If You Spend Eight Hours A Day At A Desk, You May Need These 30 WFH Items

Note: Results from wearing blue-light–blocking glasses are mostly placebo effect. According to the Mayo Clinic, while blue-light blocking or filtering products such as blue-light glasses decreases the transmission of ultraviolet light involving wavelengths, there is no significant improvement in vision performance or sleep quality. Read more about it here.



WearMe Pro is a family-owned small business based in Temple, Arizona. The brand provides affordable, trendy shades and partners with the Arizona Humane Society to provide supplies for animals in need.

Promising review: "Love these blue light glasses! I usually wear contacts and like the freedom of being able to take these off without going blind throughout the day (my prescription glasses have blue light coating too but I don’t always want to wear them all day long). The style is so cute (love the tortoiseshell!) and they’re super comfortable. This brand always delivers. Highly recommend!!" —Molly

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in six colors).