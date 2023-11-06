45 Gifts You Don't Have To Worry About Them Getting From Someone Else

1. Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors — a hilarious book filled with negative reviews of famous national parks. It's honestly the perfect gag gift for the nature-loving traveler who has *lots* of opinions on where to go.
Promising review (for the book): "I give 1 star…hardcover is too hard. Just kidding! I give this 5 stars. Without a doubt, this is my favorite coffee table book and surprisingly also super educational. Perfect combination of sassy and informative while poking fun at one-star reviews of some amazing national parks. I love, love all the added educational snippets along with the review illustrations. And Amber’s writing style is so personal and relatable I feel like we could be friends. Such a fun book, so worth the buy!" —Anna
2. And a US National Parks Scratch Off Poster so they can easily track where they've been and where they've yet to seek adventure.
Promising review: "This has beautiful images before and after scratching them off. It was also up to date with the newest park additions (Dunes and New River Gorge). We bought it to keep in our RV on display. It is sturdy paper." —Sandy Key
3. A Lego set of The Office for the die-hard fans who still quote the show just about every day. It even comes with Kevin's chili-spilling incident ...IYKYK!
Promising review: "This is a great set and represents The Office really well. It’s very detailed and has a few pieces that you can change out to play different episodes. That was a nice surprise! I really hope we get a break room and the other half of the office soon with HR and Kelly’s annex." —MrsShriveledNostril
Shipping info: In-stock items ship within the next business day. Expedited 2–3-day shipping options are available at additional cost.
4. Or a linen pillow cover perfect for the throw pillow they use when bingeing the show for the 100th time.
Don't forget to grab a pillow insert while you're at it!
Promising review: "By far the greatest pillow cover to ever exist. If Jesus needed a pillow cover, it would be this pillow. The Dalai Lama would murder for this pillow cover." —Matt Wood
5. Doomlings, a card game where the person with the highest score before the "end of the world" wins. I know sounds a little dark, but it's really a super fun, light-hearted game that only takes about five minutes to learn! It comes with 167 really really adorable cards (all way too cute to be so deadly). If you know a game night fanatic, this is the gift for them!
In total, the game takes about 20–45 minutes to play. It's suitable for 2–6 players at ages 10 and up.
Promising review: "We just played our first game tonight with some friends and it was so much fun! Highly recommend for anyone looking to add a cute but engaging dynamic into their game nights. We wanted to play our cards just so we could brag on the cute creatures we got! Super fun concept and beautifully pulled together. 10/10" —Ariel R.
Doomlings shipping info: Expedited two-day shipping options are available at additional cost.
6. A primo portable mini projector so they won't have to watch everything from their laptop when trying to wind down. With the right adaptor, it can connect to their phones, too! Their home will be the designated movie night spot from now on (thanks to you 😌).
Promising review: "This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage. I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" —Joanna
7. A handmade, moisturizing bourbon lip balm for the whiskey connoisseur in your life. If they can't stop talking about their favorite drink, I have no doubt they'll love anything that reminds them of it!
The Little Flower Soap Co. is a small business based in Chelsea, Michigan.
Promising review: "Because you’re wondering: Yes, a nice, smooth bourbon smell and taste. Not overpowering. This isn’t lip *gloss* for a junior high schooler. It’s lip balm. For grownups. As for the balm part, so far it seems quite moisturizing without being oily. I’m glad I ordered four at once." —C. Romeo
8. OR a pack of s'mores ChapStick because who doesn't love the tasty campfire snack?? And during the cold holiday season when their lips are most chapped? Even better.
Promising review: "OMG! 😍😍😍 When I opened the package I could smell the sweet scent. Its smell is so delicious! Jesus! 🤤 I can't choose which is my favorite but I guess it’s safe to say all three are my favorite! This is a must-buy! ChapStick never fails me. 😍😍😍" —Shakkura
9. A delicious La Colombe latte variety pack to give to anyone who *always* needs another cup of joe. This will give them flavor variety and give you endless gift-giving praise.
This variety pack includes vanilla, triple shot, mocha, and double shot lattes.
Promising review: "It's just so good! This is the perfect variety pack to change it up in the mornings." —Brenda
Shipping info: Products will arrive within seven business days for UPS ground and up to 10 business days for all USPS shipments.
10. A pair of lightsaber chopsticks perfect for anyone who's the Chewbacca to your Han Solo (and for the BFF who's always asking you out to sushi).
This set includes two lightsaber chopsticks. The "force" is strong with these (i.e., batteries are included).
Promising review: "These are the coolest chopsticks I have ever seen. The instructions for use and cleaning were clear and concise and the light that they give off is amazing!" —Jennifer P. Lane
