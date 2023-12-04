Just 45 Random Gifts That'll Bring Them An Exponential Amount Of Joy

1. A sunset projection lamp for gorgeous end-of-day vibes whenever they want them. This lamp can rotate 180 degrees, and provides a light that can go as big or as little as they'd like depending on its position. How can they not see the joy in that?
Promising review: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light (but it's not too bright. I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycles). Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset :)" —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon $9.34+ (available in three colors).
2. A unique initial necklace if you're looking to give something that's stylish and sentimental. This piece comes with a half gold paperclip-style chain and half dainty pearls. It's something they can wear every day with any outfit.
This necklace also has an extender in back, so your giftee can switch up the length for the perfect fit.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this necklace. Quality is amazing and I have gotten so many compliments. It’s so versatile. Wear it with a dress or jeans and a tank top. Super cute. 🥰" —Elizabeth Rodriguez
"To me this necklace looks more expensive than what it is. It's great quality and I love to wear it all the time now!" —Jazmen
Get it from Amazon for $13.59 (available in letters A–Z and in silver, rose gold, or gold).
3. A fun 'n cozy checkered throw blanket they can use to keep warm while binging their favorite shows and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute. It's clear you're not a regular gift giver, you're a ~cool~ gift giver.
Promising review: "Best blanket ever. I bought the Dusty Rose color first and loved it so much I had to go back and buy the Navy one. They are the softest most comfy blankets I have ever owned! And they keep you warm without making you overly hot, making them great to use year round." —Katrina
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
4. A "Harry's House" sweatshirt because they *need* to be able to rep their favorite musician even when the weather starts to get cold. (And yes, it's nearly guaranteed that they will be complimented whenever they wear it.)
Ether + Opal is a Chicago-based woman-owned, small biz who provides graphic clothing featuring pop culture artists, shows, and movies.
Promising reviews: "This is the second one of these I purchased for a friend and they were ecstatic. You have to get one for the Harry Styles fan in your life, you just have to." —Lauren Hallowell
"I bought this as a gift and the quality is amazing! Shipping was super fast and it looks exactly like the photo :)" —Sabine
Shipping info: Estimated delivery in 3–10 business days. Make sure to check estimated delivery from seller before purchase.
Get it from Ether + Opal on Etsy for $32.99+ (available in unisex sizes S–5X, and in six colors).
P.S. it comes in a T-shirt version, too!
5. An adorable silicone AirPod case shaped as a tiny fruit. It's thick and durable to keep their earpieces safe — and it's also just too cute for words. You'll get a million thank yous when they unwrap it!
Promising review: "Love this case! It is super cute and very sturdy. The top flips open easily but doesn’t come open by itself even though I just toss it in my purse... It is just a good quality and super cute too!" —LizTX
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 11 styles).
6. A extendable selfie stick and tripod that even comes with its own remote! Reviewers say it's super lightweight, making it even more portable. It'll be a great gift for someone who loves taking pics!
Promising review: "I purchased this selfie stick to take on a tour to Europe. It is lightweight, small enough to fit in a deep pocket, and easily paired to my phone via Bluetooth. I was able to take many amazing group photos holding the expandable stick and with the tripod with the tiny remote control. It was a hit!" —SavvyShopperNY
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in four colors).
7. A money-saving portable sparkling water maker perfect for die-hard fizz fans who'd much rather have bubbles in their beverage. With this, they'll be able to have sparkling water, juice, and cocktails at home *and* on the go (and won't have to keep buying La Croix in bulk). It's the perfect gift!
This sparkling water maker from Ote comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges used to make the seltzer. If you want to gift more, grab another pack for $29.99.
Promising reviews: "Love this bottle/ soda maker. I am obsessed to fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go. I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! —Zeusboomer911
"This is super fancy with a modern look. Probably one of the fanciest mini soda makers you can get. This product works great. Does the job of making soda water within seconds. I used it a couple of times and am satisfied with the product. We tend to buy bottled plain soda very frequently from supermarkets and this machine will save a lot of money over the long run. I would recommend this product if you are into carbonated water." —LiveWithTech
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A wearable blanket as seen on Shark Tank! It looks like a giant hoodie but feels like the most warm and comfortable blanket ever. It's even lined with fluffy sherpa to keep in the extra warmth when they're lounging at home or out and about.
Promising reviews: "This is the softest thing I have ever put on! It is perfect for lazy nights in eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!! Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a house warming party because I now live inside of this thing. BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter
"It is so warm and COMFY :). They aren’t kidding. The minute I put it on it makes me want to go to sleep." —Alex M
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in kid and adult sizes, eight colors/prints, and in quarter zip).
9. A thumb book page holder to help them ease the annoying task of constantly adjusting the moving pages while reading. No more creasing pages and the holder comes in different cool designs!
Highland Concepts is a small business that makes beautifully handmade wood gifts such as catch all trays, bookmarks, and more.
Promising review: "Been wanting one of these for a little while! I got the symmetrical size medium and it holds all my regular sized paperbacks perfectly. Really helpful when reading in bed." —Jenessa
Shipping info: Estimated delivery in 6–13 business days. Express shipping available. Make sure to check estimated delivery from seller before purchase.
Get it from Highland Concepts on Etsy for $8.24 (originally $10.99; available in two sizes and five styles).
10. A cool set of two mini macrame plant hangers for all the plant loving-giftees that need greenery ~everywhere~. They can add this to their rear view mirror or hang it somewhere in their house!
And yes, the faux succulent plant is included.
Promising review: "These little succulent hangers are adorable. I’ve gotten many compliments on mine. I placed it in my rear view mirror of my vehicle. It is study and stylish. I sprayed perfume on mine and use it as my car freshener." —Jennifer Coulter
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors).