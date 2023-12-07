Some reviewers suggest sizing down.

Promising reviews: "This skirt is everything!! I ordered the tie dye pink color and wore it to work casually dressed down with a tee, sneakers, and denim jacket and got compliments galore!! It's so gorgeous and the way it flows and moves is breathtaking! Want to style it with boots and a leather jacket next. It's so versatile and incredibly lightweight. The tulle is super soft. This is my second color in this skirt and I think I want the black one next! Absolutely love it and highly recommend this beauty!" —denimdiva77

"Alright guys — just buy the skirt already!...The band is incredibly comfortable but again perhaps size down if needed. I paired my skirt with a leather jacket for a fun look and received so many compliments that night on my outfit... as in a man walked out of a building to compliment me on my skirt. This is a beautiful staple that can be styled so many ways!" —TexasAT

Get it from Anthropologie for $158 (available in sizes XXS–3X and in six colors).