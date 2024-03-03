There's No Better Time To Upgrade Your Wardrobe, And These 36 Things Are Here To Help

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A warm, oversized waffle knit cardigan great for layering in the winter and wearing with a tank in the summer. Everyone needs an easy-to-style sweater in their closet, and this is *thee* one.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors; need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since they're cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 26 colors).
2. A classic Levi's faux leather biker jacket to make a day-to-day outfit a little more fun. Keeping you warm is just a bonus.
Promising reviews: "This is a fantastic jacket. So cute and fits perfectly true to size. I love, love, love it. It’s comfy and soft and just awesome." —SFC
"SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes, but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on. Looks fantastic even on us thick-curve girls. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." —Alex Bogherie
Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and over 30 styles).
3. An overall jumpsuit that'll take a casual T-shirt to the next level. It has deep pockets, a comfy oversized fit, and even comes in tons of cute prints!
4. A water-resistant puffer jacket to check off 'outerwear' on your cozy season wardrobe list. It's an all-purpose look (think sporty and stylish), and you'll look cool as heck wearing it!
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz with a huge selection of trendy clothes and accessories!
Promising reviews: "1000/10 🥰🥰 This jacket is absolutely stunning. The color is beautiful and the fabric is so thick and will be amazing for cold nights. I absolutely adore this jacket. I’d buy in every shade if I could! —Morgan P.
"Best. Jacket. Ever. This is the BEST puffer jacket because you can dress it up or down, and it’s an awesome color too!" —Monica D.
Get it from Amazon for $104.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors).
5. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants with the perfect oversized fit, tons of pockets (duh), and an array of color options that'll have you tempted to get more than one pair.
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfectly. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfectly with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 42 colors).
6. A versatile oversized sweater vest you can wear multiple ways year-round (hello layers!). And when there's a fashion item that makes leaps between seasons, that means you'll need it in every color.
Promising reviews: "This was totally oversized! It looks so cute on! The quality feels nice and washed nicely too! Will buy again!" —Ashley Joseph
"This sweater is beautiful and classy. I wore this for a virtual interview, and it was warm and cute with a bright white button-down blouse underneath. This sweater is so chic, you can wear it in so many ways. I love it!" —Tania
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 32 colors/patterns — including houndstooth and checkered!).
7. A pair of loafer mules when you want to slip into a sophisticated look as quickly as you can slip into these shoes. Low effort but cute shoes happen to be one of my favorite things.
Promising reviews: "Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. The footbed is more padded than the designer version. Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." —Emily Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $49.89+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors).
8. A long-line wool coat so you have a go-to piece for immediate chic-ness, especially on those colder fall evenings.
If you plan on wearing thick sweaters and lots of layers, reviewers suggest sizing up one size so the coat isn't too snug!
Promising reviews: "Coat is everything I didn’t expect! IT IS PERFECT! I wanted a nice coat for my trip to France, one that fit well and kept me warm. And truly, this hit the mark! If you are on the fence about buying this product, i hope this is the review that helps you decide! 100% worth it! And also for the price, you can’t beat it!" —Sthephany Bento
"This coat is so nice! Very warm, classy, chic, and very good material for the price. I was so surprised at how nice it was...Definitely want it in other colors!" —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors).
9. A cropped turtleneck you can wear to the office and to happy hour. Reviewers say the side buttons are the *perfect* touch, so it's the must-have piece for your winter festivities!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "This cropped turtleneck sweater is soo soft and comfy!! Perfect for my high-waisted jeans! So cute and the button detail gives it an extra flair. LOVE." —Amy M
Get it from Amazon for $44.90 (available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors).
10. A pair of straight-ankle Levi's jeans that'll last for many seasons to come. These ribcage jeans also happen to be TikTok-famous for being cute as heck on every body type!
Promising review: "I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants. I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased, and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me. I have an hourglass figure, and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's, and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try...you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" —Spades
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes 24–39 and 15 colors).
11. An oversized scarf to keep you warm when it's cold, without ruining your outfit. This chunky plaid scarf doubles as a shawl and even has super-cute tasseled ends.
Promising review: "The colors are beautiful, and this scarf goes with just about anything. It is warm and comfortable, and you can dress it up or down. It can be used for casual wear or even for a night out. I have used mine all winter, and I love it. It is very well made and warm for those freezing cold days when you have to get out for daily errands. I recommend it." —Genna Corsentino
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in ten colors).