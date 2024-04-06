41 Products Your Pet Will Personally Thank You For Buying

1. An outdoor play tent that works great for cats, bunnies, guinea pigs — or any small animals, really! With this, they're able to chill outside, take in the warm sun, and feel the fresh air without a leash or constant hovering from you.
You can also fill it with their blankets, beds, and toys to really make it fun and cozy while they take in the fresh air. It comes with an attachable tunnel, as pictured on the right above. If your pet is an escape artist, some reviewers recommend weighing down or staking the corners of the tent just to be safe, and it's best not to leave them unattended in it either!
Get a closer look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "My boys freaking LOVE this thing! Ended up getting a second tunnel so I could place the tent out into the yard more, but they took to it immediately. Construction seems excellent, and all the parts zip together to make it escape-proof." —Brian B.
Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (tent and tunnel also available separately).
Or try this similar cube tent and tunnel set!
2. A pack of really *really* cool recordable answer buzzers so your pet can communicate when they've got to use the bathroom, when they want to play, or even when they aren't feeling too well. I know we all want to know what our fur babies are thinking, and this gizmo will allow them to tell you!
See it in action on TikTok here!
These buzzers are super easy to use. Simply tap the red button on the side, record your sound (up to seven seconds long!), tap it again, and play it back. Done!
Promising review: "We're using these to give my dog a voice. I've recorded 'potty outside,' 'water please,' and 'treat' into these buttons and put them around the house for her to use. Now, when she needs to use the restroom, she says 'potty outside.' When she comes back in, she goes straight to 'treat' and asks for her reward. When her bowl is empty, she lets me know by pushing 'water, please.' She is a 9-pound Chihuahua with arthritis in her front paw and has no problems pushing the buttons down to make them speak. Great purchase. I want to buy more and add more phrases. (Phrases like 'play,' 'car ride,' 'bedtime,' and 'cuddles!') I am 100% happy!" —Tye Rannosaurus
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $16.24.
3. An automatic water fountain if your cat is the type who prefers drinking from the faucet rather than their designated water bowl. This is by far the best compromise and should actually encourage them to drink more water, thanks to the steady stream! A truly healthy habit that can help with kidney issues later on in their lives.
It comes with three replacement filters and a mat.
Cat owner and BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitez owns this fountain:
"I have this exact fountain (though I did pair it with a cuter mat), and both of my cats took to it immediately — I do feel like they drink *way* more water with it around, and I love not having to stress about refilling their water bowl every single day. It's super quiet with only the lightest trickling sound (which is honestly kind of relaxing), and it gets louder when the water gets low inside, signaling to you that it's time to refill. I always do a quick clean with soap and water at that point, too — it takes no more than a few minutes!"
Promising reviews: "We've had no complaints with our fountain in the five years we've owned it. The cats love the running water. It's a breeze to clean, although I just got a dishwasher, so it will be even easier to clean!" —mach929
"The quietest water fountain I've owned. This is a great water fountain. It's the perfect height for my cats. It is quiet. Would definitely buy again." —Liz Sandeman
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
4. A pop-up pet door that you can easily install in a sliding glass door or window for the cat who loves coming in and out (and back in again). If you've got an enclosed balcony or patio, it works great for when small dogs have to use the bathroom, too!
It has a slide-in closing panel with a lock so you can restrict access when you don't want your cats going out, and the whole thing is easily removed thanks to its spring-loaded frame that lets you lift it right out of the sliding door track.
Promising review: "Our cats took right to it! I figured it was going to be a nightmare training them. One of them jumped through it as I was installing it, AND I even had the main door wide open. It was hilarious! Anyway, I wanted to say that the retractable top makes it so easy to install and remove at will! It wasn’t something I was looking for, but once I realized this awesome feature, I knew it was a bonus! So, I quit installing it permanently with all the screws and went with it as is. Now, when we are going to be gone longer than a day, I can just simply pull the retractable top down a little and remove the door. I was a little bummed about the sealing, or lack thereof, where the door makes contact with the PetSafe insert. So, I just ran up to the store, grabbed a couple of different weatherstrip seals, and put one on the PetSafe insert and one on our sliding glass door, overlapping them so they seal each other as the door closes. We bought the medium-size pet door because we have 15- and 20-pound beast cats. Our biggest fits just fine. I also fashioned a bar to fit between the door to brace-lock it when we are asleep or gone. Lastly, the weather stripping it came with for the back of the door is fantastic! Very simple, and the sticky stuff is great!" —Lookin4That1Thing
Get it from Amazon for $164.95+ (available in three colors, five sizes, and three styles).
5. An elevated pet bed with a removable cover because you know they ~love~ sleeping on your couch that looks just like it. Give them their own comfy version so they can relax as they please!
Get it from Chewy for $224.99+.
6. A height-adjustable dog feeder so that taller dogs won't have to strain their poor necks to get a meal! It's especially great for those with a puppy, because this feeder can grow with them. This means no unnecessary discomfort for them at any stage, and you've gotta be on board with that!
Promising reviews: "We LOVE IT. My 60-pound Aussie fits it perfectly. He 'helped' me put it together by licking it and sitting on my lap. It was very easy to put together and very sturdy. It’s metal with a wood plate setting. My Aussie is pretty rough when he eats, and it’s never tipped over." —Athena
"I love this food bowl! Having an adjustable bowl stand was a nonnegotiable for us since our puppy will be growing so much. The product was fairly easy to assemble. However, adjusting the level was very easy and quick. I’d highly recommend this bowl stand." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two colors/finishes).
7. Or an automatic pet feeder for pets with a strict schedule that ~cannot~ be a minute late! It allows you to schedule your pet's meals for up to four feedings a day. And trust me, when they know food is coming, regardless of whether you're home or not, they'll be much more chill while alone.
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. You can also record a 10-second voice clip of yourself saying something like, "Juno! It's time to eat!" How cool is that?
P.S. Reviewers with cats, small/medium-sized dogs, and bunnies all say it's great!
Promising reviews: "I like it very much, as do my cats... They've gotten used to the sound of the food going into the bowl and know when it's time to eat, and neither cat has tried to get the lid off. It has also helped with me getting to sleep later, and with my cat not chewing on my headboard to wake me up in the morning 🤦🏼♀️. We will also be purchasing one for the clinic cat at the vet hospital where I work." —Marilyn S.
"Pistol Pete is an adorable feline; however, the 4 a.m. 'wake up and feed me' calls were getting old. He would gently tap our faces, but if ignored, he'd go to the bedside table and start swatting stuff onto the floor. Subtle. The Petlibro automatic feeder is the perfect remedy, not just for those early morning wake-up calls but also for portioning out the feedings. He used to nag us throughout the day as if he had not been fed in weeks. Only downside is he often sits vigil next to the feeder waiting. At first he tried to tamper with it, but the lid's on pretty securely. He's let that go." —K Flo
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).
8. A suction licking pad because it's the least you can do if they're going to succumb to the dreaded bathtime. Simply add on some peanut butter or their favorite wet food to distract them from the much-needed cleaning that's to come.
Many reviewers suggest freezing this with the peanut butter on it first so that your pup has to really work at getting all that deliciousness out — which will keep them occupied a bit longer so you can do what you need to do!
Promising review: "Anyone who knows what it is like to try and wrestle a large dog into the bathtub for a shower will find this tool invaluable. My lovely boy hates to take a bath, which is weird because he loves swimming in any water he can find! What can I say dogs love peanut butter...and this mat worked wonders for me to bribe my big boy into the tub to get clean!" —Ejrunner
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available as a two-pack).
9. OR a no-rise waterless pet shampoo great for pups who absolutely hate the idea of bath time. Simply spray it on and towel it off to get your dog's coat lookin' soft and shiny. Plus the scent options (lavender, lemongrass, or oatmeal and apple) smell amazing!
Promising review: "Works great for our senior dog! As she has gotten older, baths have become more challenging for her, so we're glad we found this dry shampoo!" —John Beattie
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and in three scents).
10. A cat-approved grooming brush that basically feels like a massage for them and features coated bristle tips to ensure it isn't too harsh on their skin. It's got a push-and-release design, too, so the cat hair can be easily gathered and thrown away.
And yes, it works for long *and* short-haired kitties!
Promising reviews: "Wow, our cat loves this brush almost as much as we do! The coated tips make me more confident I'm not gonna hurt her, and the hair removal button is so easy and, yes, fun to use. This replaced her favorite brush and one of the best buys I made this year!!!" —koolcat5
"The kitties really love this brush. It works really well on my long-haired cats. I love that it has an easy-release button to remove the hair for easy cleanup. It's very durable also." —Jacob Ambrose
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).
11. Or a simpler grooming glove you can use on both cats and dogs. While you're busy grooming and detangling their fur, they'll just think they're getting some extra love and being petted for a weird amount of time today. But hey, they'll take it!
Promising reviews: "My kitty has really long fur. I bought this because I know she doesn't like traditional brushes and loves to be petted. This thing works like a charm! I brush her about once a week, and this thing is magic. Super easy to use; she thinks I'm just petting her. It's got an elastic band to keep it tight on your hand. when it comes to cleaning, it can be a little tricky, but if you pull down along each finger and then grab at the palms, it comes off fairly easily. I will definitely be buying one for my aunt and her cats." —Jenny Hahn
"I am so happy I took a chance and bought this. My blonde cat left my house covered in cat hair. I tried using a fur comb that had worked fine for my dog but did little for my cat. This glove is magical! The first day I petted him for about 10 minutes and got off a jaw-dropping amount of fur. Now I pet him with this once a day, about 100 strokes, and we no longer have cat hair flying everywhere. I can pick him up in a dark-colored shirt and not be embarrassed to leave the house in the same shirt." —Mom of two
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.