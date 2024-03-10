45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A water-resistant puffer jacket to check off 'outerwear' on your spring wardrobe list (because, you know...rain). It's an all-purpose look (think sporty and stylish), and you'll look cool as heck wearing it!
Promising review: "I bought this puffer jacket for my trip to Vermont, and it kept me so warm in 20-degree weather. I recently went to NYC and knew I had to bring it, and I'm so happy with this purchase! It's great quality, keeps you warm, and is the perfect length." —Lizzette A.
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 17 colors).
2. A basic cropped tee with a twist — literally. The twist-front steps it up from a normal plain white tee, while it's still comfortable enough to lounge around the house in.
Promising reviews: "I got this shirt to work out in/lounge in. It is very comfy for both... the stretch and the front knot is very [cute]. Definitely a keep!" —Elizabeth Redwine
"OK, so I wouldn't say that I'm a huge fan of crop tops...BUT I have been wanting a crop to wear with high-waisted midi skirts and dresses, and voila!! The shirt is actually pretty thick, so you can't see the outline of the dresses too much. I'm really digging it for layering, and I like it better than the DIY tied white tee look. SO if you are turned off by crop tops, consider it as a way to wear even more clothes and not just less!😂" —FerristOfThemAll
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors/patterns).
3. A pair of light-wash Levi's jeans that'll last for many spring seasons to come. These ribcage straight ankle jeans also happen to be TikTok famous for being cute on every body type!
Promising review: "I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants... I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased, and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me. I have an hourglass figure, and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's, and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try... you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" —Spades
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 24–39 and 30+ color combos).
4. A mini ruffle-hem dress because it's seriously Insta-worthy. The flowy, lightweight material makes it comfortable to wear, while all the color options make it hard to choose just one!
BTW, many reviewers note you can wear this dress both ways, meaning the "back" of the dress looks great as the front, too! You'll get a super cute cutout effect when you decide to wear it that way.
Promising review: "Great quality and style. You can wear it backwards too. You can also cover the back by not knotting it in the back, as shown in the style. There are so many ways to style it if you get creative with it. It is stretchy around the neckline and back skirt and will likely fit you if you go based on the suggested measurements... The dress is not see-through and the fabric and stitch quality is great." —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors).
5. A pair of platform sneakers to keep things cute and simple. These Amazon favorites come in TONS of everyday colors like black, white, gray, and an adorable rose (which is a very light pink).
FYI: These sneaks tend to run a little big, so many reviewers suggest sizing a half-size down!
Promising review: "These black platform Superga sneakers are very comfortable and are true to size. Definitely what I was looking for. The platform is just the right amount of height. Enough to give me the extra height I wanted without looking silly...These look perfect with my split-hem flared leggings. The sneakers feel good on, the feet are supported, and the width is true as well. They are well-made, durable, and are on trend. I am super happy with this purchase." —No Name Please
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 30+ color combos).
6. A comfortable pair of biker shorts that are the stylish, socially acceptable form of PJs we all love to wear (even with zero intentions of getting on a bike). They come in a ton of different colors and patterns, too!
Promising reviews: "Highly recommend these shorts. Soft, thick, stretch material, not see-through at all. Shorts are long enough to prevent chaffing and [are also] high-waisted. I ordered a Large in black, and the size fit as expected, true to size. Will be ordering another pair." —E. R.
"These are my favorite biker shorts I’ve bought!... I love that they’re longer, and they did not ride up at all. I didn’t have to do any always adjusting during my [spin class]. The top has a little bit of compression, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable when you sit...Highly recommend, and I will probably buy more for the summer!" —Zachary Fiehweg
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in sizes XS–5X and in 10 colors).
7. A midi skirt with a side slit and a spring-y print (aka floral) all over. It'll pair perfectly with a whimsical blouse or plain white tee. All you need is a killer pair of shoes to radiate the perfect spring vibes!
Promising review: "Cute midline split skirt. I’ve seen the trend, but it’s been hard finding a skirt that fits in person, so I came to Amazon. This is probably the third or fourth skirt of this type I ordered from various companies, and this fits the BEST. It’s a great thin material, but not see-through. The slit is the perfect balance between classy and sexy. I see it being worn with sandals, then boots, and a sweater for the winter. I live in Florida, so this is the perfect material for here. Not too thick." —sim simma
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available for XS–XXL and in 30+ colors).
8. A tiered dress because it's sweet, simple, and classy. If you're wondering how to make this casual look a nighttime 'fit, just throw on a trendy leather blazer and a pair of chunky boots and step out with your besties!
Promising reviews: "This dress is perfect; so comfortable and cute. Can wear with sneakers or dress up with heels." —Paige Kim
"Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you). A stranger even complimented me on it, so 10/10 all around." —Mira
Get it from Amazon for $42.20+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 13 colors).
9. A square neck Bramisuit, aka comfortable bodysuit with a built-in bra! It's cute as heck, and anything that eliminates the need to wear a bra deserves a gold medal IMO.
The Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business that has taken the fashion industry by storm after creating STYLISH tops and bodysuits with built-in padding. Each item has a different level of support (band-less, compressive band, or shelf bra), and all are double-lined for function and comfort.
Promising reviews: "This is hands-down my favorite bodysuit and the easiest thing to grab when I’m trying to look put together, especially in the office. The padding in the front makes it so there are no bra lines to worry about, and the material hugs your body in a really nice way! 10 out of 10. 🖤 " —Gabrielle C.
"Obsessed. I wear it out and to work! So versatile, and I feel so good in it!" —Chloe B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $48 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
10. A pair of high-waisted lounge pants so comfortable, you might just wear them all season long.
Promising reviews: "I love everything about this legging. It’s trending with the bell bottoms, high waist, and not too tight …. It’s a great everyday wear, casual or a little dressy depending on adding the right pair of shoes and top and some accessories for the occasion." —MsTess
"Love, love, love these. They are flared but not too much, and they are so comfy. They look just like the ones I had back in 2006. They are my new fave leggings! need to buy all the colors." —Trickyjen
Get it from Target for $20 (available in sizes XXS–4X and six colors, including gray on clearance!).