Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A double-lined strapless satin dress — the type of gown I'd wear to step out of the limo as a Bachelor contestant... or just wear to my co-worker's wedding (whichever comes first).
Promising reviews: "Ordered this last minute for a formal event and let me tell you, I was pleasantly surprised! It runs true to size and [fits] you in all the right places... a MUST BUY!" —Ryan
"My new FAVORITE wedding guest dress. This dress was soooo perfect for our friend's summer wedding...The material is so thick and beautiful. I received sooo many compliments in this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 24 colors).
2. A bubble skirt cutout dress because it screams "daytime wedding" from the rooftops. Seriously, this floral pattern is a must for your next wedding and it's lined with soft, comfy fabric you definitely wouldn't mind wearing for a few hours.
Get it from Anthropologie for $258 (available in sizes XXS–3X).
3. A split hem midi dress that's proof that simple can be a killer look too. Pair it with some strappy white heels for the ultimate spring look!
Promising review: "This was a the perfect wedding guest dress. It is so stretchy and comfortable but still formal for an event." —Jessica Fee
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 25 colors).
4. A sophisticated pencil dress with the option of extra ~flair~ (the fishtail hem, obviously) or keepin' it classic and simple. This dress is made for high tea, dinner with the queen, and weddings, of course.
Promising reviews: "A classy vintage feel with the niceties of being modern. This dress fit exactly as described [and] it has just the right amount of stretch... I've really dressed this up (wore it to a wedding) and then it's great for a more casual setting too. I've gotten so many compliments...but the main thing was how I felt like 'A Lady' wearing it! It's a real confidence booster!" —Gr8ful Nurse
"A must buy! I purchased two of these dresses (one for my daughter and one for myself) to wear to a wedding. We received so many compliments. We will be ordering this dress in more colors. It’s beautiful and comfortable!" —Slau
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XXL, two styles, and 39 colors).
5. A ruffled layer top floor-length gown that's the perfect mix of chic and sweet thanks to the flowy top and the slit at the bottom!
Promising review: "LOVE this dress. Wore this to my sister’s wedding in the Dominican Republic. I received many compliments and I didn’t feel squished... it was perfect with heels, a little long without. I had room to dance, it felt airy, I loved how it fit. Really happy with this one!" —Kathryn Tamondong
Get it from Amazon for $57.98+ (available in sizes 0–30 and in 31 colors)
6. A chiffon maxi dress fit for a garden wedding on a beautiful spring day. The gorge yellow floral, the side cutouts, everything! TL;DR: It's a must this wedding season.
Get it from Boohoo for $37.20 (originally $62; available in sizes L–4X).
7. A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress that'll make dancing the night away 10x more fun. So. Many. Twirls! 💃
Promising reviews: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one and it's the perfect color for the beach or a summer event. The material is lightweight and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." —Kristy and Norris Hartog
"Love this midi/maxi off-the-shoulder ruffle dress, it's perfect for spring, summer and vacations! I personally would style it up for summer weddings too! The fit is great [and] the ruffle is definitely trending, highly recommend." —Nikita C.
Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 22 colors).
8. A bold, bow-tied shoulder strap dress because it will definitely be in heavy rotation. It's lightweight, flowy, long, and has a slit hemline to add some extra *oopmh*✨
Get it from Reformation for $278 (available in straight sizes 0–12 and in four colors/patterns). Also available in plus sizes 14–24, in four colors/patterns).
9. A halter-neck maxi you'll wear to a wedding...and then to your friend's birthday party, date night, and vacation. It's a versatile beauty you'll be obsessed with!
Promising review: "This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. Dress is well made and SOFT. It also has a slip underneath, which is awesome — no fear of undies showing! Waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without." —MsMGR
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors).
10. An embroidered tulle dress practically invented for spring weddings. Will anyone else at the wedding have this dress? Nope. Will the compliments ever stop rolling in? NOPE!
Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).
11. A long-sleeve satin dress with an empire waist that'll be a compliment magnet the entire evening. You'll be super comfortable, especially on a rainier spring day!
Promising review: "Buy. The. Dress. 😍 I bought this for a wedding...and it was AMAZING. It had shoulder pads which I removed, but it fit beautifully and I received compliments on it all night! [Beautiful] and comfortable, it is everything you could want in a dress!! Just buy it!!" —Mjogan
Get it from Eloquii for $74.97+ (originally $149.95; available in sizes 14–32 and in four colors).
12. A V-neck spaghetti strap number because not only is it the perfect length, but surprise! It's got pockets, too. The other wedding attendees will be in awe.
Promising review: "I was worried about ordering this dress because some of the reviews stated that the sizing is weird. I'm 5'4" and around 112 lbs, so I ordered an XS, and it's PERFECT! I wore it to my brother's wedding and got so many compliments. The straps being adjustable helped to make it a perfect fit. This is my new go-to dress for weddings and other events. For those asking about what bra to wear, I just wore silicone petal covers and they worked great with the dress." —Kelsey
