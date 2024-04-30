44 "So Good You'll Want To Use The Next-Day Shipping Option" Amazon Finds

1. A luxe loungewear set you'll want to wear for your next BFF brunch...and probably just to go get the mail because it's just *that* good. The black trim and asymmetrical hem are the drama you've been missing in your closet!
Promising reviews: "Surprisingly great quality! I went out on a TikTok whim with this set and was SO happy that I did! Very nice, thin yet heavy material...for now 10/10." —Alicia Tomasko
"I never write reviews on Amazon but had to for this set. It’s probably the best set/clothing item I’ve bought from Amazon. It is perfect... It is the perfect travel fit. Comfy but still looks put together... Will definitely be ordering other colors. Buy this for sure!" —Stephanie Saenz
Price: $39.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in nine colors)
2. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase perfect for the book worms who want to decorate with their favorite pastime in anyway they can. This piece deserves a place on your bookshelf!
Promising reviews: "I’ve always been a big reader and when I saw this on #bookstagram I knew I had to have it. It’s so pretty and easy to use. I’m going to be ordering at LEAST one more to have in my office. It’s a great addition to anyone’s shelves." —Alyssa
"Beautiful and unique design. Doesn’t leak water. I am very happy with my purchase." —Fernando Perepechkin
Price: $13.99 (available in five colors)
3. A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust simply because it's best cereal ever and who wouldn't love the taste of it on everything!? Use it on your coffee, ice cream, french fries, and more.
Check out a TikTok of the Cinnadust in action.
Promising review: "Ten out of ten, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
Price: $3.44
4. A ginormous super soft chunky scarf that, according to reviewers, feels as soft as cashmere but is nowhere near the price.
Promising reviews: "I am in love with this scarf and it is so buttery soft. It’s good quality for the price and it will be so warm in the winter. It’s not too thin and gives the full scarf look. I am impressed." —Kenna
"This is a great scarf. I am very particular when it comes to fabric and feel and I can honestly say this scarf is worth the money. It's chunky and is true to the colors you see online. I ordered the brown and black check. I don’t expect much when ordering online but this was actually true to the description and it is unbelievably soft." —Purple
Price: $9.99+ (available in 26 colors/patterns)
5. An initial pendant necklace reviewers say is long-lasting and awesome quality for the price. And compared to the much more expensive versions you've probably seen at places like Anthropologie and Nordstrom, that's definitely a win!
Promising review: "I’ve had the necklace for two months now, wear it every day to sleep and in the shower, and it still looks like new. No color changing, no tangling, and definitely worth the money. I paired it with two other necklaces and it complements every outfit. Would buy again." —Dasia Johnson
Price: $12.99 (available in two lengths and in A–Z)
6. A ceramic cone mug because it's basically a functional piece of art. This is a unique dish you definitely won't mind leaving out on the kitchen counter, side table, or nightstand.
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower loves these cups!: "I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that are also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart! These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts!"
Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" —G. M. Kraus
Price: $15.99+ (available in seven colors and also in sets of two)
7. A versatile oversized sweater vest with the option to wear it solo in the summer, over a turtleneck in the fall, and on top of a button-down during work calls. And when there's a fashion item that makes leaps between seasons (and occasions), that means you'll need it in black.
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " —Shelly Kuntz
Price: $31.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in six colors)
8. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to fill a room with colorful and inviting lighting. Be prepared for tons of "where did you get that!?" questions.
Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $19.98+ (available in five styles)
9. A versatile velvet storage ottoman featuring a removable top so you'll have extra room for magazines, toys, and more. The top is flippable too, with a flat wood surface on one side that can be used as a side table.
Promising reviews: "I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more. The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. Has the ability to hold things in the storage and looks amazing. This is a must-buy. If you are wondering if you should buy this item, buy it buy it. If I need more foot stools I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." —Jennifer fry
"This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea
Price: $43.99 (available in seven colors)
10. A large versatile scarf sure to be the most used item in your closet. You can wear it as a hair accessory, a top, a belt, or necktie. To quote Cady Heron: "The limit does not exist!"
Promising reviews: "I love this product! I purchased to fashion into a top for various occasions. The scarf is higher quality than I anticipated. Fabric feels the same in thickness as an Hermès...Will definitely be purchasing in different patterns!" —ACP1997
"I actually get compliments on this all the time. I just bought it as a cheap little way to accent my black purse and people are shocked when I say it's just a $7 scarf off Amazon. The print looks great and it's really soft!" —Katie Payne
Price: $6.99 (available in 20+ patterns/colors)
11. A quilted versatile crossbody bag that can be worn two ways thanks to the canvas and chain straps attached. When you're out and about: crossbody, when you've got a hot date: shoulder bag.
This bag has four components you can mix and match: the bag itself, a smaller quilted pouch, a fabric strap, and a chain strap.
Promising review: "The bag came just as pictured! It also comes with a dust bag (huge plus for storing). I love that the chain, coin bag, and shoulder strap are all removable. This bag is really chic and classy for on-the-go errands while looking effortlessly fashionable. It’s nice that there are no logos on it too, so that it has a clean look overall. I love this bag so much, definitely worth purchasing!" —Samantha Vo
Price: $33.99 (available in four colors)