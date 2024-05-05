BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If There Were An Acne Solutions Hall Of Fame, You Would Definitely Find These 21 Products There

    Coming from someone who's had acne their whole life, these products are genuinely awesome and worth a try.

    Amanda Dibre
    by Amanda Dibre

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of Cosrx pimple patches with hydrocolloid to help treat your problem spots and speed up the healing process. I use this almost every night and I seriously cannot live without them. They're the best when it comes to added protection and picking prevention.

    Woman showing skin improvement using COSRX product, holding a patch on her cheek
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love these!!! Whenever I start to feel a pimple coming through, I will put it on overnight, and the next morning, it is significantly smaller; it's like this patch sucks the life out of my pimples. I have a teenage boy who uses these, and he has the same results. I use it in the evenings after my night skincare routine." —Kaonou & Chao

    Get a 120-pack from Amazon for $16.49.

    2. A Paula’s Choice back and body exfoliating spray formulated with 2% BHA (salicylic acid) because our chests and backs need love too! This easy-to-use spray helps diminish acne and prevent new breakouts from forming. It's definitely a must-have product for the summer (and year-round).

    bottle resting on sample droplets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was my first time purchasing a Paula's Choice product. I was a bit skeptical at first, but the fear went away when I realized how well it worked for me. My bottle is almost done, and I will order it again." —Oz

    Get it from Amazon for $29.

    3. An Image Skincare clarifying acne lotion recommended for mature skin that removes excess oil, fights shine, and reduces redness. Plus, it blends beautifully with makeup.

    bottle next to packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "Lotion isn’t thin or too thick…it’s just right! I use [it] at bedtime and have noticed a visible difference in decreased acne bumps on my face and chin in just two days. I also use an Image Skincare cleanser and serum, so this fit in perfectly with my routine." —cherbearsehr

    Get it from Target for $27.98 (originally $42).

    4. A foaming face wash with 10% benzoyl peroxide that I personally swear by. This antimicrobial cleanser targets acne-causing bacteria and lifts dirt from pores to reveal truly the best skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw a lot of girls online talking about and using this product, so I thought, let me try it, and to be honest, I'm glad I did. I've seen a lot of changes in my face; it's getting clear, and this was in the second week. I have very oily skin that's why I used this one." —Bella

    Get it from Amazon for $9.77.

    5. A Neutrogena SPF 50 zinc sunscreen that provides some serious sun protection. It's non-greasy and non-comedogenic, which means it won't feel gross on your skin and it won't clog your pores either. Simply the best!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "On our snorkeling trip through the Galapagos Islands, we used this sunscreen, which was one of the only few allowed there. We had no problem spreading it out, which means we did not run around white! And we were the only ones in our group who came home with no sunburn!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.49.

    6. A Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment that gets deep in your pores to prevent acne from forming and helps restore your skin’s texture. Yes, I was influenced by TikTok, but I’m so glad I was. Total lifesaver!

    A collage of progress photos over 94 days showing improvement of skin condition on a person&#x27;s cheek and jawline
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First time purchase for this highly recommended product to help oily, acne-prone skin. I have history of more severe acne, but as an adult occasional breakouts and oily skin. In less than one month, I’ve noticed a clearer soft complexion and less oil production during the day. A little goes a long way. I apply a thin layer on my face. Don’t use too much at a time. It will over dry your skin as I quickly learned. I include this in my morning facial regime, applying immediately after cleansing and waiting for my face to dry." —mesh

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97.

    7. A cleansing bar made with ingredients like charcoal, tea tree oil, and shea butter to help treat breakouts while simultaneously hydrating your skin. It also works to reduce inflammation so you can have a glowy, clear complexion.

    Ulta Beauty

    Promising review: "I have really sensitive skin and have used this cleansing bar once a day, for the past two weeks or so and it's really cleared up my skin." —Julia

    Get it from Ulta Beauty for $9.99.

    8. A pack of disposable face towelettes that'll spare you from using the same cloth towel to dry your cheeks, chin, and forehead. Grab one of these after removing makeup *or* cleansing your complexion if you want a cleaner alternative for your routine.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I feel the huge difference from using these clean towels rather than a regular towel cloth. I’ve noticed a huge difference on my face and my skin. They are also very soft and gentle on the skin. You can also use it to exfoliate your skin by wetting the towel and using it with a cleanser. 10/10 recommend!!!!" —Diana Ibanez

    Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $17.05.

    9. A sulfur spot treatment mask formulated for cystic or hormonal acne. This magic in a bottle helps clear many types of acne and prevents new spots from forming so you can have a smooth, soft, and significantly less oily complexion. Pro tip: use this daily for skin as smooth as a baby's bottom.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This ointment is incredibly effective at drawing excess sebum from the skin without causing irritation. If you've had trouble tolerating acne treatments such as benzoyl peroxide, it’s definitely worth a try." —Alexandra

    Get it from Amazon for $15.48.

    10. An E.l.f. Cosmetics clarifying cleanser that battles stubborn breakouts and prevents new ones from forming with a perfect concoction of salicylic acid, niacinamide, and zinc pca. What's better than an affordable product that actually works?

    Walmart

    Promising review: "This has helped my skin so much! After having kids, my skin was hopeless and any product seemed to irritate me. But this, with Equate oil-free moisturizer, L'Oréal glycolic acid toner, and Cerave bar for the face, has really changed my skin. It can be very drying if you use it daily." —bethanie

    Get it from Walmart for $9.

    11. A container of Clearasil acne pads to help eliminate dirt and oil while pushing all the good stuff (salicylic acid —DUH) deep into your pores. And, it works instantly.

    the Clearasil pads container
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I always use salicylic acid for my face over anything else. It works great for acne but doesn't ruin my face. I wanted something to do a quick wipe for after washing my face, so I decided to try these. I'm sold! Worked within hours to start the killing of a pimple. It does exactly what it says!" —Nicholine

    Get a 90-pack from Walmart for $5.98.

    12. A La Roche-Posay healing ointment with shea butter and glycerin to help relieve and protect dry skin irritations. This multipurpose cream is my go-to when experiencing cracked skin and is suitable for your face, body, and hands.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this every night with my retinol to make sure my retinol doesn’t overly dry my skin. This helps a lot with keeping my moisture throughout the night. This thick consistency is perfect for slugging." —Alyssa

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    13. A Clean & Clear spot treatment that I have personally bought and rebought for nearly a decade. The salicylic acid and witch hazel combo is *chef’s kiss* when it comes to fast-acting results.

    Before and after comparison of a person&#x27;s skin treatment with visible improvement in acne
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Not only does it not dry out your skin, it helps make zits disappear fast. I saw a noticeable difference every morning when I woke up. After two weeks, my face looked back to normal with minimal scarring! The picture attached shows my face on February 18 (top) compared to my face on March 4 (bottom). So grateful to find this product." —Jake

    Get it from Amazon for $6.47.

    14. A Youth To The People facial cleanser with kale and green tea that is great for sensitive skin. Made with clean ingredients and cold-pressed antioxidants, this superfood cleanser works hard to remove makeup, prevent buildup, and support a balanced pH.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I swear by this cleanser, it’s amazing and gets you results fast! Not to mention the packaging is glass which is better for the environment." —Michaela

    Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in three sizes).

    15. An INNBeauty Project serum that targets blackheads, acne, and dark spots to reveal smooth, even-toned skin. Suitable for all skin types, this is honestly a great gift for your bestie who’s experiencing acne for the first time, and just don’t know what to do.

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s lower face showing skin improvement from acne treatment before and after two weeks
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I love this serum. My skin is very sensitive, but I still have active acne well into my '30s. I didn’t notice a ton of difference at first, but after a few weeks, I can see a noticeable difference. Mainly, texture. My breakouts have calmed down, but I genuinely notice that my skin is smoother and the texture is softened." —Twabney

    Get it from Sephora for $35.

    16. A post-blemish recovery cream because sometimes it’s hard to resist popping an annoying pimple. But, this rescue balm makes your regrets go away as it nourishes and calms that picked-at-spot.

    Model applying a tube of Rescue Balm to their face
    Ulta Beauty

    Promising review: "Not to be dramatic, but this product is life-changing for me. I get horrible cystic, hormonal acne before and during my period. Before this product, after a pimple has popped (by me or on its own), it would takes weeks to heal. I felt like I never got a break from the acne!! But then I tried this the last couple of months, and oh my god! The pimples heal immediately, like overnight. Typically, after a pop, the pimple still hurts, is inflamed, and worse, sometimes comes back as a new pimple on top of the old pimple. But now I put this product on after the pop and it clots and heals overnight. I don't feel it anymore, it's less red than usual, and doesn't become a new pimple. I will repurchase!" —Mns

    Get it from Ulta for $12.99.

    17. A CeraVe salicylic acid cleanser to gently exfoliate and prompt a glowing face. Also made with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides, this face wash is a serious powerhouse.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This came up as a suggestion after my usual cleanser ended up undeliverable during shipping! I was getting desperate because I was almost out and couldn't find it locally either so I took a shot. This CeraVe SA cleanser is awesome! It really cleanses well and will not strip skin. There is no perfume or dyes. The formulation is thick and rich, a very tiny amount is needed so the bottle will last. It rinses clear without making the skin feel tight. My sensitive skin had no negative reaction or breakout! I just found myself a new facial cleanser!" —Tracy P

    Get it from Amazon for $12.21+ (available in two sizes).

    18. An extra strength daily peel for those who don’t have the time or money to do a full chemical peel. This is the next best thing with seven AHA/BHAs, antioxidants, and vitamins. It helps treat texture, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation in just two steps.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is life-changing. I use these once a week before beginning my weekly routine with retinol. It's the perfect prep for the retinol, and it works great without the retinol. It leaves my skin so silky and soft. I will never remove from my skincare routine" —Jess

    Get a five-pack from Amazon for $20 (also available in a 30-pack and 60-pack).

    19. A charcoal clay masque to help minimize redness, inflammation, and the appearance of pores. Call up your besties for a night-in with facials. What’s better than time with friends and clear skin?!

    Charcoal face mask product from Milk + Honey
    Ulta Beauty

    Promising review: "I'm really picky about masks and I like this one. It dries fast, and it makes your skin tingle. I highly recommend it." —Jessica F

    Get it from Ulta Beauty for $50.

    20. A daily cleansing oil that'll help remove blackheads and sebum. Formualted with heartleaf extract, this hypoallergenic cleanser is great for sensitive skin. As someone who suffers from blackhead buildup around the nose, this is one of my favorite products.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love Korean skincare products and am glad I found this cleansing oil. The smell is great and does a great job washing off all my waterproof sunscreen and CC creams. I can massage my face as I am washing so it serves as a good self-care routine tool for me." —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $17.69.

    21. A Peter Thomas Roth gel with 1% time-released retinol, vitamin C, aloe vera, and 2% salicylic acid. This treatment works to clear, calm, and treat acne-prone skin without drying it out.

    Hand squeezing lotion tube onto a fingertip
    Ulta Beauty

    Promising review: "I just tried this acne gel and what a game changer!! It's everything it says it is! I've been using it for two weeks, and my skin is clearer, smoother, and looks great!! This product, if used properly, does not cause dryness to the skin." —Christine

    Get it from Ulta Beauty for $44.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.  