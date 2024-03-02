35 Pieces Of Furniture And Decor That'll Score You Basically A Zillion Compliments

1. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to fill a room with colorful and inviting lighting. Be prepared for tons of "Where did you get that!?" questions.
Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also, a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $19.98 (available in three styles).
2. A fun 'n' cozy checkered throw blanket you can use to keep warm while bingeing your favorite shows and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute.
P.S. Reviewers say it's a great, less-expensive alternative to Barefoot Dreams!
Promising review: "Best blanket ever. I bought the Dusty Rose color first and loved it so much that I had to go back and buy the navy one. They are the softest, most comfy blankets I have ever owned! And they keep you warm without making you overly hot, making them great to use year-round." —Katrina
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
3. Cute hanging baskets with leather handles because they can be used for mail, organizing, or even as a small planter. Yay for gorgeous multitasking decor!
Promising review: "I got these after seeing something similar on the Anthropologie site for almost four times the price. These are super cute and better quality than I expected for such a low price." —runningdiva89
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four colors).
4. A "This is our place" art print inspired by...you guessed it...Taylor Swift and her song "Lover." This minimalistic print is sure to be a compliment magnet, so throw it in the living room for all to see!
This art print is a digital download that you can print out at home, through an online printing service, or your local print shop. If doing it on your own, the seller suggests using thick, high-quality paper (80lb / 220gsm or heavier like this) for the best results. Reviewers say it's easy to do and even more beautiful in person!
Just Digital Wall Art is an Etsy shop that specializes in printable pop culture-themed art.
Promising reviews: "Simple yet chic. A perfect hidden Swiftie staple for any home with two lovers!" —Nathalie Franco
"I just hung it on my wall, and it’s the perfect piece! I’ve been waiting to fill an empty wall for years and this was it. Easy to send to be printed. Amazing quality." —ledawnpace
Get it from Just Digital Wall Art on Etsy for $5 (originally $10; comes with multiple size options).
5. A set of floating bookshelves if you want your books to work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. Just imagine a color-coded book wall in your home!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010, and in the last 10 years, I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away by how awesome they look. Every time I put them up, it's like, 'WOW WOW WOW, these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must-buy!" —Jlands
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).
6. A plush double-sided shaggy duvet set you'll absolutely love snuggling up in at night. Reviewers say it's thick enough to use as a blanket on its own, but the best part about a duvet is that you can easily switch it out to fit your ever-changing taste!
One side is faux-fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "Best things I've ever purchased. I’m obsessed with this blanket. It’s seriously one of the best decisions I’ve ever impulsively made. Pair it with the lux satin sheets. Add a little puppy and live like the sultan you deserve to be."—Kathryn Cottam
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes Twin, Queen, & King and in 25 colors).
7. A cheerful candle holder to add a little *pizzazz* in tiny corners of your home! You've got lots of color options, but if you're looking for something subtle, there's a clear option, too.
Les Oreves is an Etsy shop that specializes in home decor.
Promising review: "Items came exactly as pictured! I got them for my mom for Christmas! they are so cute and great quality!" —Chelsea Sanders
Get it from Les Oreves on Etsy for $26.30+ (available in seven colors; also sold as a set).
8. A set of mid-century modern dining room chairs so cute, you'll want to host a dinner party just to show off your new score. The comfy velvet cushion, the rattan backing, *and* the color options will make you swoon.
Edloe Finch is a Black-owned small furniture business based in Houston, Texas. The brand comes from husband-and-wife duo Darryl and Jessica Sharpton. The former NFL linebacker is also the man behind Albany Park.
Get a set of two from Edloe Finch for $313 (also available in blue velvet, white bouclé, and brown leather).
9. A gold ornate arched pinboard that's useful *and* cute!? Um, yes please. If you're like me and looove putting things on the wall but don't want (or literally can't because of landlords) to have nails in your wall, this is the perfect decorative solution. It only weighs 2 lbs and can be mounted with command strips!
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $49.
10. A rainbow doormat for vivid and welcoming decor before anyone even enters your house! It's made of durable material, too. So it can handle all the dirt, mud, and debris coming its way.
11. A stained-glass window decal that's not only great for privacy, but for having constant rainbows and positive energy in your home. When the sun hits your window, the entire room will make you smile.
Promising review: "My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds, which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but they still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about 10 minutes. It lets in light but hides me from nosy people." —Gayle Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 11 sizes).