I Don't Mean To Be Dramatic, But These 36 Items Are *Absolutely* Essential To Your WFH Space

I've never been much of an over-the-ear headphone wearer. They're usually too bulky, too uncomfortable, and a little too heavy for my taste. But these Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones?? OMG. It's confirmed I've been listening to music all wrong, because the bass feature on these headphones is amazing. It doesn't ruin the quality of sound AT ALL, and only enhances it (like, a lot). And it can be adjusted for comfort if a song is too bass-heavy or not enough. I wear them while working at my desk, and find myself dancing to the beat way more (what better way to WFH, right?). The best part is that I can wear them for hours at a time without discomfort. Even when I wear them during workouts, they remain comfortable no matter how much I move around. I recently wore them on a three hour flight as opposed to my usual ear pods, and I was able to cut out the crying babies and listen to my playlists and podcasts in peace. They easily connect to both my phone and laptop, and I only charge them once about every two weeks. Trust me, these are well worth the investment!



BTW, they come with their own matching carrying case!

Promising review: "Truly amazed with how great the experience is when listening to music with these! If you want a head rattle from the sensory bass, they got it! If you want loud volume to block out the noise of everyday life, no problem! Skullcandy nailed it with these and made me have to send back my Beats Studio 3 and Sony XM3's within days of using these bad boys. BUY THEM NOW!!!" —Devin

