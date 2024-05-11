Just 37 Products That Blend Decor And Storage Wonderfully

1. A versatile velvet storage ottoman featuring a removable top so you'll have extra room for magazines, toys, and more. The top is flippable, too, with a flat wood surface on one side that can be used as a side table.
Promising reviews: "I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more. The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. Has the ability to hold things in the storage and looks amazing. This is a must-buy. If you are wondering if you should buy this item, buy it buy it. If I need more foot stools, I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." —Jennifer fry
"This was the easiest thing to assemble, and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile, and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea
2. A set of floating bookshelves if you want your books to work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. With this, you won't need a bulky bookshelf taking up half of the room!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010 and in the last 10 years, I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away by how awesome they look. Every time I put them up, it's like, 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must-buy!" —Jlands
3. A boho-style hat hanger that'll turn your favorite accessory into a decoration. It comes with five knotted ropes with S hooks on the end and two leather straps on each side for easy hanging. *Immediately adds to cart*
Madhatters by Robyn is a woman-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. Each hat hanger is handmade to order!
Promising review: "Wow. This hatter is beautiful!!!! I can’t wait to show it off. Robyn was nothing but kind, quick to respond, and went above and beyond to make sure my hatter arrived. Customer service was INCREDIBLE. Thank you, Robyn! Our apartment is now complete!" —sambelvin
4. A set of two nesting storage tables because these babies can be used as both chic side tables and a place to store extra home goods.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with these tables! The tall one comes high enough to enjoy coffee or to eat. My favorite part about these tables is the storage! I love them because they don’t take up a ton of room and are easy to move around! Super happy with these!" —Andrew Vinh Tran
5. A set of magnetic spice jars to save you space in the kitchen and deck out your fridge. This set of 10 even comes with labels for each jar to make for easy grab 'n' spice cooking.
Gneiss Spice is a small biz based in Bethel, Maine. They specialize in stylish and sustainable spice organization.
Promising review: "These little jars have added such charm to our kitchen. They are not only beautiful and showcase the gorgeous spice colors but are incredibly functional and make great use of our extra fridge space. The magnets are strong, the pack comes with a TON of sticker labels for any spice you can imagine, and the small jars are honestly just the right size." —Gretchen K.
6. A large woven storage basket for throw blankets, pillows, laundry, etc. It'll blend in with the rest of your decor perfectly.
Promising review: "This is the laundry basket we have on top of our dryer for whites. It is attractive, holds up nicely, and is attractive so that if we have people over, they do not need to see our laundry displayed. Love it!" —Karen R.
"Wow, very thick and sturdy! I’m quite surprised. Love it for my nursery laundry basket for all the toys. The color is just as the photo shows, complementary for all decor types. Good value for the money!" —Ichi Ban
7. A top-rated customizable hook set because it'll fit your space no matter how much room you've got available. It comes with 12 storage hooks and can be shaped in four different ways, but how cute is the squiggly design?!
Promising reviews: "Beautiful design! I love these hooks. I hung them up in my daughter's room, and I love how versatile the hooks are and how many configurations there can be. I have the darker wood, and it's beautiful." —TheBH
"These wall hooks are so great! I love that there are multiple configurations that they can be hung in. I opted for a few arches in my open closet layout, and they also work perfectly as cord storage for our studio room. Such a fun look!" —atxgirlie
8. A leaning blanket ladder if you want to incorporate a cool way of storing blankets, towels, or scarves. It even has padding on both ends so that it's stable and doesn't scratch your floor or walls.
Promising review: "I really like the thick wood, it feels like it's high quality and makes the ladder very sturdy. The rungs are also tilted, which I love. It makes sliding blankets on and off easily and without snagging. The rustic finish really goes well with my farmhouse decor. I’m currently keeping it in my living room, nestled on my new decorative wall, and it really adds to the charm! Assembly was pretty easy and only took a few minutes. All the holes were predrilled, and the rungs had metal threaded bores for the screws, so they went in very easily. The tops and bottoms all have padding, so it should prevent my wall and floor from getting scratched. All in all, very happy with the purchase and might buy another as a gift!" —Amazon Customer
9. A full-length storage mirror to make getting ready way easier. It's got a secret organizer inside, so all of your makeup, jewelry, and beauty items are always *right* where you need them to be. It's even got auto-on LED lights inside!
Opening the storage mirror, you'll see five shelves, two drawers, 32 necklace hooks, 84 ring slots, 90+ stud and earring slots, and a bracelet rod 🤯. This mirror can be installed in one of two ways: mounted on the wall or hanging on the door. The door hangers are included!
Promising reviews: "This is probably the best purchase I have ever made on Amazon. This is very well made. Like incredibly well-made. It stores sooo much stuff!!! My daughter loved it, and now I am eyeing one for myself. My daughter had jewelry and trinkets everywhere in her room. This put everything neatly in one space. It's elegant and well-made. Mirror + jewelry holder = game changer." —Linnette
"I love, love, LOVE this jewelry cabinet!! It is perfect in EVERY way! There is a ton of space for all sorts of various styles of jewelry, and the LED lights in the top are super helpful to light up the inside...this is a MUST-BUY in my opinion!" —Erika
10. A stunning bow-shaped jewelry stand that'll display your collection in the best possible way... on something that looks like an elegant statue, duh.
