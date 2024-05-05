If There Were An Acne Solutions Hall Of Fame, You Would Definitely Find These 21 Products There

1. A pack of Cosrx pimple patches with hydrocolloid to help treat your problem spots and speed up the healing process. I use this almost every night and I seriously cannot live without them. They're the best when it comes to added protection and picking prevention.
2. A Paula’s Choice back and body exfoliating spray formulated with 2% BHA (salicylic acid) because our chests and backs need love too! This easy-to-use spray helps diminish acne and prevent new breakouts from forming. It's definitely a must-have product for the summer (and year-round).
3. An Image Skincare clarifying acne lotion recommended for mature skin that removes excess oil, fights shine, and reduces redness. Plus, it blends beautifully with makeup.
4. A foaming face wash with 10% benzoyl peroxide that I personally swear by. This antimicrobial cleanser targets acne-causing bacteria and lifts dirt from pores to reveal truly the best skin.
5. A Neutrogena SPF 50 zinc sunscreen that provides some serious sun protection. It's non-greasy and non-comedogenic, which means it won't feel gross on your skin and it won't clog your pores either. Simply the best!
6. A Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment that gets deep in your pores to prevent acne from forming and helps restore your skin’s texture. Yes, I was influenced by TikTok, but I’m so glad I was. Total lifesaver!
7. A cleansing bar made with ingredients like charcoal, tea tree oil, and shea butter to help treat breakouts while simultaneously hydrating your skin. It also works to reduce inflammation so you can have a glowy, clear complexion.
8. A pack of disposable face towelettes that'll spare you from using the same cloth towel to dry your cheeks, chin, and forehead. Grab one of these after removing makeup *or* cleansing your complexion if you want a cleaner alternative for your routine.
9. A sulfur spot treatment mask formulated for cystic or hormonal acne. This magic in a bottle helps clear many types of acne and prevents new spots from forming so you can have a smooth, soft, and significantly less oily complexion. Pro tip: use this daily for skin as smooth as a baby's bottom.
10. An E.l.f. Cosmetics clarifying cleanser that battles stubborn breakouts and prevents new ones from forming with a perfect concoction of salicylic acid, niacinamide, and zinc pca. What's better than an affordable product that actually works?
11. A container of Clearasil acne pads to help eliminate dirt and oil while pushing all the good stuff (salicylic acid —DUH) deep into your pores. And, it works instantly.
12. A La Roche-Posay healing ointment with shea butter and glycerin to help relieve and protect dry skin irritations. This multipurpose cream is my go-to when experiencing cracked skin and is suitable for your face, body, and hands.
13. A Clean & Clear spot treatment that I have personally bought and rebought for nearly a decade. The salicylic acid and witch hazel combo is *chef’s kiss* when it comes to fast-acting results.
14. A Youth To The People facial cleanser with kale and green tea that is great for sensitive skin. Made with clean ingredients and cold-pressed antioxidants, this superfood cleanser works hard to remove makeup, prevent buildup, and support a balanced pH.
15. An INNBeauty Project serum that targets blackheads, acne, and dark spots to reveal smooth, even-toned skin. Suitable for all skin types, this is honestly a great gift for your bestie who’s experiencing acne for the first time, and just don’t know what to do.
16. A post-blemish recovery cream because sometimes it’s hard to resist popping an annoying pimple. But, this rescue balm makes your regrets go away as it nourishes and calms that picked-at-spot.
17. A CeraVe salicylic acid cleanser to gently exfoliate and prompt a glowing face. Also made with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides, this face wash is a serious powerhouse.
18. An extra strength daily peel for those who don’t have the time or money to do a full chemical peel. This is the next best thing with seven AHA/BHAs, antioxidants, and vitamins. It helps treat texture, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation in just two steps.
19. A charcoal clay masque to help minimize redness, inflammation, and the appearance of pores. Call up your besties for a night-in with facials. What’s better than time with friends and clear skin?!
20. A daily cleansing oil that'll help remove blackheads and sebum. Formualted with heartleaf extract, this hypoallergenic cleanser is great for sensitive skin. As someone who suffers from blackhead buildup around the nose, this is one of my favorite products.
21. A Peter Thomas Roth gel with 1% time-released retinol, vitamin C, aloe vera, and 2% salicylic acid. This treatment works to clear, calm, and treat acne-prone skin without drying it out.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.