36 WFH Items You Need If You Spend Eight Hours A Day At A Desk

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler great for those who need a quick break in between those long eight hours without announcing it to everyone on Gchat, Teams, or Slack. This gadget will keep you "active" while you're busy on a coffee run or walking your dog around the block!
Tech8 USA is a small biz based in Austin, Texas.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in eight styles).
2. A pair of blue-light–blocking glasses to help prevent eye strain and provide protection from the glare of screens (computer screens, phone screens, all the screens)!
Note: Results from wearing blue-light–blocking glasses are mostly placebo effect. According to the Mayo Clinic, while blue-light blocking or filtering products such as blue-light glasses decreases the transmission of ultraviolet light involving wavelengths, there is no significant improvement in vision performance or sleep quality. Read more about it here.
WearMe Pro is a family-owned small business based in Temple, Arizona. The brand provides affordable, trendy shades and partners with the Arizona Humane Society to provide supplies for animals in need.
Promising review: "Love these blue light glasses! I usually wear contacts and like the freedom of being able to take these off without going blind throughout the day (my prescription glasses have blue light coating too but I don’t always want to wear them all day long). The style is so cute (love the tortoiseshell!) and they’re super comfortable. This brand always delivers. Highly recommend!!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in six colors).
3. A set of memory foam gel pads that work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper in anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in 17 colors).
4. And a gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture, but to make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising reviews: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
"Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine) I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it. Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in three colors).
5. A reversible waterproof desk mat so you can turn any space into a work area. The leather mat is heat resistant, easy to clean, and works as a mouse pad. And for my indecisive folks (i.e. me), the reversible colors make it much easier when you want to change your office aesthetic.
Promising review: "I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and in eight color combinations).
6. A gorgeous and clever monitor riser with four USB ports because a little extra height and more USB ports are *never* a bad thing to have. And when it's an all-in-one deal!? You cannot pass this up!
Other things to keep in mind: raising your laptop or monitor up to eye level makes for better ergonomics (i.e. reduced eye and neck strain), PLUS by lifting your screen up, you make more room on your desk for storage underneath the stand. Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Craft Kitties is a small biz that makes gorgeous items home and office items out of real wood.
Promising review: "I looked at a lot of monitor stands before picking this one and I'm so glad I landed on this! Yes, it's more expensive than others you'll find on Amazon but the quality surpasses anything you'll find there. The wood grain is gorgeous and smooth and the legs attached flawlessly and look beautiful. Amazing product!" —Amy Gadbois
Get it from Craft Kitties on Etsy for $59+ (available in two wood stains and multiple USB options).
For a more simple design, check out this black one from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two sizes and two styles).
7. A pair of noise-reduction earplugs that'll drown out any loud neighbors, barking dogs, and other distractions that prevent you from focusing on the ol' 9 to 5. These can also help protect your hearing at loud events, or just help limit loud noises in general for your sensitive ears. Plus, they're kinda stylish too!
The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.
Promising review: "These earplugs are awesome. I can have them in all day, and they are so comfortable. They have changed my life honestly. I am very sensitive to certain noises, which is very stressful. However, these earplugs are great. They drown out the annoying noises. I can still have conversations with people and listen to music and watch tv without being overwhelmed by background noise! Also by people eating! I also think that they have improved my focus a lot too. When I have them in, my brain isn't distracted by what's going on in the background, so I can focus better on what's in front of me." —Oana
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in seven colors). A silicone super-soft version is also available for $24.95 (available in nine colors).
8. A rechargeable clip-on LED light to brighten your frame for work meetings and provide the perfect lighting for selfies. It has three light modes, is small enough to fit in purses, and — unlike the popular ring lights — it won't leave awkward circles in your eyes when turned on!
Promising review: "This fits perfectly in my small purse. I love that I can use this for my night time outings to take great selfies but also for work during my meetings. It has warm lights, white light, and a combination of both. You may also change the intensity of each. It really makes you look great." —Araceli Grande
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
9. A laptop stand you can put right on your desk. It makes any space much more work-friendly as the ergonomic design brings your laptop screen up to eye-level while you sit! No more leaning down to see your laptop screen means less neck and shoulder strain.
BTW, raising your laptop or monitor up to eye level makes for better ergonomics (i.e. reduced eye and neck strain). Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This was recommended in an article about handling working from home during this COVID-19 stay-at-home requirement — since workspaces at home aren't as ergonomic as at work when it comes to eight-hour work days. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a wireless keyboard which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." —Joe Mama
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 10 colors).
10. An Anker 10-foot laptop charging cable so you aren't confined to your desk when your computer's low on juice. This cable is made of extra durable nylon and has a USB C connector compatible with MacBook and iPad Pros 2020 and later, Galaxy S20s, Pixels, and more.
Promising review: "The quality is to be expected as with any Anker product. It's well built and charges quite fast. I like the bright red color and length of the cord. It is easy to connect and does exactly what it is supposed to." —stTeresyah
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three lengths and three colors).
11. And a handmade wooden cord organizer to prevent your desk from looking chaotic with wires. It'll make concentrating on work much easier with a clean space.
Stem Bear is a small business that focuses on unique wooden desk and phone accessories.
Promising review: "Really lovely wood. It still had its great, fresh wood smell. The box and wrapping was so, so lovely and you could see they'd put effort." —Ollie Law
Get it from Stem Bear on Etsy for $41.85 (available in dark and light wood).
12. A compact under-desk electric treadmill complete with Bluetooth speakers, an LED display, and super quiet motor! This will make working out at home ten times easier because it doesn't take up much space and you can easily put it away when you're done — perfect for my WFH peeps whose "office" doubles as the living room, too.
The LED display shows basic metrics like time, speed, and distance. Its speed range is 0.5–6mph and its weight capacity is 220 pounds. See it in action in this TikTok!
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. I'm a small, not technical person and managed to haul this thing up two flights of stairs (slowly), unbox, turn on and even connect my phone to the Bluetooth in it. No assembly. Simple instructions. Distance and time measurements seem to be accurate, but the 'calories' might be missing a decimal point. No squealing or groaning under my walking. Not too loud. Slides right under my bed. Didn't need to adjust the belt, though the tool to do so is included. Packaging says to oil every 30 hours. The remote is needed to make the treadmill function. It is extremely cheap — like dollar store cheap. I hope the company has a remote replacement for if/when the remote bites it. Even still, I would 100% buy this again. Great treadmill!" —Crowells
Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in four colors).
13. Or a TikTok-famous rolling desk bike if cycling is more your speed. It's got an ergonomic design, adjustable height, and pedals that'll keep you active even when you have a long day of meetings.
This compact, rolling desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats. Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works. It's been liked over 2.5 million times!
Promising review: "Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game-changer!! As a consultant who lives a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of acomputer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all get changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together and easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. The best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could be an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even playing games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improved as well. Not mention the pains from my back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315
Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (available in white and black).
14. A vibrant wireless keyboard and mouse set that'll help your work from home set up go from bland to bright. The keyboard is full size too, meaning it has that super convenient numeric pad on the right.
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard and mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert in your computer to connect!
Promising reviews: "This is ADORABLE! I love love love everything about this keyboard. It’s satisfying to the touch, and visually appealing. It’s easy to hook up (just some batteries and plug in to your computer)! I love green and it matches well with my room and desk setup." —Seba
"I absolutely love [this keyboard]!... It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 11 colors).
15. A pair of wireless Beats headphones with a long-lasting charge, built-in microphone, and extra comfy ear cushions for hours of listening. Whether your day is jammed packed with meetings or you're listening to your favorite podcast, these are a must for your WFH setup.
BTW, they come with their own matching carrying case!
Promising review: "I really love these headphones. I work from home, have three children at home, and am constantly on the phone. These help so much! It’s a must-have for sure!" —Charnelle Sherman
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in four colors).
16. And a 360-degree rotating headphone holder that won't take up any unnecessary space on your desk. It's got a simple installation too: just peel off the adhesive back and stick to any surface.
Promising reviews: "[This is] worth more than its cost. The mount actually comes with an extra sticky pad so if you choose to remove/move the mount to somewhere else you can do at your own leisure. The quality of material doesn't feel too cheap, and it's quite sturdy. We've bumped into it a couple of times but it hasn't broken or anything... The mount is extremely versatile in its flexibility and possible mounting options. Best I've seen out of other compact options (that aren't gaming headphone stands that take desk space)." —Forest Nguyen
"I have a white desk and a light grey chair and this headphone hanger matches the design perfectly. The quality and simple hinged design is brilliant. The adhesive is very strong provided you clean the surface before applying and let it cure for 24 hours before hanging anything on it." —Henry Ting
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in black and white).