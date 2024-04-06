41 Products Your Pet Will Personally Thank You For Buying

You can also fill it with their blankets, beds, and toys to really make it fun and cozy while they take in the fresh air. It comes with an attachable tunnel, as pictured on the right above. If your pet is an escape artist, some reviewers recommend weighing down or staking the corners of the tent just to be safe, and it's best not to leave them unattended in it either!

Get a closer look at it on TikTok!

Promising review: "My boys freaking LOVE this thing! Ended up getting a second tunnel so I could place the tent out into the yard more, but they took to it immediately. Construction seems excellent, and all the parts zip together to make it escape-proof." —Brian B.



Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (tent and tunnel also available separately).

Or try this similar cube tent and tunnel set!