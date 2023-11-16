37 Impulse Buys You Won't Regret Spending Dough On

1. A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds with adjustable silicone tips so they'll fit perfectly without constantly falling out no matter who's wearing them. The buzz on these babies is that not only are they affordable, but they are *super* comfortable, too — just take a look at 185,000+ 5-star reviews!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review2: "Professional dog walker here. I've had these for a week and I am extremely pleased with this impulse buy. The sound quality is good. Great for the price. I like how you can use either separately if you've synced properly. I didn't read the description very well before I ordered, just reviews, and was surprised they are waterproof, and come with a cordless charging box. The box is awesome, too." —Jimpame2
"[These earbuds] looked cool, were in my price range, and had received a lot of great reviews so I bought them. I'm embarrassed to say that I didn't really read much about them before I purchased them. Just another one of my many impulse buys. LOL! When I received the buds and started reading about them I was floored. They're WATERPROOF! That's great!...The carrying case is very solid and it needs to be because its' also the charger for the ear buds. You DO have to keep the case charged with a USB but when you need the buds charged you simply place them back in the case and whamo. Way cool! I've not had any problems with the buds moving around or falling out of my ears. Just follow their advice on sizing. Also, way cool! But the best feature is THEY SOUND AWESOME! I'm not an expert on stereo or sound equipment but I know what I like and I LOVE these. Buy them! You won't be sorry." —Trader by the Sea
2. An adorable cat spoon just to make you smile while you sip on your tea or coffee everyday. You gotta enjoy the little things.
3. A cozy futon because it's a super easy way to spruce up your living room with comfort and style in mind. Can you imagine all the binge marathons you'll have on this!?
Promising review: "This was actually an impulse purchase. It looks great, exactly like the picture. Fabric is sturdy, legs are strong. It folds down as you would expect. Just real happy with the purchase." —Jack Kenney
4. A best selling Girlfriend Collective workout dress that can 100% be worn even when not working out (just ask the hundreds of reviewers). This comfy and stylish dress is made of suuuper soft and lightweight fabric and even has compressive inner shorts and lining!! Did someone say brilliant?
Promising review: "Well this might be the best impulse buy of the year! This dress looks and feels amazing! I love the shorts underneath with the pocket and the material is so soft and really good quality. The shape is [great] too. I am eight months postpartum and I feel confident in this dress. I went with black just to be safe and would totally try it in another color. Can’t wait to wear this all summer!" —Kristen E.
5. A set of six bag clips shaped as adorable woodland creatures because one more reason to smile while you're eating your favorite snack won't hurt. They'll keep everything fresh until you're ready to dig in for more.
Promising review: "This was an impulse buy while scrolling through things I don't need LOL. I love them! Not the sturdiest clips but perfect for a bag of chips. Very cute and fun. The price was so low that I wouldn't be heartbroken if these didn't last forever." —Jenn Hart
6. A gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture, but to make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this!
Read more about how chair cushions can help at Cleveland Clinic.
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising reviews: "Are you KIDDING ME??? This is the best dang thing that has happened to my butt since Mama rubbed it with Johnson's Baby Lotion! The cushion keeps its form and is so comfortable! I grabbed it on a whim, when I was about to drive on a two-hour car drive...what a world of difference this cushion was....I could actually stand up out of the car, without unfolding myself, when I got to my destination. Do yourself a favor and get one of these!" —Cbkirkland
7. And a memory foam orthopedic knee pillow for all the side sleepers battling chronic pain. The benefits of this cushion include helping to reduce back strain, aligning your spine, promoting better circulation, and alleviating pressure on your knees!
Promising review: "Bought this knee pillow on a whim and regret not purchasing it sooner. I suffer from lower back pain due to a herniated disk and only feel comfortable sleeping on my side. Beforehand, only using pillows I'd find that they were a bit too 'fluffy' and wouldn't hold form, compressing overnight, and causing me to wake with lower back pain from time to time. This product has helped tremendously. It doesn't compress very much whilst sleeping and I find myself to wake up feeling more refreshed with little to no lower back pain. 5/5" —Zed R.
8. An organic cat grass growing kit that'll help prevent hairballs and indigestion your fur baby may have. It's made from a blend of barley, flax, oat, and wheat seeds and is a good source of vitamins and minerals. (And it's black thumb approved!)
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned small biz ran by an animal-loving mother-daughter duo. They sell unique, environmentally-friendly pet products such as their best-selling cat grass kit!
Promising review: "I am very impressed with this!!! I have two rescue kitties that are indoor only... I was reluctant to try this because I do NOT have a green thumb at all... But I figured I'd give this a try. Amazingly, it worked!!!... My cats are enjoying it and it seems to be working well for them. They're not chewing on the stray synthetic carpet fibers from their worn out kitty condo (I'm sure that can't be healthy for them), so I'm very happy with this product. I would definitely recommend this. If it'll grow for me, it'll grow for anyone." —Lynda Dundar
9. A pack of light-dimming LED covers for those distracting bright and flashy lights on all of the electronics in your home. They work on everything from cable boxes to alarm clocks. You'll have a much better night's sleep and be able to focus on work without looking at that annoying light from the corner of your eye.
Promising review: "My wife hates all my gadgets in our room and how they do an excellent job at lighting it up. Between the constantly flashing red, blue, and green LEDs, it was hard for her to fall asleep and stay asleep causing some not-so-nice mornings if you know what I mean. LightDims were an inexpensive impulse purchase because hey why not? It may compel my wife to stop complaining and actually get some peaceful sleep. Well I'm glad to announce, LightDims did the trick! I'm still able to monitor device activity at a glance, without putting on a personal light show in the room. The LightDims adhere strongly, comes in various shapes and sizes for convenience. It seem like they'd remove easily although who would want to? I'd definitely recommend LightDims to anyone for use on all their devices!" —A. Williams
10. A three-pack of long-lasting clear lip gloss, each with a different main ingredient that takes the OG gloss you love to the next level. The rosehip oil gloss is designed to reduce fine lines on your lips, the mint oil gloss creates a cooling sensation, and the coconut oil gloss is for lips that need extra hydration. Each provide an ultra glossy finish that'll make your lips ✨pop✨.
Promising reviews: "Bought on a whim and I love these! I will be buying more." —Anashia Pendleton
"This is the BEST thing I've purchased on Amazon, hands DOWN! I have not used Chapstick on myself or my children since discovering this. I would bite my lips and they'd crack and be super painful. I applied it all day one day at work, as soon as it would sink in and moisturize I'd apply more and within that nine hour DAY my sliced lip was GONE! It was [great]! My coworkers all bought it after seeing it work its magic on my lip that day. I literally will absolutely buy more for gifts so people can try this product! Thats how great it truly is!... Its cheap and works better and faster than any ChapStick I've tried!" —Kristi
11. A detangling hairbrush that over 6,700 reviewers — with various hair types — absolutely love. It's got an easy-to-hold handle and bristles that detangle fast without pulling and damaging hair. Sounds like a major win to me!
Tons of reviewers with different hair types (2C, 4A, and more) absolutely love this brush.
Promising review: "Listen, I don't know who Lily England is, but that woman is a godsend! I'm not up to the times when it comes to beauty products and what not. Being in the military also makes me plaster my hair to my head, so trying to brush out my hair at the end of the day with all the product turns into to another war in itself. For as long as I can remember, I have always used a normal brush. I also used to just brush (or rip) my hair out as if my hair took my man from me. Honestly, I don't even know why I got the brush. It was a very impulsive, 'oooh that's shiny' purchase, but oh my lawd am I so thankful for this brush. The first time I used it, I decided to try after work. This thing literally told my hair that everything was going to be OK. I also used to make a rug on my floor with my hair, and I also could have made a scarf with the hair that was left on my regular brush after three days. Not this bad boy!!! Just buy it... It's shiny, it's nice to your hair, your head, and your floor." —Ashley
12. TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum, an easy and cruelty-free way to give you skin everything it needs to be brighter and softer. This serum leaves skin moisturized and can help dramatically fade hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
Promising reviews: "Impulse bought this while bored in quarantine and I have no idea how every single influencer/skin care guru/etc isn’t raving about this. It’s literally transformed my skin. I’ve always [had] acne, which is frustrating. Several days after using this, I didn’t connect the dots as to why I had zero zits and totally smooth, hydrated skin. I actually took a pregnancy test because my skin has never glowed like this before. After about a week, I realized the only thing that had changed was adding this serum to my routine. That was a month ago, and my skin still looks incredible! Amazing product." —Very Pleased Customer
"I love this product! It’s a lightweight serum that has made my skin brighter and more clear by adding it to my skin care routine. Best impulse buy I’ve done ;)" —Paige Klaus
13. A convenient desktop dry erase board if you'd rather jot something down than use a Post-it. Its perfect for those quick notes and reminders you don't want to forget, fits right in front of your monitor, and even has a storage compartment on the side.
It comes with a dry-erase marker, too!
Promising review: "I got this as a bit of an impulse buy after seeing this on BuzzFeed. I am one of those who likes to doodle during meetings, so this is a nice addition to my WFH desk... The writing surface seems to be good quality. A black marker is included, but I also bought the additional Quartet markers to get different colors. Thinking about getting one of these when I return to the office." —