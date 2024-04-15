If You Refuse To Wear Anything Other Than Black (Even In The Springtime), You Need These 27 Fashion Items

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 20 cute and bold colors, but of course, this piece in all-black takes the cake!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 00–20 and in 15 colors).
2. A black pleated skirt that will definitely be in heavy rotation. It's lightweight, flowy, long, and a piece that can be worn during many seasons. Picture yourself at a destination wedding in this skirt and also going to a casual family gathering up the street. You'll look great on both occasions in this beauty!
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits just below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors and lengths).
3. A black organza dress you can wear over a mini dress, jeans, or just about any outfit you want to give some goth flair to. If you want it to be the star of the show, make sure to snag a plain black slip to wear underneath!
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in three colors).
4. A bomber jacket – the perfect finishing touch to an all-black ensemble. It's the ideal kind of jacket for layering too, which is a must for when these spring days go from nice and sunny to windy and drizzling within minutes!
Promising review: "Beautiful and worth every penny. This jacket is breathtaking. I love it, and it looks better than pictured. It's not thin or thick, just right as an overlay or on top of a great fit. I plan on reordering in a different color and highly recommend this jacket." —LB
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and in 10 colors).
5. A cropped tank, a stylish basic that is absolutely essential to have in black. Reviewers say it's so supportive that no bra is needed. I repeat: NO BRA is needed! 👏
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. This was an impulse buy, but definitely 100% worth it. This crop top is so cute and...it’s not too cropped, which I’m a fan of....It fits perfectly, AND I can wear it without a bra. 10/10!" —Brandy Gardner
"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double-lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).
6. A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants that look super classy and professional but feel like you're walking around in your lounge clothes. TL;DR: These will be their new go-to fancy pants.
P.S. Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 32 colors).
7. A polka-dot organza-sleeve top that's it's the definition of ~va va voom~. It's trendy and eye-catching, and you will *not* want to take it off! Your next #OOTD post is about to go viral.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft, and I love that it has three snaps across; it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XXS–4X and 39 colors/styles).
8. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants that have the perfect oversized fit, tons of pockets, and an array of color options that'll have you tempted to get more than one pair. (I said "tempted," I know you're going for black!)
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfectly. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfectly with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Get them from Amazon for $32.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 44 colors).
9. A pair of braided-strap heels for when the occasion is a little more fancy. Reviewers say these are ultra-comfortable, too!
Promising review: "These are so comfortable! I love the heel height and the versatile black color. I wear them all the time and love the quality. I’m typically very picky about the quality of my shoes, and I was very pleasantly surprised when these arrived." —Kaiti
Get it from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes 5–11, standard or wide fits, and in 27 colors).
10. A fitted button-up vest with a cropped fit that'll look great with any high-waisted pants or skirts you already have in your closet. It's an easy way to look casual but not *too* casual.
Promising review: "Super super cute. True to size, not stretchy, not super heavy fabric. Withstood 95° degree weather just fine!" —Alexis Millsaps
Get it from Amazon for $26.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors).
11. A pair of black Adidas running shoes because not only do they go with every workout 'fit, but reviewers say they're incredibly comfortable, too! So whether you're wearing these for a jog or just to ~run~ some errands, you'll be good to go.
Promising review: "Very comfortable! These shoes are cushy and have great arch support. They are lightweight and great for running, jogging, or every day. The black color is practical and doesn't show wear and tear as much as other colors. I'm hard on my shoes, and these hold up well." —Anna Stowe
Get it from Amazon for $49.98+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in six colors).
12. A stylish and breathable off-shoulder jumpsuit you can wear while chilling at home, but easily throw a classic blazer on top when you've got an important meeting. With the jogger-style bottom, you're sure to be comfortable and (effortlessly) cute all day long.
Promising review: "This jumpsuit is amazingly comfortable! This romper fits me great! I can dress it up with heels, wear it casually with vans, or even super comfy with some sandals! It is soft and breathable and is made with great material. It also looks lovely as a scoop neck. I am so happy with this purchase!" —Brandy B
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S—3X and in 36 colors).
13. A stylish overall jumpsuit to take a casual T-shirt to the next level. It's got deep pockets, has a comfy oversized fit, and even comes in tons of cute prints!
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer-into-fall transition item, and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 21 colors).