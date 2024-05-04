21 Products From Amazon To Help Keep Your Hair Moisturized And Hydrated

1. A hair and body moisturizer made with a blend of tea tree, peppermint, and lavender that gives your scalp a cooling sensation like no other. This is definitely going to be a staple in my summer hair care routine after being in the hot sun.
2. A K18 leave-in molecular hair mask that has been all over my TikTok FYP — and rightfully so. It can help with the damage of bleach, coloring, chemicals, and heat in just four minutes! That’s literally one Taylor Swift song. Toss on “So Long, London,” and let your hair come back to life.
3. A Goop hair oil for dry and frizzy hair. Made with vitamin C, sea buckthorn oil, and plumeria monoi oil, this little bottle packs a massive punch in tackling damaged hair. Smooth, shiny, and strong hair for the win!
4. A high-gloss hair mist infused with natural botanical ingredients to create a glowing veil of pure shine. People will actually start to question if you’re a hair stylist on the side. And, it’s safe for colored hair.
5. A dry shampoo enriched with avocado extracts to actually hydrate your hair while pulling a few more days out of that blowout you did almost a week ago. A hydrating dry shampoo feels like an oxymoron, but, hey, I'm not one to question great hair (especially a few days post-wash).
6. A hyaluronic acid-infused overnight hair mask so you can wake up to hair that is 3x more hydrated than the night before. Jaw = on the floor.
7. A Ouai masque treatment for those with thick hair that's genuinely incredible. I use this once a week and my hair has never felt better thanks to its shea butter, macadamia oil, and hydrolyzed keratin formula.
8. A coconut and baobab oil leave-in cream you apply from roots to ends for a seriously smooth head of hair. Reviewers love how soft and defined it leaves their curls.
10. An exfoliating shower brush that helps keep your hair moisturized by opening it up to better absorb products. Because good hair starts at the scalp! Give your head a massage that makes your brain feel like it’s floating.
11. A Mielle scalp oil packed with over 30 essential oils and nutrients. This treatment works to increase circulation, combat dandruff, and comfort itchy skin while strengthening, nourishing, and protecting your hair.
12. A shampoo made with jojoba, sage, green tea, lavender, bergamot, and patchouli. If that doesn’t sound like a dream potion, IDK what does. Give yourself a little at-home spa treatment to replenish your thirsty hair — especially for those who bleach.
13. And a conditioner that is ultra-hydrating and silicone-free. It’s practically a necessity for those bleaching their hair.
14. A coconut oil and Tahitian monoi oil hair cream for boosting moisture and restoring dry and itchy scalps. This is a major necessity!
15. A daily Nutrafol scalp essence aka a literal stress reliever for dry scalps in need of some serious hydration. Reviewers love how immediate the effects can be felt.
16. An Olaplex bond smoother that not only hydrates and moisturizes, but is awesome for blowouts. It reduces frizz and flyaways for up to 72 hours and with the warmer temperatures already creeping in, I have a feeling this is going to be the holy grail of the summer.
17. A shine pomade for those with textured and curly hair. It controls frizz, smoothes edges, and soothes an irritated scalp without weighing down your hair with tons of grease. Let’s see those curls bounce!
18. A leave-in conditioner spray designed to detangle and moisturize so you don’t have to pull at your hair and risk damaging it. Just apply 5–10 sprays after the shower to reveal a weightless shine and beautifully restored hair.
19. A Ouai heat protectant oil that fights frizz, color fading, UV damage, and heat, all while keeping your hair fabulously shiny. Personally, I use this after a blowout for a smooth, glossy finish, but this magic formula works just as well on wet hair or even overnight as an intense hydrating mask.
20. A Kérastase leave-in cream — it's not only a heat protectant, but also doubles as a hydrating treatment. The plant-based proteins work to nourish your hair while the niacinamide locks in all that hydration. No dry or fried hair over here!
21. And! A L’Oreal heat protectant spray because it also works to hydrate hair and battle frizz for a gorgeously sleek look that lasts days Plus, it’s a great option for those on a budget.
