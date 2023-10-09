FYI, this bundle is the most rated item for Ceremonia! Reviewers are obsessed.

Ceremonia is a Latinx-owned hair care brand founded by Babba Rivera that sells haircare, styling products, and hair-related accessories.

Promising review: "[This duo is] life changing, absolutely incredible, and would give 500 stars if I could. Ever since I started using Ceremonia products, my hair has been changed in the best way possible. I have super thick long hair, and the first time I used the Scalp Power-Duo, I immediately noticed a difference post-shower when I brushed my hair. It felt sooooooo smooth. The next day, one of my best friends commented on how healthy and shiny my hair looked! It was extra validation (I didn't need) that this stuff really works, and fast!!

Oh, and don't get me started on the scalp massager. Makes me feel like I'm finally treating my hair right and she's getting the love and care she deserves. Luxurious vibes all around. 10/10 would recommend." —Emma T., Cermonia Customer

Get the Scalp Power duo from Sephora for $33 or straight from Ceremonia for $40 (originally $44).

OR get each item individually: The Scalp Remedy Oil for $28 and the Scalp Masajeador for $16.