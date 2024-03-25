38 Things To Help You Solve The Mystery Of How To Organize Your Bedroom

1. A sleek, space-saving leaning ladder if you want to incorporate a cool way of storing blankets, scarves, or towels. And because of the clever leaning design, there's no nails or wall-mounting necessary!
People also use this for storing those kinda-dirty-but-not-dirty-enough-to-wash-yet clothes you normally toss onto that chair (you know the one).
Promising reviews: "I was a little hesitant to spend this much on this product, but glad I did. Now, my tiny bedroom looks a little more polished because I have eliminated the not-quite-dirty-clothes pile-on-the-chair-or-floor, and instead have this stylish ladder where I can neatly hang my clothes...and it looks lovely. It literally took a little anxiety away." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $50.26 (available in two colors and also with a shoe rack).
2. A set of floating bookshelves for those who want their books to work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. Just imagine a color-coded book wall in your bedroom — so cute!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010, and in the last 10 years, I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away by how awesome they look. Every time I put them up, it's like, 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must-buy!" —Jlands
Get it from Amazon for $15.80+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).
3. A record/magazine/book holder that helps you organize your favorite things as well as put them on display for all to see. Time to show off that new SZA vinyl that just came in the mail!
Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand, but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm, and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —Stephy Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $16.39 (available in three colors).
4. A gorgeous over-the-bed shelf — a fancy, way-more-functional-than-usual headboard for your personal oasis. On top of looking awesome, it'll give you some extra storage space for plants, books, and art that will make a HUGE difference.
5. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.
Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers, I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD, and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best, cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $12.48+ (available in seven colors).
6. And a set of bamboo dividers you can adjust to fit the size of your drawer perfectly. These will keep your clothes in a pristine, organized condition.
7. Foldable and stackable storage crates that come in six adorable colors! These bold colors will make storage and organization a little more fun.
Promising reviews: "I got the small, which is perfect for little things lying around. I really like it and will be getting another one to have a set. The best part is if you don't need it you can easily fold it and store it away. Really cool idea." —mc97
"These are such great organizers! good quality, and I love the colors, perfect for produce or organizing my vitamins." —kaleeeeeeee
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $8+ (available in six colors).
8. A three-tiered Open Spaces rack because it can be used for just about anything. Shoes? Yep. Books? Absolutely. Plants, decor...the list goes on. It's the perfect way to stylishly organize your bedroom. No wonder people can't stop talking about it!
After seeing this gorgeous entryway rack on nearly every home influencer's feed and thinking I NEED it in my home, I was finally able to try it out for myself. And yes, I can confirm it is worth the hype it's getting. Simply put, it's stunning in person. It's sleek, very minimalistic, and no doubt able to look good in any room it's placed in. I stuck true to the name and have it in my entryway hall. It keeps my shoes, keys, and extra little knick-knacks organized perfectly. And the color? Chef's kiss. I also love that it can be used as a nightstand or side table, too. This is a home must-have for sure!
Get it from Open Spaces for $184 (available in four colors).
9. A vertical shoe rack perfect for tucking away in your closet or for leaving right at the door for an easy grab-and-go situation. Your shoes do not have to take over the floor space!
Promising review: "This is great! Fits vertically in my small entryway, just what I was looking for. If you want a modern, stylish, clean-looking shoe rack with a small footprint, this is the perfect selection! It’s lightweight, so of course it’s not the sturdiest piece of furniture, but for storing five pairs of shoes, it’s great! It fits men's size 10 shoes perfectly." —Aaron Staley
Get it from Amazon for $55.25+ (available in two colors and sizes).
10. OR, Shoe Slotz to ~really~ maximize your closet space by cleverly stacking one shoe on top of another. And because it leaves one shoe visible, you'll still be able to assess your chosen pair for the day without having to stare at a mountain of footwear taking over your closet. #Blessed
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa swears by this org method: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey
Get a set of ten from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in packs of 20 and 40).
11. A sleek bedside caddy so your lounging essentials are always by your side — literally. It's got multiple pockets and even a cable holder. This will definitely free up room on your nightstand!
Myle Aus is a small business based in Brisbane, Australia that creates all sorts of cute organizers and storage solutions, including options for nurseries and kids' rooms as well.
Promising review: "This item arrived exactly as promised; it holds a great deal and relieved my small night table of clutter." —Elana Katz
Get it from Myle Aus on Etsy for $25.19 (originally $33.59). For a slightly larger option, check out the Beddy XL for $27.76 (originally $37.02; pictured above right).
12. A stylish, rattan-detailed accent storage cabinet that can beautifully hold your clothes, shoes, media, and more — all while providing a convenient shelf on top, too. It'll be perfect as a small bedroom dresser or nightstand!
Promising review: "These cabinets are so elegant and beautiful! They are definitely worth the $149! They’re giving ✨classy NYC✨. Everyone who’s come into my home loves them and compliments them. I bought two of them to put next to each other and make a TV stand. I have 65in. And it fits well. Super glad I made this purchase." —sylvia
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in three colors).