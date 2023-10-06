BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Lowe’s Products For Your Home That'll Make You Think "Why Didn't I Buy This Years Ago"

    Brb, adding this entire list to cart.

    Amanda Dibre
    by Amanda Dibre

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A smart home monitor that tracks your solar production and usage, and analyzes your solar consumption by day, month, year, and billing cycle. You can actually control your home with the touch of an app — an investment that’s sure to pay you back.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This is the best money can buy with Lowe's. Period." —Ambuj

    Price: $356.99

    2. A 20,000 thread-count bedsheet set because we’re fancy, but not rich. This four-piece set is ultra-soft, breathable, and is 100% going to make it even more difficult to get out of bed in the morning (sorry, not sorry). Plus, it’s even more durable than your basic cotton sheets.

    bedroom staged with black sheets
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The material that the product is made out of is very soft and fit my bed perfectly. I'll be ordering more eventually." —Mike

    Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 16 colors)

    3. An eight-piece aluminum cookware set, aka exactly what a new homeowner needs. With induction cooktop compatibility and nonstick technology, idk why you’d bother looking anywhere else for a housewarming gift (and maybe one for yourself, too)!

    cookware set staged with veggies
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love my cookware nonstick pans! I will recommend this product to my family and friends." —Marie

    Price: $119

    4. A home office lap desk that holds your computer, mouse, and even has a slot to hold your phone vertically. WFH just got an upgrade.

    model using lap desk to work on laptop with mouse and cell phone
    Lowe's

    Price: $35.72

    5. A home gym workout machine if you simply refuse to fathom the idea of going to a gym and (shudders) sweating in front of strangers. This machine focuses on the upper body and helps build strength for beginners and bodybuilders alike. When you can finally bang out a good workout without having to wait for a machine or dodge an influencer’s camera setup, you’ll be thanking us.

    model using machine
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It was easy to put together and very sturdy, my dad loves it! Great for a workout!" —Lowe's reviewer

    Price: $148.99 (originally $179.99)

    6. A humidifier with various mist control settings that runs for up to 24 hours and has an automatic shut-off. Cold and flu season is approaching, and I refuse to fall victim to it.

    the white humidifier
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I've gone through several humidifiers, and the main problem is cleaning them. Hard water ruins them eventually, and this Midea humidifier is the easiest to clean. It is top-filled with easy access to clean both the water container and base. I am buying another one at the local store just to have as a backup. Winter is brutal here and very dry. I do not want to be without a reliable humidifier." —SatisfiedCustomer

    Price: $79.99

    7. A fragrance warmer that uses a halogen bulb to warm wax melts so you can enjoy the delicious scent, without dealing with the flame of a candle, soot, or other pollutants. Guests will definitely be asking you where you bought this.

    fragrance warmer with melts on table
    Lowe's

    Price: $17.02 (originally $19.46)

    8. A set of matte black door handles to upgrade your entryway in the easiest way possible. Just adding these simple handles will give your home a sleek, sophisticated look.

    handle on door
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The handles have a good weight and are the look I wanted for a remodeling project. I needed handles rather than knobs due to arthritic hands, and this should work beautifully. It seems substantial and will be installed on new doors in about a week or so." —Picky Purchaser

    Price: $41.98

    9. Or a smart home lock and handle set because you can never be too safe. It easily connects to your home Wi-Fi network and can be managed within the app. Set 100 different reoccurring or temporary access codes for when the cleaning crew comes while you’re at work or the neighbor needs to run inside to borrow some sugar (because you’re a great neighbor).

    handles and touch pads
    Lowe's

    Price: $438

    10. An extension ladder so you can actually reach the stuff you shoved on the top shelf of the storage contraption in the garage years ago. This ladder has a fully extended height of 8.5 feet and retracts down to 27 inches. Whoever invented this is an absolute genius, and I stand by that.

    ladder in three different height extensions
    Lowe's

    Price: $162.99 (originally $187.99)

    11. An insect spray that works for both indoor and outdoor surfaces and targets most bugs. I’m not a fan of squishing those creepy crawlers so if they could just stay away in the first place, that’d be great.

    model spraying product in cabinet
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This is a very good insecticide without the bug-killer smell. It seems to work well for me so I will buy it again." —Cookieman02

    Price: $5.48

    12. A portable projector with built-in speakers and Bluetooth if you're in the mood to blast it. Whether it’s the ultimate movie night or game central, this projector is sure to turn your house into the designated hangout spot.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It works really well, instructions could be better." —Bevo

    Price: $73.95 (originally $84.89)

    13. A cordless vacuum because wires are soooo 2015. This vacuum also converts to a handheld with some serious suction power that can tackle any dirt, dust, or hairs. Your pet’s hair is no match for the HomeVac!

    three photo sets of vacuum picking up dirt, hair, and sprinkles
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Vacuum was very strong and works great on steps and pet hair." —HappyCustomer

    Price: $199.99

    14. A storage basket that fits perfectly under your sink to organize your small space. With a soft close slide system, you'll feel oh-so-fancy grabbing your cleaning supplies and then sliding them back underneath.

    basket under sink with various cleaning products
    Lowe's

    Price: $154.23

    15. An ironing board hook for the sole reason that ironing boards are important, but take up a rude amount of space. This sturdy holder will clear up the laundry room clutter (thank me later).

    ironing boarding hanging on hook over door
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Perfect length for hanging our over-the-door ironing board." —WY00

    Price: $16.63

    16. A kitchen faucet with a pull-down handle to make cleaning your dishes and sink incredibly easy. Not to mention, it adds a gorgeous contemporary look to your space.

    installed faucet in kitchen
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "We just had this installed yesterday, and I’m very pleased with how it looks and works. It’s a perfect match for the new sink, and it will make cleaning so much easier!" —EB1963

    Price: $299

    17. A rolling cart to free up some cabinet space and add a little decor to your home. Plus, if you barely have room on your counter to place a cup, this gives you the perfect chopping area for meal prep!

    rolling cart with wine and accessories
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This product was packaged very well. Every part and hardware needed was enclosed in the box!! Everything fit together fine. We used our own tool to put the hardware on. Just follow the instructions carefully. The wood pieces are sturdy, and the granite top is beautiful! It rolls good. LOVE IT! LOVE IT! Great buy!" —sunpup

    Price: $200.58

    18. An ultra plush mattress topper that will have you dreaming of your bed (more than you already do). Plus, it’s machine washable, which makes it perfect for those that suffer from allergies.

    topper on mattress
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The mattress topper did provide some cushion but not too much. It did not retain heat as much as others that I have used. Helped me get a comfortable night’s sleep." —Suzade

    Price: $56.69 (originally $79)

    19. A mini Apple home pod with crisp 360-degree audio that comes equipped with Siri to help out with your everyday tasks. I know you already have an iPhone and AirPods, might as well complete the trifecta.

    sphere mini Apple pod
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It was a snap to set up, the sound is way better than what I thought, and interacting with it is a breeze. Highly recommend it!" —Charlie

    Price: $99.99

    20. A Swiffer dry and wet kit so you can throw away that nasty old mop that really isn't cleaning anything anymore. Admit it, it's just pushing the dirt around.

    Swiffer stick and packaging
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love the extra wide mop head — gets the job done in half the time." —Zeb16

    Price: $20.98

    21. A 73-piece tool kit, aka something that every person ever should probably own. It includes a convenient soft case, hammer, wrench, pliers — basically everything you could possibly need for a DIY or home-improvement project.

    tools laid out in open case
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Purchased one of these for our office and one for my 20-year-old...essential for new apartment. The hammer is sturdy, not a roofing hammer but substantial. The pliers and wire cutters are handy and solid, the scissors a nice surprise. Level is just the right size. Neat and sturdy bag that will hold extras if you like." —ToJo

    Price: $74.98

    22. A set of wire and wood nesting end tables not only giving modern farmhouse core but also storage central chic. The cherry woodgrain is just the icing on the cake.

    end tables with blankets and pillows inside
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "So easy! Nothing to assemble, works as storage for a chic throw. They even nest. Great expansion tables." —SanWill

    Price: $113.67 (originally $120.56)

    23. A Google smart thermostat so you can control your heating and AC from your phone. This great tech invention allows you to control your thermostat temperature and, in doing so, save some cash. If you travel a lot or just want to feel like you're living in the year 2095, you need this.

    thermostat on the wall
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love this Nest thermostat to help reduce my home electric bill. It also has a nice design and ease of use." —Louis l

    Price: $249 (available in six colors)

    24. An air fryer toaster oven, aka the thing that will make every other appliance in your kitchen obsolete. This can do literally everything: bake, toast, air fry, and broil. The cooking possibilities are endless!!

    the toaster oven with a pizza in it
    Lowe's

    Price: $89.99

    25. An indoor/outdoor boot tray because water, snow, and mud are not welcome in this house. It even doubles as a tray for your pet’s food and water bowls. Keep your floors clean, shoes organized, and pups happy.

    boots on tray inside home
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Beauty that is both sturdy and functional. Absolutely adore the removable liner for super easy cleaning." —Nanny

    Price: $56.48+ (available in three sizes and five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.