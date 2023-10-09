1. A Cermonia scalp oil and massager bundle to start your self-care and wellness journey at the roots. The award-winning Aceite de Moska oil will enhance growth (!!) and shine (and it's non-greasy so...LOVE), while the Scalp Masajeador brush gently exfoliates, helps boost shine, and just feels so dang relaxing.
FYI, this bundle is the most rated item for Ceremonia! Reviewers are obsessed.
Ceremonia is a Latinx-owned hair care brand founded by Babba Rivera that sells haircare, styling products, and hair-related accessories.
Promising review: "[This duo is] life changing, absolutely incredible, and would give 500 stars if I could. Ever since I started using Ceremonia products, my hair has been changed in the best way possible. I have super thick long hair, and the first time I used the Scalp Power-Duo, I immediately noticed a difference post-shower when I brushed my hair. It felt sooooooo smooth. The next day, one of my best friends commented on how healthy and shiny my hair looked! It was extra validation (I didn't need) that this stuff really works, and fast!!
Oh, and don't get me started on the scalp massager. Makes me feel like I'm finally treating my hair right and she's getting the love and care she deserves. Luxurious vibes all around. 10/10 would recommend." —Emma T., Cermonia Customer
Get the Scalp Power duo from Sephora for $33 or straight from Ceremonia for $40 (originally $44).
OR get each item individually: The Scalp Remedy Oil for $28 and the Scalp Masajeador for $16.
2. A Cafecito sweet coffee-scented candle by small biz Gold and Palms. This Etsy bestseller has the ~perfectly~ blended aroma of espresso, creamed sugar, and a dash of vanilla. It'll make your entire home smell like heaven (aka a cup of sweet coffee). ☕️
Gold and Palms Atelier is a Latinx woman-owned small business based in Pomona, California that creates any and everything you need to relax at home. From candles and incense sticks, to lip balms and room sprays.
Promising reviews: "This is one of the best-quality candles that I’ve ever purchased. It smells amazing, and it was incredibly well made. The owner of the store is SUPER sweet, too, and she threw in additional goodies! My new favorite candle shop, for sure!" —Molly O'Donnell
"The quality is exquisite, and it is such a good size!! This candle smells like a sweet coffee, almost like a coffee candy type sweet smell, perfect for a living space! The glass is also so high quality, and Sabrina [the owner] even included an additional gift and note!! Will definitely be buying again and gifting these candles! So happy with my purchase!" —Sarah B.
Get it from Gold and Palms Atelier on Etsy for $24+ (available in 20+ other scents).
3. Calming lavender bubble bath from Jessica Alba's the Honest Company is an Amazon bestseller with over 15,000 5-star reviews! It's hypoallergenic and gentle enough for kiddos, but adults absolutely love the soothing feel, too.
The Honest Company was founded by Jessica Alba, a Mexican American actor gone beauty, skin, and home entrepreneur. She made the brand with the vision of creating products that are safe and trusted because of the ingredients she uses. Her matte liquid lipstick has an award-winning vegan and cruelty-free formula.
Promising review: "It’s pretty awesome. I wanted major bubbles but was a little dubious. I don’t have a tub with jets [but] the splashing water in couple with a little bit of hand swishes will foam this right up! The scent is faint, which is PERFECT for me!! And it’s all-natural so that must explain why my skin feels soothed...this stuff feels great!!" —Kevin Delgado
Get it from Amazon for $12.34 (available in four scents).
4. A subscription to Birchbox, a monthly service where you get curated skincare, hair, and makeup products sent right to your home! When you first sign up, you take a quiz about your hair type, skin sensitivity, makeup preferences, etc. to ensure you'll truly love what's comin' each month.
You've got three subscription options (a monthly membership, three-month membership, and one-year membership). Each box comes with two to six items varying between samples, travel sizes, and even full-size items!
You've also got the option to a) be totally surprised on what's coming, b) choose one of the six products you want every month, and c) pick an already curated box that's shown to you beforehand so you know what's coming!
Birchbox was co-founded in 2010 by Texas Native and Mexican American entrepreneur Katia Beauchamp.
Subscriptions starting at $17/month.
5. A deliciously blended Vamigas Purifying Cleanser with ingredients like prickly pear, acai, and chia that come together as a gentle, vitamin-rich cleanser and makeup remover.
Vamigas is a green beauty brand founded and owned by Mexican American Christina Kelmon and Chilean American Ann Murray-Dunning, after seeing the clear need for clean beauty options in the Latine community. Vamigas only uses natural botanicals of ancient Latin America (like Chile, Mexico, and Brazil) and puts every product in recyclable glass packaging to limit waste.
6. A jar of the bestselling Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Glow Mask because it'll make your skin glow like no other ✨. The 100% natural, non-toxic ingredients take the BHA from white willow bark and pomegranate enzymes to rejuvenate dull skin for a healthy, glowing complexion.
Tata Harper Skincare was founded by Columbian entrepreneur Graciella "Tata" Harper in 2007.
Promising reviews: "Staple in my routine. After one use I was hooked on this mask. This mask literally brightens immediately, and results are long-lasting. It's a must-have in Tata Harper's skincare line." —Adrianne S., Tata Harper Customer
"This is my go-to mask. It instantly brightens my skin. It's one of the few masks I've used that you can see instant results." —Jade T., Tata Harper Customer
Get it from Amazon, Sephora, or straight from Tata Harper for $68.
7. An iced coffee glass cup set complete with a bamboo lid and glass straw. Self-care means staying hydrated, and a Bad Bunny-inspired cup (or even one with just reaaally cute boho designs) is the ~perfect~ way to hold your water, smoothies, or iced coffee.
Olive Street is a Latinx woman-owned small business based in Austin, Texas that creates adorable custom-made cups and tumblers!
Promising review: "I love this glass cup! I used them for my iced coffees on the go! The quality is great, I always hand wash them. The glass straw is so cute, too!" —Joanna Mayo
Get each three-piece set from Olive Street on Etsy: the boho-themed set for $25 (available in three styles, cup also sold individually or as a cup/lid only set) and the 'Yo Quiera Perreo' set for $26 (available in two styles, cup also sold individually).
8. A fun Mia del Mar bubble mask that's made to brighten and rejuvenate skin. Reviewers say that this mask feels ~really~ good on the skin and even has a glittery tint to it. This will be a hit during a night in with your besties!
Mia del Mar is a Miami-based beauty brand where you'll find a variety of vibrant makeup and skincare products. It's owned and run by a team of folks who proudly come from the United States, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Brazil.
Promising review: "The light tingling sensation makes you feel that something is really going on, and it does leave your skin clean and unclogged... It doesn't dry out your face hard like most masks... I find that using it just after I've washed my hair, getting it out of the way with a twist towel wrap, I can make a beauty cleansing project out of it that is well worth it!" —Cassie
Get from Mia del Mar for $28.
9. A concha bath bomb from Loquita Bath and Body turns the yummy baked good into a form of self-care, and I'm here for it. Toss this in the tub for a fresh baked concha pan dulce scent and a skin-soothing effect (thanks to ingredients like shea butter!).
Loquita Bath and Body is a California-based small biz founded by Yamira Vanegas with the purpose of representation and relatability for the Latine community.
Get it from Loquita Bath and Body for $9 (available in tons of other styles and snacks).
10. A 'dancing queen' plush blanket because sometimes, self-care is just laying on the couch, curled up in a cute and cozy blanket while reading a book or bingeing your favorite show for the fourth time. It even makes the *best* decor when you're not using it!
PS: It's reversible *and* machine washable!
So Lazo Illustrator makes uniquely designed clothing, accessories, home goods, stationery, and tech accessories — all featuring original illustrations from El Salvadorian artist and founder Sonia Lazo.
Promising reviews: "Best blanket ever! 🖤🦇 Got it in time for the last stretch of winter, and it was all I could ask for: light, warm, and a spooky statement. 👻" —Daniela Martínez
"This blanket is AMAZING! It is incredibly soft, and the print quality is stunning. It also shipped very quickly and came with a lovely note from the creator. I will be back for more from this amazing shop!" —Vanessa Kraus
Get it from So Lazo Illustrator on Etsy for $57.
11. A bottle of Covey Vitamin C Serum, the brand's top-rated item that helps fade acne scars, brighten complexion, and over all just make your skin feel really, really smooth. It's vegan, and cruelty-free, too!
Covey was co-founded by Cuban-American Christina Garcia after she and co-founder Emily DiDonato bonded over skincare and the frustration over their elaborate routines. Covey was made to be uncomplicated (seriously, there's only seven products), and is vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "I decided to try Covey's vitamin C because of the more stable form of THD ascorbate in it and the good price point. It is seriously amazing. My skin has never looked better. It goes on so well, is super gentle/effective, and makes you so glowy. If you try any product in the line, it should definitely be this! Just signed up for the subscription for it." —