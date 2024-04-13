44 Unexpectedly Gorgeous Fashion Items From Amazon

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. An embroidered tulle dress practically invented for the springtime. Will anyone else have this dress? Nope. Will the compliments ever stop rolling in? NOPE!
Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews, but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).
2. A glamorous ruched top and pants set because these show-stopping trousers deserve to be seen by all! The set comes in A LOT of different colors and patterns (seriously, there are more than 30 options!) and can be dressed up *or* down, too.
P.S. The seller doesn't recommend sizing up for an oversized look because of the loose and stretchy material.
Promising review: "This set fits so well! The material is nice and light, so good for any season. The pants are long, you could do heels or flats, and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large, but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." —Sharonda Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors).
3. A pair of puffy kitten heels you can confidently step out in, knowing you'll be dressed to the nines with unique accessories to match. Honestly, these mules are an Amazon hidden gem, so you might just be starting a new trend.
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. The white color is crisp and clean, and they look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" —Mo
Get it from Amazon for $89 (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).
4. A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress that'll make dancing the night away 10x more fun. So. Many. Twirls! 💃
Promising reviews: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one, and it's the perfect color for the beach or a summer event. The material is lightweight, and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." —Kristy and Norris Hartog
"Love this midi/maxi off-the-shoulder ruffle dress; it's perfect for spring, summer, and vacations! I personally would style it up for summer weddings, too! The fit is great [and] the ruffle is definitely trending, highly recommend." —Nikita C.
Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 colors/styles).
5. A crop top and skirt set because reviewers absolutely obsessed with the fit. And its versatility is giving festival, brunch, and date night wrapped in one.
Promising review: "LOVE. LOVE. LOVE. Being so short (5'3) and being mid/plus-size (16) I wasn't sure this was going to be a keeper. But it is SO CUTE. The length was perfect, and the fabric is silky and soft. It's not see-through at all. I feel like I could wear the pieces separately, too." —Alana
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes L–4X).
6. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings for anyone who wants the luxe look of Bottega Veneta without spending tons (and I mean TONS) of $$$. These gorgeous earrings will make just as big of a statement — just take a look at the nearly 3,000 5-star reviews!
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 17 finishes, two-packs, and an XL size).
7. A strapless bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 17 (!!) cute and bold colors; you may want a different one for every day of the week.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 19 colors).
8. A pair of high-waisted flowy pants sure to be your go-to all spring long. The split hem and the wide leg make it an easy choice. (And who wants to squeeze into tight skinny jeans anyway?)
Promising review: "These pants are so comfortable and chic! I love that they are wide-legged and flowy. They give you the same breezy feeling that you get with a maxi skirt. The material is super soft and the perfect weight for warm-weather pants. The belted ties are just the right length and add a very feminine touch. The pant legs are very wide. I cannot wait for warmer weather to get here so I can wear this outfit!" —Brittany Williams
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 24 colors).
9. A set of super-sized (9.5 inches!) satin scrunchies for a stunningly dramatic way to hold your hair up and out of your face. The satin material is also gentle on hair compared to harsh rubber bands!
Promising reviews: "I love the look of the huge silk scrunchies on a lot of retail websites, but I'm not willing to pay that much for ONE hair tie. These are a great substitute, and you get four for half the price. (Came in cute packaging, too.)" —Michael L.
"Honestly, I was very skeptical because I didn’t think I would like oversized scrunchies, but I have long hair, and I find any other scrunchies always pulling out my hair, so these are extremely comfortable. The downside is now I must get them in all colors. 😃" —Dawn Sullivan
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in various color combinations).
10. An incredibly soft and stunning backless bodysuit that will turn heads, earn compliments, and become an instant favorite in your closet. Reviewers say this bodysuit is ultra stretchy and doesn't dig into your skin like many others in the same style. I give this a 10/10!
Reviewers suggest sizing up slightly for a perfect fit.
Promising review: "After reading reviews, I decided to order a size up. I ordered an XL, and it fits perfectly. It's nice and tight, but not so tight that the straps dig into my skin. Also, I like the built-in thong, as it makes my big booty look bigger. It's so sexy and makes me feel sexy. I love it." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).
11. A flowy floral romper because it looks like a mini dress from afar, but is way more comfortable.
Promising reviews: "I love this dress!...I bought this to wear to a summer wedding. It feels lightweight enough, even with the long sleeves! Material is comfortable, and I feel sexy yet classy in this! I usually stray away from rompers due to awkward fits...but this one is the exception!" —Katie
"I wore this romper to a wedding in May. It was perfect. I got sooo many compliments... It was just the right length and not sheer. It was so comfortable, also. I could dance without worrying about my butt showing...I highly recommend this outfit. So much that I ordered another one in a different color for another event." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).