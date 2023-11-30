35 Gifts For Book Lovers That Aren’t Books

1. A stunning personalized book stamp so their always-growing home library feels *much* more official.
Stamp by Me Studio is a small business that makes personalized stamps for any occasion.
Promising review: "Obsessed with this stamp! It’s very nice quality and the customization was exactly what I wanted. Sellers were very helpful when I couldn’t find my delivery." —Laura Williams
Get it from Stamp By Me Studio on Etsy for $7.49+ (originally $9.99+; available in four stamp types and five designs).
2. A cool pin set complete with six different pins they can stick to their bags, hats, tops, and more. Hey, who wouldn't love another excuse to proclaim their favorite hobby?
Promising review: "These pins are so cute and let you spread your feelings in a cheerful way. I went out to do some shopping the day after they arrived; picked one that went with my outfit. Three people commented cheerfully about the pin and books. I always wear pins when I'm going out; usually very nice jewelry but never evoked such a pleasant response. Also, the pin holder is very strong. Well worth the fun of the order!" —Deborah DeBruyn
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three styles).
3. A set of floating bookshelves so their books can work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. With this, they won't need a bulky bookshelf taking up half of the room!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010 and in the last 10 years I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away with how awesome they look. Every time I put them up it's like 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must buy!" —Jlands
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).
4. A handmade pressed flower bookmark that's so stunning, it might motivate them to pause the chapter just so they can use this beaut. (I said might !)
Grace's Little Bookcase is a small biz based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Promising review: "The seller is a gem! She’s very friendly and understanding of my needs with how I wanted the bookmark to be. And the finished product is stunning!!! Preserved, natural beauty at its finest! Highly recommended!! 💛" —Patricia
Get it from Grace's Little Bookcase on Etsy for $12+ (available in three colors and multiple sets).
5. A purse shaped as...you guessed it...a book! This will give them the opportunity to strut their stuff while carrying one of their favorite titles. From Jane Eyre to Sherlock Holmes, there's sure to be a classic they'll love!
Promising review: "I LOVE IT. Amazing quality. Simply adorable and an amazing statement peice to really make your outfit pop. Plus for any book lover, this is a must have." —Veronica V. Lebedev
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in two sizes and 27 book titles).
6. A pair of socks that conveys pretty much every book lover's internal struggle. Will this solve the problem? Nope. But will it keep them cozy while they read? Abso-freakin-lutely.
Promising review: "These appeared exactly as advertised and arrived as stated. Love to wear them as they are comfortable and allow me to read in silence. Haha. When my husband tries to interrupt my reading, I hold up my 'shhh' foot and he knows to leave me be. Love them! LOL" —Dee Smith
Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in one unisex size).
7. A set of genre dividers to make it easier to find the book they're looking for in a sea of many. Choose their favorite genres like crime, fantasy, romance, and tons more.
Cilpastore is an Etsy shop that provides awesome handmade modern and mid-century-style organizers and home decor such as book dividers, vinyl organizers, towel holders, and more.
Promising reviews: "Exactly as advertised and exactly as requested! High quality and perfect for organizing my growing bookshelf collection! I'm interested to see what else can come out of this awesome store!" —James H Cunningham
Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $24.23+ (originally $26.92+; available in sets of seven, 10, or 14 and in black or natural finishes).
8. A scratch-off poster of 100 must-read books — a perfect gift for readers who love a challenge. Their next New Year's resolution will be thanks to you!
Promising review: "This poster is such a great idea. It gives me a plethora of books to read that cover many genres. This task will likely take my lifetime, but I'm excited to complete this list! And I love the satisfaction of scratching off a tile once I complete a book. Highly recommend for any readers in your life!" —Courtney
9. A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for when they want to read in the bathtub, in the hot tub, or by the pool. It's got an adjustable built-in light and an anti-glare screen, so no worries about reading at night or out in the bright sun (a big bookworm no-no).
Promising review: "I LOVE my Kindle. It’s so convenient and lightweight. It has so many little features that make reading so much easier. I love that I can read in the dark, don’t have to worry about saving my spot, and don’t have to worry about searching for the book I want because everything is in one place! I also love that you can adjust the font, size, and display. I love that you can hold down a word and instantly see the definition or the context. I love everything about it. Worth every penny!!" —Emmy
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in three colors).
10. AND a remote control page turner so they can easily continue the story on their e-reader — even from far away! It works for Kindles, iPads, and Andriod tablets, too.
Promising reviews: "It is easy to set up, easy to use. It works great! I love how small it is so it doesn't block the words when reading. And it looks nice as well." —Tori Sherer
"I cannot stress enough how much I love this. To be able to put my arms under the covers and turn the page, game changer!" —Richelle L.
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
11. A box of Novel Teas because it's a true trifecta when it comes to gift-giving. It's specially made for readers, tea drinkers, *and* pun-lovers. Imagine all of the smiles (and warm bellies) this will bring!
The tea flavor is good ole' English Breakfast Tea.
Promising review: "These are really cute and the tea has a great flavor — even tea snobs should be pleased with it :) They come sealed in a plastic bag inside the box. I would buy this again. The outer packaging is quite nice and sturdy, and would make a great gift." —jmp
Get a pack of 25 from Amazon for $12.95.
12. AND a silver-plated stamped teaspoon sure to make them smile every time they make their morning cup.
The spoon comes in a gorgeous (very giftable) velvet bag, too.
Wandering Tulips is a woman-owned small biz that makes vintage items even more unique than they already are!
Promising review: "This sweet silver spoon is very cute and I think it will make a perfect gift for my tea-loving, book-loving best friend! It shipped quickly and was packaged nicely...I am happy with my purchase and recommend this shop. —Caitlin
Get it from Wandering Tulips on Etsy for $21.99.
13. A hilarious cozy hoodie that says, "born to read, forced to work"...and I think we all relate to that a little bit, right? Your book-loving giftee will be obsessed!
Chapter Catchers is a San Jose, California-based small biz that creates cool book-related clothing.
Promising review: "Got so many compliments on this when I wore it today! So soft and the printing is super high quality. Got a large (usually a small) for an oversized look and it’s perfect." —Libby
Get it from Chapter Catchers on Etsy for $37+ (available in women's sizes S–5XL and in five colors).
14. A thumb book page holder to ease the annoying task of constantly adjusting the moving pages while reading. No more creasing pages and the holder can be personalized!
Idea Wood is a small business that makes beautifully handmade wood gifts such as necklaces, bookmarks, cord organizers, and more.
Promising review: "Beautifully made. The engraving is really well done & the wood is smooth & perfect. Very pleased!" —Ihnurse62
