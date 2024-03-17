Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A versatile oversized sweater vest with the option to wear solo in the summer, over a turtleneck in the fall, and on top of a button-down during work calls. And when there's a fashion item that makes leaps between seasons (and occasions), that means you'll need it in black.
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in six colors/patterns).
2. A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 20 cute and bold colors, but of course, this piece in all-black takes the cake!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 00–20 and in 15 colors).
3. A black pleated skirt that will definitely be in heavy rotation. It's lightweight, flowy, long, and a piece that can be worn during many seasons. Picture yourself at a destination wedding in this skirt and also going to a casual family gathering up the street. You'll look great on both occasions in this beauty!
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits just below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors and lengths).
4. Or a floral skirt with a side slit that still radiates spring vibes without you losing the cool, all-black look you strive for. It's lightweight too, so it's perfect as the weather gets warmer!
Promising review: "Cute midline split skirt. I’ve seen the trend, but it’s been hard finding a skirt that fits in person, so I came to Amazon. This is probably the third or fourth skirt of this type I ordered from various companies, and this fits the BEST. It’s a great thin material, but not see-through. The slit is the perfect balance between classy and sexy. I see it being worn with sandals, then boots, and a sweater for the winter. I live in Florida, so this is the perfect material for here. Not too thick." —sim simma
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available for XXS–XXL and in 30+ colors).
5. A black organza dress you can wear over a mini dress, jeans, or just about any outfit you want to give some goth flair to. If you want it to be the star of the show, make sure to snag a plain black slip to wear underneath!
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in two colors and three styles).
6. A bomber jacket – the perfect finishing touch to an all-black ensemble. It's the ideal kind of jacket for layering too, which is a must for when these spring days go from nice and sunny to windy and drizzling within minutes!
Promising review: "Beautiful and worth every penny. This jacket is breathtaking. I love it, and it looks better than pictured. It's not thin or thick, just right as an overlay or on top of a great fit. I plan on reordering in a different color and highly recommend this jacket." —LB
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in 10 colors).
7. A cropped tank, a stylish basic that is absolutely essential to have in black. Reviewers say it's so supportive that no bra is needed. I repeat: NO BRA is needed! 👏
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. This was an impulse buy, but definitely 100% worth it. This crop top is so cute and...it’s not too cropped, which I’m a fan of....It fits perfectly, AND I can wear it without a bra. 10/10!" —Brandy Gardner
"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double-lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).
8. A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants that look super classy and professional but feel like you're walking around in your lounge clothes. TL;DR: These will be their new go-to fancy pants.
P.S. Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 32 colors).
9. A chunky cardigan because no closet is complete without this staple! You'll probably wear it seven days a week because it's just as lounge-worthy as it is brunch-worthy.
Get it from Banana Republic for $65 (originally $130; available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors).
10. A polka-dot organza-sleeve top that's it's the definition of ~va va voom~. It's trendy and eye-catching, and you will *not* want to take it off! Your next #OOTD post is about to go viral.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft, and I love that it has three snaps across; it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and 39 colors/styles).
11. A nice layering crochet bolero to take a plain ole tank top and turn it into an ~ensemble~ instantly!
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz based in Australia. They're the home of tons of bright and trendy fashion pieces, so be sure to take a look at everything!
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $25 (originally $59.99; available in sizes 2–8).
12. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants that have the perfect oversized fit, tons of pockets, and an array of color options that'll have you tempted to get more than one pair. (I said "tempted," I know you're going for black!)
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfectly. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfectly with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Get them from Amazon for $32.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 44 colors).