If Your Home Is Seriously Lacking In Storage Space, These 41 Products Will Help You Out

1. A versatile velvet storage ottoman featuring a removable top so you'll have extra room for magazines, toys, and more. The top is flippable too, with a flat wood surface on one side that can be used as a side table.
Promising reviews: "I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more. The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. Has the ability to hold things in the storage and looks amazing. This is a must-buy. If you are wondering if you should buy this item, buy it buy it. If I need more foot stools I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." —Jennifer fry
"This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 8 colors).
2. A set of floating bookshelves if you want your books to work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. With this, you won't need a bulky bookshelf taking up half of the room!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010 and in the last 10 years, I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away by how awesome they look. Every time I put them up it's like 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must-buy!" —Jlands
Get it from Amazon for $17.64+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).
3. A broom and mop organizer to transform your cleaning closet or storage area. These babies will allow you to hang the tools and free up floor space in the process.
4. A super convenient flip-top end table complete with a charging station and storage space for wires, remotes, coasters, and more right underneath the surface! Yay for not having to look at tangled lamp wires and never losing that tiny TV remote again!
Promising review: "I bought two of these as side tables beside our couch. I love how sleek they look, plus having an extra storage drawer with plugs for our phones is great! I charge my phone and watch while we watch TV in the evenings... It fits everything I need: remotes, tissues, and a coaster for cups." —Jessica
"Bought this table for a sun porch that currently has limited electrical outlets. It's easy to put together, comes well packaged, and is the right size for in-between furniture... It offers a great deal of flexibility with what I want to plug in. I currently have a timer plugged in for a lamp, I'm able to charge two phones, and still have an outlet available for something else if needed. Been using for a couple of months now and very happy with the product." —gone2020
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in 14 colors).
5. A sleek bedside caddy so your lounging essentials are always by your side — literally. It's got a number of pockets and even a cable holder. This will definitely free up room on your nightstand OR eliminate the need for one altogether!
Myle Aus is a small business based in Brisbane, Australia that creates all sorts of cute organizers and storage solutions, including options for nurseries and kids' rooms as well.
Promising review: "This item arrived exactly as promised; it holds a great deal and relieved my small night table of clutter." —Elana Katz
Get it from Myle Aus on Etsy for $25.16+ (originally $33.55+; available in two colors). For a slightly larger option, check out the Beddy XL for $27.74+ (originally $36.98+; pictured above right).
6. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers for maximum use of your cabinet space. They're stackable, too! Which will be helpful when you want to save room for taller items.
7. A sleek and ~sneaky~ shoe-storage cabinet that's absolutely genius to have in your entryway. There'll be no more clutter and you've got a surface for keys, mail, and essentials on top.
Promising review: "This shoe storage organizer is great quality, stylish and purposeful. No longer will our shoes be left in the middle of our open area they will have a place to be. I would recommend this piece to anyone looking to upscale their home. Love the color and design. 💛" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $93.99+ (available in three colors and two styles).
8. A coffee table with a pet bed area and a storage cubby right below! The need for tacky pet beds and clunky shelves tacking up floor space just went *poof*.
Promising review: "This modern mid-century coffee table has a wonderful design and offers a hiding spot for your cat! My cat took to it right away and loves sleeping on the soft mattress hidden inside the coffee table. The wood is quite heavy and sturdy. The assembly was fairly easy, with the step-by-step instructions it took about 20 minutes. I highly recommend this coffee table for cat lovers : ))" —Julie
Get it from Wayfair for $117.99 (originally $125.99).
9. A genius magnetic stove shelf that keeps your countertops free for food prep and appliances. The best part is that there are no nails or Command Strips required.
This shelf is completely magnetic, so this is a great renter-friendly option to avoid using nails and drilling!
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
10. A set of magnetic spice jars to save you space in the kitchen and deck out your fridge. This set of 10 even comes with labels for each jar to make for easy grab 'n' spice cooking.
Gneiss Spice is a small biz based in Bethel, Maine. They specialize in stylish and sustainable spice organization.
Promising review: "These little jars have added such charm to our kitchen. They are not only beautiful and showcase the gorgeous spice colors, but are incredibly functional and make great use of our extra fridge space. The magnets are strong, the pack comes with a TON of sticker labels for any spice you can imagine, and the small jars are honestly just the right size." —Gretchen K.
Get it from Amazon for $75+ (available in two sizes and packs of 12 or 24).
11. A set of two nesting storage tables because these babies can be used as both chic side tables and a place to store extra home goods.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with these tables! The tall one comes high enough to enjoy coffee or to eat. My favorite part about these tables is the storage! I love them because they don’t take up a ton of room and are easy to move around! Super happy with these!" —Andrew Vinh Tran
Get a set of two from Amazon for $81.43+ (available in four colors).
12. A shower curtain liner with built-in mesh pockets when there's zero space left on the tub rim or shower caddy. For people with no shelving in the shower, this is life-changing!
Promising review: "We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game-changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each, and I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, my daughter's bubble baths, and bath floofies, all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes. I am super pleased." —goodnite.graci
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in two colors).
13. A wineglass rack you can put anywhere in your home: on the bar cart, under kitchen cabinets, under floating shelves — you name it.
BTW, one rack can hold up to nine standard-size glasses.
Promising review: "Overall very pleased with the product. Found some floating shelves to match a cabinet. Then, I added these to make my custom wine stem rack. Quality is better than expected and love the darker finish and not the standard Chrome option. These also were the right size for the width and depth of the Shelf. So far I've gotten several compliments." —Ms Lila
Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in four sizes and four colors).