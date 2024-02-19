Anyone Who Doesn’t Love Compliments Should *Not* Buy Any Of These 36 Fashion Items

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A matching workout set complete with stretchy biker shorts and two (!!) sports bras to match. Will you be working out in this set? Who knows!? Will you be comfy and cute while you hit the farmers market? 100%.
Promising review: "Love this set. I have tried several Amazon workout sets, and this one is definitely the best bang for your buck...The bottom of the shorts don't roll up [and] the material is a good ribbed fabric, stretchy but also feels good quality and not sheer. I would feel comfortable squatting in these with no fear that you'd see too much. —Amazon Customer
Get the two-piece set from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes S–L, eight colors, and with multiple bra combos).
2. A crop top and skirt set that has reviewers absolutely obsessed with the fit. And its versatility is giving festival, brunch, and date night wrapped in one.
Promising review: "LOVE. LOVE. LOVE. Being so short (5'3) and being mid/plus-size (16) I wasn't sure this was going to be a keeper. But it is SO CUTE. The length was perfect, and the fabric is silky and soft. It's not see-through at all. I feel like I could wear the pieces separately, too." —Alana
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes L–4X).
3. A polka dot organza-sleeve top because it's the definition of ~va va voom~. It's trendy and eye-catching, and you will *not* want to take it off! Your next #OOTD post is about to go viral.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft, and I love that it has three snaps across; it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and 39 colors/styles).
4. An oversized faux shearling shacket sure to earn its way to the front of your closet after you see (and feel!) it in person. With this cool piece, even a plain white tee and jeans can become a fashion statement.
Promising review: "This jacket is a dream! It has a great cotton lining that’s so soft. It actually has some stretch in it, which makes it move well and not stiff. It's like wearing a pillow; it puts me to sleep when I put it on. The green color is gorgeous and unique...Because of the stretch, I can wear it over sweaters." —Florayogini
Get it from J.Crew for $99.99+ (originally $138; available in sizes XXS–3X and four colors).
5. Or a long-line faux fur coat perfect for colder evenings because it'll keep you sitting-by-the-fireplace warm without clashing with your outfit.
Promising reviews: "I loved this coat!!!... It is great for layering or just as a regular shell to an outfit. It kept me super warm and stayed cute even in the rain that Seattle had to offer!! If you’re thinking about it, just do it! I seriously am so happy I did!!" —Madison DiBari
"I get so many compliments when I wear this jacket! You can dress it up or dress it down. It’s perfect and a staple in your closet" —Kalea
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 25 colors and patterns).
6. Some stretchy wide-leg jeans with the cutest button details in front. We don't do plain and simple over here, not even with our denim!
Promising review: "Wore these to a high-end mall, and someone grabbed me and asked me where I bought them! Super comfy and really great lines! Exactly as pictured, with just the right amount of stretch. Hold up nicely in the wash. My absolute go-to jeans on a Saturday!" —Shoppingaddict
Get them from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes 4–18 and 10 colors).
7. A variety pack of cute hair clips that will work for any and every outfit you have! Seriously, this pack of 28 includes tons of different styles, from pearl clips to bejeweled bobby pins to tortoiseshell hair pins and more.
Promising review: "I was afraid they'd be cheaply made, unsturdy, or missing stones, but I'm glad I went for it. There is not one piece in this collection that I don't love. I was impressed with the variety of pearls/stones/and the gold-designed pins, as well as the fact that some are the snap barrette style, some alligator clips, and some more along the lines of decorative bobby pins...They are not only gorgeous but very functional as well. They hold a good amount of hair back or pinned up, and they feel secure in my hair the entire day." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A strapless faux leather jumpsuit because radiating cool main character energy will be unavoidable if you're rocking this beauty. Grab some killer black heels to complete the look!
Get it from Boohoo for $30 (originally $60; available in sizes 2–12).
9. OR a stunning sequin jumpsuit perfect for that GNO you've been looking forward to all week. Warning: This outfit may lead to spotlights and disco balls following you around like the star you are.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely loved the fit!... I danced all night and never lost a single sequin! Got tons of compliments, loved this purchase." —Jill H.
"I recently wore this to a party, and the compliments did not stop. It's bold, beautiful, audacious, and showcases cleavage 110%. The interior is lined so the sequins do not scratch. It's a bit long, but nothing Docs or heels can't fix." —Jen H.
Get it from Eloquii for $101.97+ (originally $169.95; available in sizes 14–28).
10. A pair of puffy kitten heels you can confidently step out in, knowing you'll be dressed to the nines with unique accessories to match. Honestly, these mules are an Amazon hidden gem, so you might just be starting a new trend.
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. The white color is crisp and clean, and they look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" —Mo
Get it from Amazon for $89 (available in sizes 5–10 and 14 colors)
11. A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress to make dancing the night away 10x more fun. So. Many. Twirls! 💃
Promising reviews: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress, and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one, and it's the perfect color for the beach or summer event. The material is lightweight, and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." —Kristy and Norris Hartog
I love this midi/maxi off-the-shoulder ruffle dress; it's perfect for spring, summer, and vacations! I personally would style it up for summer weddings, too! The fit is great [and] the ruffle is definitely trending, highly recommend." —Nikita C.
Get it from Amazon for $37.98 (available in sizes XS–XL, two styles, and 36 colors).
12. A grassland, knitted jumper that'll have everyone ~m~ooing and aahing when they see it! This cutie has the perfect oversized look for anyone who wants to stay warm and cozy.
One reviewer said, "Moo-ve over sweater competition!" and I felt it was an obligation to share that with the world.
Promising review: "Basically perfect. The sweater's design is beautiful, and the materials are very soft and thick, definitely has some weight to it folded up, and it makes it feel very nice and high quality. It can get fuzzy but, fortunately doesn’t fall off and get everywhere, so it looks great. Keeps you pretty warm and [very] comfortable, and it’s a bit oversized, which is great!" —Erik
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in men's sizes S–XL and in 15 colors/designs)
13. A stylish overall jumpsuit to take a casual T-shirt to the next level. It's got deep pockets, has a comfy oversized fit, and even comes in tons of cute prints!
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer-into-fall transition item, and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 27 colors).