    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    43 Home Items That Can’t Seem To Leave Our Radar Because *Everyone* Is Obsessed

    2023 home favorites that you'll love for years to come.

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cozy Barefoot Dreams throw blanket you can use to keep warm while hanging on the couch, and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute. 

    a stack of gray and blue throws
    two leopard print blankets on a bench
    Nordstrom

    Promising reviews: "The best blanket. Amazingly soft, and super stretchy! This blanket is big, my partner and I can share it on opposite sides of our couch." htxcatxdad

    "This blanket feels like butter, it’s extremely soft. It’s surprisingly long and will cover a queen bed. I was on the fence because of the price but it definitely lived up to it’s hype.KarenAmor

    Get it from Nordstrom for $147 (available in 10 solid colors and multiple leopard print options). 

    Reviews agree the OG Barefoot Dreams throw is *amazing* and well worth the price, but if the total is too hefty for ya, Amazon has a great alternative for under $50!

    2. A set of floating bookshelves if you want your books to work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. Just imagine a color-coded book wall in your home  — so cute!

    a reviewer puts plants and books on the floating shelves
    another reviewer covers the wall in books with the floating shelves
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.

    Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    "I bought two of these in 2010 and in the last 10 years I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away with how awesome they look. Every time I put them up it's like 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must buy!"  —Jlands

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).

    3. sunset projection lamp for gorgeous end-of-day vibes whenever you want them. This lamp can rotate 180 degrees, and provides a light that can go as big or as little as you'd like depending on its position. How can you not see the joy in that?

    reviewers room with the lamp on during the day
    the same reviewer's room at night.
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light (but it's not too bright. I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycles). Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset :)" —Amazon customer

    Get it from Amazon $10.99+ (available in three colors).

    4. A roll of LED strip lights you can add behind your television, under your bed, or along your walls for the coolest effect ever. These lights can be controlled by a remote and can change colors, too!

    a reviewer shows the lights behind a tv in purple
    the same reviewer showing the yellow lights
    the same lights now in green
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The product was easy to install on a 32" TV. The LED strip consists of attachment ends that allow you to decide how much (or how little) you need. The placement is a little uneven because of my TV wall mount hardware, but THIS IS A GREAT PURCHASE. This adds to the ambiance of my room as well as enhancing movies and shows. Remote is highly responsive to chosen color changes. Grateful for the brightness adjustment and fade setting capabilities." —Jasmine

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 6.56- and 14.3 ft).

    5. A super soft Parachute linen sheet set to turn your favorite place (your bed, duh) into the oasis it should be. This set comes complete with a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, and an optional top sheet — each made of breathable, cooling, and moisture-wicking fabric.

    the linen sheet set in navy
    Parachute

    Promising reviews: "I love linen sheets, but these Parachute sheets are the best I've ever slept on/in. They wash well, remain true to size, and are soft and luxurious." —Patricia F. 

    "Not what I expected, but so much better. I’ve been hunting for linen sheets for a while, and I was happy with the percale and sateen sets I already had. These are more of a weathered linen, and absolutely perfect. Just a completely different texture than anything I’ve felt, and because they have the weathered feel to them, they don’t get wrinkled as easily as typical linen sheets. They also look great." —Samantha P. 

    Get the set from Parachute for $189+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California King sets and in eight colors). 

    6. A stylish record storage shelf that'll hold your growing vinyl collection. This shelf has 30 record slots, a top shelf for your record player, and a middle shelf for miscellaneous items and decor.

    the gold record storage shelf holding records, books, and an open record player.
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "The quality is great and it’s a cute addition to my room and for my humble record collection. There’s a small shelf for a little extra storage and plenty of slots for vinyls. Great piece that doesn’t take up a ton of space." —zerodorkthirty

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $99 (originally $119; available in three colors). 

    7. A string light curtain for when you want to bring the starry night sky inside your home. These curtain lights have eight different modes (twinkle, flash, fade, etc.) and can work both in and outdoors. They'll add the perfect ambience and make evening Instagram shoots a thing.

    image of the lights strung up on windows
    a reviewer's lights hung on the ceiling
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Say hello to another BuzzFeed reader fave! Amazon shoppers love these curtain lights too, because they've got nearly 60,000 5-⭐️ reviews!

    Promising reviews: "I’m so happy with these lights! It took a few minutes to get them unraveled, but using zip ties to hang them made it quick and easy. My house feels so cozy now, just in time for the long winter season." —G.S.

    "These are so stunning I may just leave them up all year! I bought three strands and would honestly buy more if i needed them. I tested the waterproofing and they are definitely waterproof! I love all the different settings and the way they make my patio look... Both my mom and sister asked where I bought these lights so YES I would definitely refer these to others. You won’t be disappointed." —Brooklyn

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 11 colors).

    8. A removable arch wall decal that looks like it was actually painted on (don't worry, we won't tell your guests if you don't). This retro piece will elevate any space, from the kitchen to the bathroom to the bare space above the couch.

    and orange and peach decal above a couch
    the same decal in sage green tones
    Mural Studio / Etsy

    Mural Studio is a cute, woman-owned small business based in Williamsburg, Virginia. They create stunning wall murals and decals, plus event signs and more.

    Promising reviews: "This is so beautiful! Perfect accent for any room!" —Marth Newcomb

    "This decal looks great. I installed it by myself. While another set of hands could have been helpful, it's definitely doable for one person. The colors are so vibrant." —Rebecca Frazier

    Get it from Mural Studio on Etsy for $42.64+ (originally $52; available in seven sizes and 10 color options).

    9. *THEE* TikTok-famous padded office chair because no home office is complete without a comfy AND stylish place to sit. This chair not only has an adjustable height and an ergonomic mid back for support, but it's also wide enough for you to comfortably cross your legs! Reviewers say it's "life changing," so no wonder this baby's gone viral. 👏

    a model sitting in the chair with their legs crossed
    a reviewer's chair with text that reads
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story— this one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic… yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive but the best feature is the wide seat. I can criss cross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips which is life changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." —Larissa Harrison

    Get it from Amazon for $229.99 (available with or without wheels).

    10. A set of checker-print sherpa pillow covers to add some ~pizzazz~ to your couch, bed, or chairs. You'll get a set of two in each pack, making it the perfect way to switch things up whenever you want to!

    a reviewer shows one pillow cover on their bed
    two khaki and white pillow covers
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    BTW, these are only pillow *covers*. If you need pillow inserts too, check out this top-rated option.

    Promising reviews: "I couldn’t be happier with they way these turned out. They add just the right amount of spunk to my couch. These were exactly what I was wanting and would definitely recommend." —danielle n

    "I was looking for something like this for a while; they had similar products on other sites, but they doubled in price. I am so happy with these cases. High-quality fabric, the material is not flimsy, and it is very soft. Also the aesthetics add a touch of modern I love them so much!" —Kat Velveteen

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in three sizes and four colors).

    11. The top-rated tiled monogram mug from Anthropologie. This cutie is a fan favorite for a reason and will *definitely* have you smiling as you pour your first (and third) cup of coffee. 

    four mugs stacked with letters A-D on the side
    a close up of the H mug with coffee in it
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "These mugs are even more beautiful in person! I had to get one for everyone in my family. So happy I did." —RumK

    Get it from Anthropologie for $14 (available in 23 letters). 

    12. A set of acrylic window shelves for when your built-in shelves are already full, but you've got a collection of plants that need a home. These shelves will display your direct sun-loving plants proudly for the world to see. They're sturdy and can hold 10-15 pounds each!

    a side view of the shelves in the kitchen window
    a front view of the shelves in a window with closed blinds
    Indoor Window Gardens / Etsy