45 Products That’ll Help Clean And Organize Your House Before Spring

1. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner, the best-selling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that's *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, baby stains, and because it's cordless, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. Having a cat and dog with an almost white couch this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from eight weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. ... That being said, I am happy with the way it takes out most stains and has not failed me yet." —Cece
Get it from Amazon for $98.
BTW this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $9.98!
2. A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray that kills the mold anywhere from your bathroom tile to your outdoor patio (and all the sneaky places in between). The best part is that there's no hard work on your end. Just spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold disappear!
Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day, everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
Get a 32-oz bottle on Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and multiple pack sizes).
3. A foldable closet organizer great for things that you don't need year-round or on a daily basis. We're thinking extra sheets and towels, Christmas decorations, etc.
Promising review: "Before I bought these zipper bags, my closet was full, and I had no room to move anything around. After these bags, I not only have more room, I was able to move all of my things from out of the hallway closet and into my bedroom!! I combined two closets in one, where I thought I had no room. Wow. You can easily have three pillows per bag, and I fit one extra-thick queen-size comforter into one bag. All things that didn't even fit in my closet beforehand. Now I have room for more!!" —Ms. Lawrence
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
4. A starter kit for Blueland's multisurface cleaner (a Shark Tank fave!) made with plant-derived and naturally disinfecting cleaning ingredients that are effective and smell amazing. 🍋 This particular cleaner is cost-efficient, too (yay!), and an entire bottle can be refilled with a single tablet. That means you've already got three refills ready to go!
To use, simply fill with the bottle with water, drop in a tablet, and voila! While two tablets are included in this starter set, you can grab some extra refill tablets, too.
Blueland is a Asian woman-owned small business with a mission to make eco-friendly living easy, accessible, and affordable.
Promising reviews: "Best decision ever! I love the light smell after wiping down the kitchen each morning. They work great! Looks good, smells good, and feels good too. This system saves so much space and is way more convenient to use than the messy traditional bottles...It feels great to know the detergent formula is not harmful to the ecosystems we love. Thank you!!!" —Elizabeth H.
"Love the lemony smell and the way the packs are in sustainable packaging. Simplicity at its finest! Love these and use them on my kitchen stove top and it shines!" —Heather S.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 or straight from Blueland for $16+ (tablets refills available for $5+ with subscription options available).
5. A set of glass storage canisters that'll stylishly hold your pasta, coffee beans, and treats. You'll get five variously sized canisters, each with a silicone ring on the included bamboo lids to ensure things stay fresh.
This set includes a 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.
Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. The adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great, and the glass isn't too thin, which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
6. And a set of removable pantry labels to help you keep those containers in organized, pristine order. This set comes with 134 waterproof labels (yes, that many) and covers everything from brown sugar and garlic salt to coffee and tea.
Each label comes in three included sizes!
Quart and Pint is an Etsy Shop that focuses on one thing: modern-style labels for your organizing pleasure. They have spice, sauce, laundry, soap, AND lotion labels.
Promising reviews: "Perfect size and shape for the labels, and the matte finish looked great! These are looking amazing so far!" —Manessa Shaw
"These labels are beautiful! Just what I needed to organize my pantry." —Laura Fraley
Get it from Quart and Pint on Etsy for $15.71+ (originally $20.95; also available in matching spice labels).
7. A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. (And yes, that includes red wine stains, don't worry.)
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes and multiple packs).
8. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to deep clean the thing that washes your bowls, utensils, and cookware (among other things) for you. Trust me, it needs it every once in a while!
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.
Promising review: "I've seen this item on soo many BuzzFeed lists, so I figured I would try it during one of my cleaning sprees. Wow, does it really work! I don't use my dishwasher often, so it often gets a little crusty looking...but I just threw one of these packets in there and ran a normal cycle, and it got rid of all the yucky stuff! It's super simple to use and leaves your dishwasher fresh and clean without any leftover residue." —Christine Doan
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95 (available in two styles).
9. A versatile fleece storage ottoman with a removable top so you'll have extra room for smaller items that need a permanent (and out-of-sight) home.
Promising reviews: "I was looking for a storage ottoman for my neutral nursery but didn’t want to [splurge]. This arrived feeling extremely sturdy with a lovely plush fleece exterior and some added space to stow some toys. Looks like I spent twice as much money on it! Would definitely recommend. —Dani, Target Customer
"I love that it’s multi-purpose. It's of very good quality and the color is beautiful! Worth every penny!" —Princess, Target Customer
Get it from Target for $71.99+ (originally $119.99; available in 10 colors and two materials — including leather!). Also available on Amazon for $103.99+.