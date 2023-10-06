25 Lowe’s Products For Your Home That'll Make You Think "Why Didn't I Buy This Years Ago"

1. A smart home monitor that tracks your solar production and usage, and analyzes your solar consumption by day, month, year, and billing cycle. You can actually control your home with the touch of an app — an investment that’s sure to pay you back.
2. A 20,000 thread-count bedsheet set because we’re fancy, but not rich. This four-piece set is ultra-soft, breathable, and is 100% going to make it even more difficult to get out of bed in the morning (sorry, not sorry). Plus, it’s even more durable than your basic cotton sheets.
3. An eight-piece aluminum cookware set, aka exactly what a new homeowner needs. With induction cooktop compatibility and nonstick technology, idk why you’d bother looking anywhere else for a housewarming gift (and maybe one for yourself, too)!
4. A home office lap desk that holds your computer, mouse, and even has a slot to hold your phone vertically. WFH just got an upgrade.
5. A home gym workout machine if you simply refuse to fathom the idea of going to a gym and (shudders) sweating in front of strangers. This machine focuses on the upper body and helps build strength for beginners and bodybuilders alike. When you can finally bang out a good workout without having to wait for a machine or dodge an influencer’s camera setup, you’ll be thanking us.
6. A humidifier with various mist control settings that runs for up to 24 hours and has an automatic shut-off. Cold and flu season is approaching, and I refuse to fall victim to it.
7. A fragrance warmer that uses a halogen bulb to warm wax melts so you can enjoy the delicious scent, without dealing with the flame of a candle, soot, or other pollutants. Guests will definitely be asking you where you bought this.
8. A set of matte black door handles to upgrade your entryway in the easiest way possible. Just adding these simple handles will give your home a sleek, sophisticated look.
9. Or a smart home lock and handle set because you can never be too safe. It easily connects to your home Wi-Fi network and can be managed within the app. Set 100 different reoccurring or temporary access codes for when the cleaning crew comes while you’re at work or the neighbor needs to run inside to borrow some sugar (because you’re a great neighbor).
10. An extension ladder so you can actually reach the stuff you shoved on the top shelf of the storage contraption in the garage years ago. This ladder has a fully extended height of 8.5 feet and retracts down to 27 inches. Whoever invented this is an absolute genius, and I stand by that.
11. An insect spray that works for both indoor and outdoor surfaces and targets most bugs. I’m not a fan of squishing those creepy crawlers so if they could just stay away in the first place, that’d be great.
12. A portable projector with built-in speakers and Bluetooth if you're in the mood to blast it. Whether it’s the ultimate movie night or game central, this projector is sure to turn your house into the designated hangout spot.
13. A cordless vacuum because wires are soooo 2015. This vacuum also converts to a handheld with some serious suction power that can tackle any dirt, dust, or hairs. Your pet’s hair is no match for the HomeVac!
14. A storage basket that fits perfectly under your sink to organize your small space. With a soft close slide system, you'll feel oh-so-fancy grabbing your cleaning supplies and then sliding them back underneath.
15. An ironing board hook for the sole reason that ironing boards are important, but take up a rude amount of space. This sturdy holder will clear up the laundry room clutter (thank me later).
16. A kitchen faucet with a pull-down handle to make cleaning your dishes and sink incredibly easy. Not to mention, it adds a gorgeous contemporary look to your space.
17. A rolling cart to free up some cabinet space and add a little decor to your home. Plus, if you barely have room on your counter to place a cup, this gives you the perfect chopping area for meal prep!
18. An ultra plush mattress topper that will have you dreaming of your bed (more than you already do). Plus, it’s machine washable, which makes it perfect for those that suffer from allergies.
19. A mini Apple home pod with crisp 360-degree audio that comes equipped with Siri to help out with your everyday tasks. I know you already have an iPhone and AirPods, might as well complete the trifecta.
20. A Swiffer dry and wet kit so you can throw away that nasty old mop that really isn't cleaning anything anymore. Admit it, it's just pushing the dirt around.
21. A 73-piece tool kit, aka something that every person ever should probably own. It includes a convenient soft case, hammer, wrench, pliers — basically everything you could possibly need for a DIY or home-improvement project.
22. A set of wire and wood nesting end tables not only giving modern farmhouse core but also storage central chic. The cherry woodgrain is just the icing on the cake.
23. A Google smart thermostat so you can control your heating and AC from your phone. This great tech invention allows you to control your thermostat temperature and, in doing so, save some cash. If you travel a lot or just want to feel like you're living in the year 2095, you need this.
24. An air fryer toaster oven, aka the thing that will make every other appliance in your kitchen obsolete. This can do literally everything: bake, toast, air fry, and broil. The cooking possibilities are endless!!
25. An indoor/outdoor boot tray because water, snow, and mud are not welcome in this house. It even doubles as a tray for your pet’s food and water bowls. Keep your floors clean, shoes organized, and pups happy.
