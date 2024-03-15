34 Fashion Basics On Amazon Prime For Anyone Who Needs An Immediate Wardrobe Update

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of straight ankle Levi's jeans that'll last for many seasons to come. These ribcage jeans also happen to be TikTok-famous for being cute as heck on every body type!
Promising review: "I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants. I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me. I have an hourglass figure and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try...you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" —Spades
Get it from Amazon for $31.73+ (available in sizes 24–39 and 16 colors).
2. A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress with drool-worthy details like the square neck and adjustable sleeves you can wear on or off the shoulder.
Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors and patterns).
And a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $39.99 (available in seven colors).
3. A cropped tank because it's the stylish basic that is absolutely essential to have in at least two of the 20+ color options. It'll definitely be a travel staple because of how easy it is to style!
Promising review: "This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter-soft, double-lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).
4. A pair of hypoallergenic hoop earrings that come in different sizes, each sure to be in your weekly rotation because they go with *everything*. They've got over 31,000 5-⭐️ reviews, so clearly...people are obsessed.
Promising review: "This is probably the fourth piece of Pavoi jewelry I’ve purchased now, and it will definitely not be the last. I continue to be extremely happy with their products. These are such a great size, the width of the hoop is really nice and substantial. Overall the quality is great, they honestly look like they are gold rather than gold-plated, and have a nice weight to them (they don’t feel flimsy). They are also very elegant looking and can definitely be worn for more dressy occasions as well as casually. It’s so pleasantly surprising each time to see the quality is so great given the price point is so affordable. These are fun, and a perfect addition to my jewelry collection just in time for summer!" —Leslie R.
Get them from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four sizes, in four metal types, and in 14k or 18k).
5. A pleated skirt sure to be in heavy rotation. It's lightweight, flowy, long, and a piece that can be worn during different seasons. Picture yourself at a destination wedding in this skirt, and going to a casual family gathering up the street. You'll look great on both occasions in this beauty!
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors and lengths).
6. A sophisticated blazer truly worth the investment because it can make any (*literally* any) outfit a head-turner. I mean, have you ever seen a plain white tee and leggings look so chic? This needs to be a closet staple!
Promising review: "The perfect blazer! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE! I cannot say enough good things about this blazer... The quality is similar to designer brands that cost twice as much. I have since bought multiple colors, and they're all fabulous. They fit true to size, with a relaxed fit, [and are] very comfortable... These are great to dress up for a professional look or to pair with jeans for a more casual look." —Kristen R.
Get it from Amazon for $33.40+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors).
7. Some sweater pants because they're the literal opposite of uncomfortable and constricting. They feel like pajamas, but you can totally wear them in public.
Promising review: "My favorite comfy pants!! If you are looking for a comfy but elevated pant that you can wear out of the house, these are it! I have them in gray, black, and brown and wear them more than any of my other pants!! I have washed them several times (hang dry), and they hold up so well. Definitely worth the price." –Kelsey B
Get them from Amazon for $23.27+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in nine colors).
8. A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that'll last way after it's over. This top comes in 20 (!!) cute and bold colors; you may want a different one for every day of the week.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors).
9. Bold wide-leg pants that look super classy and professional, but feel like you're walking around in your lounge clothes. TL;DR: These will be your new go-to fancy pants.
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 32 colors).
10. A button-down blouse because you can wear it on its own, as a cover-up, as a light layer — really, the options are endless. It's a classic piece you need in your closet no matter the season.
Promising reviews: "Very versatile and comfortable! Pair this with slacks for work or leggings for home!" —Ashley- 3Degree Fitness
"I really liked this shirt. It had long sleeves but I rolled them up. I wore it over my bathing suit or paired it with a tank top underneath and shorts. Love this classic look and I was comfortable wearing it all day on vacation in Miami. Very versatile and great quality shirt." —Carito
Get it from Amazon from $22.94+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 25 colors).
11. High-waisted leggings, the OG lounging go-to before matching sets and biker shorts. Reviewers say these babies are ultra comfortable and work great for everything from yoga to working from home (aka the couch). Aside from having a TON of print options, these leggings have over 26,000 5-star reviews, too!
Promising review: "These are the best pair of leggings I own, period. I've been a Fabletics fan for quite a while, but these are the new favorite. I'd say they're similar to the Lululemon Align, but that's not being fair to these leggings. The Lulus were not squat-proof, lighter weight, not a good fit, and didn't look good. These look amazing, feel amazing, and are squat-proof. I'll definitely be ordering more." —Moab reader
Get them from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 23 patterns).
12. And a pair of faux-leather leggings to enter a totally different realm of fashion. Style is important, but these beauts ensure you don't have to compromise on comfort either.
Promising reviews: "These pants are so worth every penny. I’ve never gotten so many compliments or had complete strangers ask where my pants were from but every one wanted to know where these were from!!! You will not be disappointed!!" —Mamabear & Babycakes
"You guys... these are seriously the most amazing leggings ever. They looked so small coming out of the package, but the stretch is [awesome]. They fit like a glove! I know people say that, but I mean seriously, like a glove. No wrinkling around the knees, no camel toe, and they stay up around the waist when moving around and bending (Which is my biggest issue with other leather-look leggings). They look so smooth and shiny on. And they’re SO SOFT. They feel like when you put soft pajama pants on right after shaving and exfoliating. They’re like butter. My mind honestly is having trouble processing how amazing and structured they look with how amazing they feel...The minute I put them on I ordered a second pair." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and in four colors).
13. A stylish overall jumpsuit that'll take a casual T-shirt to the next level. It has deep pockets, a comfy oversized fit, and even comes in tons of cute prints!
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer-into-fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 27 colors).