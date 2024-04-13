BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    44 Unexpectedly Gorgeous Fashion Items From Amazon

    No one would ever guess you got this kind of style from... *whispers* ...Amazon.

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. An embroidered tulle dress practically invented for the springtime. Will anyone else have this dress? Nope. Will the compliments ever stop rolling in? NOPE!

    reviewer in embroidered dress standing in water with mountains in the background, holding a paper plane
    reviewer in evening dress with floral appliqué standing in front of a flower-adorned entrance
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews, but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).

    2. A glamorous ruched top and pants set because these show-stopping trousers deserve to be seen by all! The set comes in A LOT of different colors and patterns (seriously, there are more than 30 options!) and can be dressed up *or* down, too.

    Woman in casual light outfit posing in front of Santorini's iconic white buildings with blue domes
    reviewer in a stylish orange jumpsuit with a shoulder bag, posing confidently in an urban setting
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    P.S. The seller doesn't recommend sizing up for an oversized look because of the loose and stretchy material. 

    Promising review: "This set fits so well! The material is nice and light, so good for any season. The pants are long, you could do heels or flats, and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large, but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." —Sharonda Shaw

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors). 

    3. A pair of puffy kitten heels you can confidently step out in, knowing you'll be dressed to the nines with unique accessories to match. Honestly, these mules are an Amazon hidden gem, so you might just be starting a new trend.

    a reviewer wearing the red sandals
    a reviewer showing a close up of the beige sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. The white color is crisp and clean, and they look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" —Mo

    Get it from Amazon for $89 (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).

    4. A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress that'll make dancing the night away 10x more fun. So. Many. Twirls! 💃

    reviewer in a tiered white dress and clear heels standing on grass
    reviewer in pleated off-the-shoulder dress and heeled sandals poses by a brick wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one, and it's the perfect color for the beach or a summer event. The material is lightweight, and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." —Kristy and Norris Hartog

    "Love this midi/maxi off-the-shoulder ruffle dress; it's perfect for spring, summer, and vacations! I personally would style it up for summer weddings, too! The fit is great [and] the ruffle is definitely trending, highly recommend." —Nikita C.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 colors/styles).

    5. A crop top and skirt set because reviewers absolutely obsessed with the fit. And its versatility is giving festival, brunch, and date night wrapped in one.

    a reviewer wearing the pink two-piece set
    another reviewer in the same set
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE. LOVE. LOVE. Being so short (5'3) and being mid/plus-size (16) I wasn't sure this was going to be a keeper. But it is SO CUTE. The length was perfect, and the fabric is silky and soft. It's not see-through at all. I feel like I could wear the pieces separately, too." —Alana

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes L–4X).

    6. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings for anyone who wants the luxe look of Bottega Veneta without spending tons (and I mean TONS) of $$$. These gorgeous earrings will make just as big of a statement — just take a look at the nearly 3,000 5-star reviews!

    the reviewer wearing the earrings
    the earring in a jewelry case
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 17 finishes, two-packs, and an XL size). 

    7. strapless bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 17 (!!) cute and bold colors; you may want a different one for every day of the week.

    reviewer wearing the strapless top in white
    reviewer wearing the top in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 19 colors). 

    8. A pair of high-waisted flowy pants sure to be your go-to all spring long. The split hem and the wide leg make it an easy choice. (And who wants to squeeze into tight skinny jeans anyway?)

    a reviewer in the orange pants
    a close up of the pants and the slit
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These pants are so comfortable and chic! I love that they are wide-legged and flowy. They give you the same breezy feeling that you get with a maxi skirt. The material is super soft and the perfect weight for warm-weather pants. The belted ties are just the right length and add a very feminine touch. The pant legs are very wide. I cannot wait for warmer weather to get here so I can wear this outfit!" —Brittany Williams

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 24 colors).

    9. A set of super-sized (9.5 inches!) satin scrunchies for a stunningly dramatic way to hold your hair up and out of your face. The satin material is also gentle on hair compared to harsh rubber bands!

    Models with straight hair and braids wearing the scrunchies in black, orange, green, and pink
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I love the look of the huge silk scrunchies on a lot of retail websites, but I'm not willing to pay that much for ONE hair tie. These are a great substitute, and you get four for half the price. (Came in cute packaging, too.)" —Michael L.

    "Honestly, I was very skeptical because I didn’t think I would like oversized scrunchies, but I have long hair, and I find any other scrunchies always pulling out my hair, so these are extremely comfortable. The downside is now I must get them in all colors. 😃" —Dawn Sullivan

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in various color combinations). 

    10. An incredibly soft and stunning backless bodysuit that will turn heads, earn compliments, and become an instant favorite in your closet. Reviewers say this bodysuit is ultra stretchy and doesn't dig into your skin like many others in the same style. I give this a 10/10! 

    reviewer wearing the white tank
    reviewer showing the open back of the tank
    www.amazon.com

    Reviewers suggest sizing up slightly for a perfect fit.

    Promising review: "After reading reviews, I decided to order a size up. I ordered an XL, and it fits perfectly. It's nice and tight, but not so tight that the straps dig into my skin. Also, I like the built-in thong, as it makes my big booty look bigger. It's so sexy and makes me feel sexy. I love it." —Andrea

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).

    11. A flowy floral romper because it looks like a mini dress from afar, but is way more comfortable.

    a reviewer wearing the red and white floral romper
    a different reviewer wearing the  black and red floral romper
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I love this dress!...I bought this to wear to a summer wedding. It feels lightweight enough, even with the long sleeves! Material is comfortable, and I feel sexy yet classy in this! I usually stray away from rompers due to awkward fits...but this one is the exception!" —Katie

    "I wore this romper to a wedding in May. It was perfect. I got sooo many compliments... It was just the right length and not sheer. It was so comfortable, also. I could dance without worrying about my butt showing...I highly recommend this outfit. So much that I ordered another one in a different color for another event." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).

    12. A stackable cocktail ring set that only looks like you've dropped a couple thousand, but once again...Amazon for the win! This beautiful set comes with two rings that fit perfectly into each other's shape.