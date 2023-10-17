43 Kitchen Items That Are Totally Worth The Money

It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.

Promising reviews: "My goodness, this gadget saves me so much time! There’s several different ways to cut your fruits or veggies, and you can just pop all the components in the dishwasher after. I love this thing." —Mia

"I love this thing!!... It makes dicing things like potatoes and onions so much quicker and easier. I personally prefer to dice my tomatoes by hand, but I tried it out and it works pretty good. It's fantastic at shredding cheese too, and contains it nicely in its little drawer. Which is my favorite feature btw.... you can swap out attachments without having to stop and clean stuff in between uses. I definitely recommend this product." —Jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $5; available in five colors).