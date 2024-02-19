Anyone Who Doesn’t Love Compliments Should *Not* Buy Any Of These 36 Fashion Items

Promising review: "Love this set. I have tried several Amazon workout sets, and this one is definitely the best bang for your buck...The bottom of the shorts don't roll up [and] the material is a good ribbed fabric, stretchy but also feels good quality and not sheer. I would feel comfortable squatting in these with no fear that you'd see too much. —Amazon Customer

Get the two-piece set from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes S–L, eight colors, and with multiple bra combos).