39 Home And Decor Items That Give Off The Vintage Vibe

1. A mixed set of coupe glasses and wine glasses with dark hues that ooze the vintage vibe. How are you supposed to have any fun with those plain ole clear ones anyway?
Promising review (for the coupe glasses): "Even better than I thought! These are colorful but also subtle and go with all of the neutrals I have in my house without feeling off from my aesthetic. I love that guests can all have their own color! They are super light and well-packaged, and the texture is so nice. The top is short (common for this type of glass), so any overfilling could result in a mess, but if this is the type of glass you are looking for, these are perfect!" —Liz Dube
2. A quilted chenille floor pillow worthy of three-digit prices, but surprise! These stunning cushions are under $40 bucks. They're a must for any small homes without room for giant seating furniture or for anyone who just loves to relax on a good floor fort.
3. A cute retro-style Bluetooth speaker that's mini in size but mighty in sound, according to reviewers! It easily connects to your phone to play music or audiobooks but also has its own skip/play/volume buttons so you can control your tunes from the source.
Promising reviews: "It's so teeny and cute, but still fills my living room with sound. I love that it's so easily portable and the battery lasts for hours." —winnerlauren
"This is the cutest little stereo! The sound is surprisingly good for how small it is — and it is SMALL. But that doesn't bother me at all! Super cute!" —Leah
4. An eight-piece set of measuring cups with wood handles to add a rustic flair to your utensil drawer.
Promising review: "Set is of great quality. Packaged well and looks and feels high-end. The black and wood match my aesthetic beautifully!" —Amazon Customer
5. A small, vintage-inspired gold decorative mirror that'll uniquely fill the space in your gallery wall. Some reviewers even use it as a catch-all or vanity tray, and it's such a genius way to use it!
Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arm's length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias
6. A vintage-inspired framed canvas painting — a truly eye-catching piece that should be in a museum...but your entryway will suffice.
Promising review: "I moved this art at least six times before I found a permanent home for it. I wanted it in a place I would see it often and would be in the spotlight, because I LOVE IT SO MUCH! It's so cute and vintage[-looking], and just transforms the look of my room. Obsessed is an understatement." —Brianna
7. A cheerful candle holder to add a little *pizzazz* to your shelves, tables, or fireplace! You've got lots of color options, but if you're looking for something subtle, there's a clear option, too.
Promising review: "Items came exactly as pictured! I got them for my mom for Christmas! they are so cute and great quality!" —Chelsea Sanders
8. Or a vintage-looking dimmable candle warmer, a must-have for the candle-loving person who probably doesn't have room for more (guilty!). This warmer will evenly melt your candles — no flame necessary.
🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer; it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW, am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift.
9. A vibrant printed duvet set that comes in TONS of gorgeous patterns that can easily transition from summer to fall to winter and back again. Each piece is made of nice 'n' soft cotton.
Promising review: "I love it! I had looked everywhere for a nice duvet. This one exceeded my expectations. I love everything about it. The fabric is a bit heavier than a sheet but so soft. It is very well made, the colors are perfect for my bedroom, and I appreciate the hidden zipper. Great quality for the price. Highly recommend!!" —Judy Skelly
10. A dimmable floor lamp for a unique way to add some extra ambiance to the corners of your home. The stunningly detailed design is an instant compliment magnet!
Promising review: "The perfect lamp to tie in vintage style. The Dimmable Industrial Floor Lamp for the bedroom is like the superhero of home lighting. Assembling it was a breeze...You literally just twist it together!! ...In terms of size, it's the Goldilocks of lamps – not too tall, not too short, just perfect. It fits snugly next to my bed, providing the ideal amount of light for late-night reading or setting the mood for a cozy evening in. But wait, there's more! The dimmable feature is where this lamp really shines. It's like having a magic wand that lets you control the lighting mood with a simple touch. Whether you want a romantic atmosphere or a bright spotlight for your work-from-home setup, this lamp has your back. And the best part? It looks like it belongs in a high-end designer magazine but doesn't come with the hefty price tag. It's the kind of lamp that makes your friends ask, 'Where did you get that?' with a hint of envy. [This] lamp is the ultimate combination of style, functionality, and affordability. It's a must-have for anyone who wants to add a touch of glamour to their bedroom." —boujee budget baddie
11. A retro toaster so cute, it'll make you want to redecorate your entire kitchen to fit the same theme. Will it be a lot of work? Yes. Will it be 100% worth it? Also yes.
Promising review: "The color is perfect, and my first slices of toast were too. It’s easy to adjust. I used the included guide with pictures to adjust the knob based on how dark I like my toast. It was exactly how I like it. My old toaster was basically giving me warm bread. Not this little baby. I’m so happy I found it and that I didn’t wait to buy it." —Shytel
