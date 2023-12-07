Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A beautiful plaid-puff sleeve dress because it's chic and original. The organza material practically guarantees that all eyes will be on you this holiday season.
Get it from Eloquii for $59 (originally $149.95; available in sizes 14–26).
2. A luxe one-shoulder satin bodysuit sure to turn heads wherever you decide to rock it. Dress this cutie up with a skirt or down with a pair jeans. Either way, you'll look like royalty. 👑
Promising review: " A hidden gem.✨ I was 100% surprised when I purchase this top. The fit was just right and the color was beautiful... When I tell you THIS is QUALITY...it absolutely is. It has little stretch but with the material I didn’t expect it to. Overall, it was a great purchase and I will be ordering a neutral tone for other occasions." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors).
3. Bold wide-leg pants that look super classy and professional, but feel like you're walking around in your lounge clothes. TL;DR: These will be your new go-to fancy pants.
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 31 colors).
4. A top-rated ruffled tulle midi skirt reviewers say is suuuper comfortable, soft, and beautifully flowy. Sounds like a party-worthy item to me!
Some reviewers suggest sizing down.
Promising reviews: "This skirt is everything!! I ordered the tie dye pink color and wore it to work casually dressed down with a tee, sneakers, and denim jacket and got compliments galore!! It's so gorgeous and the way it flows and moves is breathtaking! Want to style it with boots and a leather jacket next. It's so versatile and incredibly lightweight. The tulle is super soft. This is my second color in this skirt and I think I want the black one next! Absolutely love it and highly recommend this beauty!" —denimdiva77
"Alright guys — just buy the skirt already!...The band is incredibly comfortable but again perhaps size down if needed. I paired my skirt with a leather jacket for a fun look and received so many compliments that night on my outfit... as in a man walked out of a building to compliment me on my skirt. This is a beautiful staple that can be styled so many ways!" —TexasAT
Get it from Anthropologie for $158 (available in sizes XXS–3X and in six colors).
5. A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 20 (!!) cute and bold colors; you may want a different one for every day of the week.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 20 colors).
6. A STUN-NING collared bodycon dress made of cozy knit material that's perfect for this chilly time of year. Wanna show a little leg? Just undo a few buttons at the bottom hem. And if it gets cold, you've got a quick, easy, and stylish fix.
Rebdolls is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in New Jersey that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.
Promising review: "Fits like a glove. This dress is so comfortable and sexy." —Dominique G.
Get it from Rebdolls for $37.45 (originally $74.90; available in sizes M–5X).
7. An overall dress pretty much made for anyone who's super chill and creative, but wants a step up from their paint-covered jumpsuit. When it's chilly out, add a cozy turtleneck and some leggings for extra warmth!
Yes, it has pockets too!
Promising review: "Love this dress. It reminds me of '90s fashion and is perfect for the fall season. I like wearing a long-sleeve black turtleneck underneath and looks great." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors/styles).
8. A flowy floral romper because it looks like a mini dress from afar, but is way more comfortable.
Promising reviews: "I love this dress!...I bought this to wear to a summer wedding. It feels lightweight enough even with the long sleeves! Material is comfortable, and I feel sexy yet classy in this! I usually stray away from rompers due to awkward fits...but this one is the exception!" —Katie
"I wore this romper to a wedding in May. It was perfect. I got sooo many compliments... It was just the right length and not sheer. It was so comfortable, also. I could dance without worrying about my butt showing...I highly recommend this outfit. So much that I ordered another one is a different color for another event." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).
9. A polka dot organza-sleeve top that's the definition of ~va va voom~. It's trendy, eye-catching, and you will *not* want to take it off! Your next #OOTD post is about to viral.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft and I love that it has three snaps across, it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and 39 colors/styles).
10. A long-line faux fur coat perfect for colder evenings because it'll keep you sitting-by-the-fireplace warm without clashing with your outfit.
Promising reviews: "I loved this coat!!!...It is great for layering or just as a regular shell to an outfit. It kept me super warm, and stayed cute even in the rain that seattle had to offer!! If you’re thinking about it, just do it! I seriously am so happy I did!!" —Madison DiBari
"I get so many compliments when I wear this jacket! You can dress it up or dress it down. It’s perfect and a staple in your closet" —Kalea
Get it from Amazon for $55.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 25 colors and patterns).
11. A pair of holiday cocktail earrings, the true definition of ~statement~ earrings if ya ask me. These beauts are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, but especially one worn during the holidays!
Get it from BaubleBar for $48+ (available in seven styles including champagne flutes and espresso martinis!).
12. A long-sleeve satin jumpsuit you'll want to wear for every big occasion you've got coming up. It even comes in a gorgeous Barbie pink if you want to get really bold.
Get it from Boohoo for $28 (available in sizes 12–24 and in three colors).
13. A cozy turtleneck sweater dress you're probably going to live in after you try it on once. It's super soft and comes in over 20 colors (aka no one will blame you for getting a few 😉).
BTW, reviewers suggest going a size up if you a more oversized look.
Promising review: "Got it for the oversized look shown in the picture. I took the size recommendation survey to see what size to order. This sweater tapers at the bottom and the sleeves, pulled down or pushed up, offers a refined look. I wore with open-toe booties, and was complimented twice within the first hour of being out." —Valerie
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in 43 colors and prints).