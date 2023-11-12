40 Items Under $50 That’ll Get You A Gold Medal In Gift Giving

1. A top-rated cozy faux shearling pullover that features a high neck to ensure the warmth stays with them at all times. This beaut comes in tons of colors, so I won't blame you if you snag one for yourself, too! 😉
Promising review: "Absolutely love this sweater! It's long, it's comfy, and it actually [looks nice] on a shorter body. The side slits make it super cute." —Anonymous Old Navy Customer
Shipping info: Standard shipping takes 3–5 business days to arrive. Priority shipping takes 1–2 days. In-store pick-up also available for select items.
Get it from Old Navy for $24.90 (originally $49.99; available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).
2. A bestselling Smoko table light if you think they'd love some extra ambiance in the evening and adorable decor during the day. Reviewers say it's even got an auto-shut-off feature, too — how convenient!
Promising review: "As a Rilakkuma fan this is my favorite light ever!! And the glow is so soft and warm. The light itself is bigger than I thought which is great, and it’s so adorable overall." —akirat7
Shipping info: Express shipped items will arrive within five business days. You can also upgrade to overnight shipping.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $24.
3. A pair of fleece-lined socks with grippy bottoms so your giftee won't go slipping and sliding on their hardwood floors. They're great for wearing around the house or even with a nice pair of boots. Cold feet who?
Comfortarians is an Etsy shop with tons of unique winter accessories. Their fuzzy wool caps are just the cutest!
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing! So soft you forget you're wearing them. Super fluffy and cozy, warm and snuggly, ideal during the chilly weather they're designed for. The grippy bits work really well, even on a smooth wood floor. Be warned: if you buy these, prepare to buy several because the lucky recipient will want a pair in EVERY color!" —Robert
Shipping Info: Estimated delivery in 5–10 business days. Make sure to check estimated delivery from seller before purchase.
Get it from Comfortarians on Etsy for $21+ (one size; available in five colors).
4. Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors — a hilarious book filled with negative reviews of famous national parks. It's honestly the perfect gag gift for the nature-loving traveler who has *lots* of opinions on where to go.
Promising review (for the book): "I give one star…hardcover is too hard. Just kidding! I give this five stars. Without a doubt, this is my favorite coffee table book and surprisingly also super educational. Perfect combination of sassy and informative while poking fun at one-star reviews of some amazing national parks. I love, love all the added educational snippets along with the review illustrations. And Amber’s writing style is so personal and relatable I feel like we could be friends. Such a fun book, so worth the buy!" —Anna
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $18.79.
5. A set of LED lightsaber chopsticks perfect for anyone who's the Chewbacca to your Han Solo (and for the BFF who's always asking you out to sushi).
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing. This was a total impulse purchase, but it was 100% worth it." —FuzzyNoodles
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.
6. And a lightsaber wiper blade cover because ~the force~ that's with you can't possibly ignore seeing this gem and *not* getting it for the obsessed fan you know and love.
It's reflective, so it glows! Some of the reviewers suggest that you attach it with Velcro, or another kind of hook-and-loop adhesive, so you can easily remove and re-attach the cover as needed.
Promising review: "I bought this knowing it would just be a piece of plastic, but didn't care because I thought it would be fun to have on my car. I've received so many compliments so it definitely was a good buy." —ewitt3
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
7. A thumb book page holder to help them ease the annoying task of constantly adjusting the moving pages while reading. No more creasing pages and the holder comes in a number of cool designs!
Highland Concepts is a small business that makes beautifully handmade wood gifts such as catch all trays, bookmarks, and more.
Promising review: "Been wanting one of these for a little while! I got the symmetrical size medium and it holds all my regular sized paperbacks perfectly. Really helpful when reading in bed." —Jenessa
Shipping info: Estimated delivery in 6–13 business days. Express shipping available. Make sure to check estimated delivery from seller before purchase.
Get it from Highland Concepts on Etsy for $8.24 (originally $10; available in two sizes and five styles).
8. A pair of fleece-lined joggers for when they're already settled on the couch and the blankets are just too far away. These cozy beauties will be their go-to during the winter (or when they're just always cold in general) because of the fleece lining and adjustable drawstring.
Promising review: "10,000,000/5 stars!!!!!! I just shoveled our driveway for an hour in 2-degree weather and my legs NEVER got cold. While my hands, face, feet, and arms were cold...legs were nice and toasty. I am recommending these to everyone!!!" —jc
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 10 styles).
9. A darling graphic tee made for the bookworms who just can't get enough. When a plain white tee is absolutely *not* an option, this book of wildflowers will be their solution.
Promising review: "Adorable, looks just like the photo. The shirt is soft and comfortable. It washes great, and I just air-dry it. Very happy with this shirt." —Jenconk
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 10 styles/colors).
10. A delicious La Colombe latte variety pack to give to anyone who *always* needs another cup of joe. This will give them flavor variety and give you endless gift-giving praise.
This variety pack includes vanilla, triple shot, mocha, and double shot lattes.
Promising review: "It's just so good! This is the perfect variety pack to change it up in the mornings." —Brenda
Shipping info: Products will arrive within seven business days for UPS ground and up to 10 business days for all USPS shipments.
Get it from La Colombe for $34+ (available in a 12-pack or 24-pack; subscribe and get them for $30.60+).
11. Or if they're more of a tea drinker, a tea sampler box that comes with 10 different assortments like chamomile citron, green mango peach, and more.
Promising review: "It was an absolute pleasure trying this brand of tea... The packaging itself is gorgeous, and is definitely worthy of setting out for guests. It is very inviting. When you open the box, you are gifted with some pretty amazing fragrances. You can tell the ingredients of these teas are high quality and FRESH... This is my new favorite brand of tea, hands down... For our part, it took us just a few days to go through the entire box, (it's THAT good!) and so we will probably be on the lookout for options of buying this tea in larger quantities." —Benjamin Martin
Get it from Amazon for $25+ (available in 13 assortments).
12. A sunset projection lamp to gift them gorgeous end-of-day vibes whenever they want it. This lamp can rotate 180 degrees, and provides a light that can go as big or as little as they'd like depending on its position. How can they not see the joy in that?
Promising review: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light (but it's not too bright. I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycles). Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset :)" —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon $10.99+ (available in three colors).