damaging it. Just apply 5–10 sprays after the shower to reveal a weightless shine and beautifully restored hair.

    Hand spraying mist out of bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My favorite leave in conditioner by far. Helps soften my thick tangled hair after a shower, but doesn’t leave it greasy after drying." —Becky

    Price: $11.97

    19. A Ouai heat protectant oil that fights frizz, color fading, UV damage, and heat, all while keeping your hair fabulously shiny. Personally, I use this after a blowout for a smooth, glossy finish, but this magic formula works just as well on wet hair or even overnight as an intense hydrating mask.

    bottle on a vanity among various beauty products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this oil because I really needed something to help me smooth out my frizzy and dry ends of my hair. I have bleached ends on my hair that get frizzy, brittle, dry and a lot of split ends. I have used this oil for a few days now and the results have been amazing! I've used it on both wet and dry hair and it works well either way. When I used it on dry hair, it smoothed away the frizz and left my hair looking shiny and feeling so soft! When I used it on my wet hair, I felt like it helped protect my hair from the heat of my blow dryer and my hair came out shiny and smooth. Even the day after, when my hair is usually at its driest, it was still way more shiny and soft than usual. This oil also smells soooooo nice. Needless to say, I'm in love!" —Ash

    Price: $16+ (available in two sizes)

    20. A Kérastase leave-in cream — it's not only a heat protectant, but also doubles as a hydrating treatment. The plant-based proteins work to nourish your hair while the niacinamide locks in all that hydration. No dry or fried hair over here!

    Kerastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique leave-in hair conditioner tube on a plain background
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I love this product! I’ve been using it in my hair for 10 years. My hair feels like straw in drier climates and when I use hot rollers. But, when I use the Kerastase Nectar Thermique, my hair is soft and shiny. It holds curls better without the frizz." —Julie Ann Curtis

    "I’ve been using this product for at least 3–4 years; haven’t found anything better, even for a higher price. It does NOT build up in your hair OR flatten it – only moisturizes! Only negative is that is a little high priced." —Rose Marie Craft

    Price: $46

    21. And! A L’Oreal heat protectant spray because it also works to hydrate hair and battle frizz for a gorgeously sleek look that lasts days Plus, it’s a great option for those on a budget.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well, I'm amazed. I have used other similar products in the past that either made no difference or left my hair feeling heavy and almost greasy looking even if I just washed it. This product may be cheap, but it packs a punch against heat. I towel dry my hair and spray a bunch of this on the bottom half of my hair. I combed it before using a hair dryer, and my hair looks so so so much better now. It's so much smoother, less frizzy, and even looks shiny. This spray also makes it much easier to comb." —Lee Weber

    Price: $7.97

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.  