If You Hate The Cold, You'll Probably Want To Wear Every Single One Of These 39 Items Under $50

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A chunky-knit infinity scarf so you can remain fashionable even on the coldest of days. This scarf is kinda long, so many reviewers wear it over their head for extra warmth, too.
Promising review: "Seriously, don't even bother getting earmuffs, you could just use this scarf and loop it around your neck and ears and it will keep you soooo warm. Also, you can transform it into a shawl if you'd like as well. The color was absolutely beautiful and exactly like the picture. The material is very soft! I used it as a neck pillow many times and an eye cover for when it was too bright and I was trying to get some rest. And soooooo warm and comfy! 10/10 great purchase! (For reference, I backpacked through Canada for a little over a week and this scarf was absolutely great in keeping my comfort and warmth levels elevated)." —Gaby
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 39 colors).
2. A top-rated cozy faux shearling pullover that features a high neck to ensure to warmth stays with you at all times. This beaut comes in tons of colors too, so you may want to get one for every day of the week.* 😉
Promising reviews: "Keeps me cozy on a cool fall day. I love the fit, it's great for layering, and really nice for the fall weather." —Anonymous Old Navy Customer
"Absolutely love this sweater! It's long, it's comfy, and it actually [looks nice] on a shorter body. The side slits make it super cute." —Anonymous Old Navy Customer
Get it from Old Navy for $14.97+ (originally $49.99; available in sizes XS–4X and in three colors).
3. A pair of sherpa-lined joggers for when you're already settled on the couch and the blankets are just too far away. These cozy beauties will be your go-to during the winter (or if you're just always cold in general) because of their fleece lining and adjustable drawstring.
Promising review: "10,000,000/5 stars!!!!!! I just shoveled our driveway for an hour in 2-degree weather and my legs NEVER got cold. While my hands, face, feet, and arms were cold...legs were nice and toasty. I am recommending these to everyone!!!" —jc
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 styles).
4. A puffer coat so you stay toasty and trendy simultaneously. (Pair it with that furry hat above, and you're set for the next few winters.)
Promising review: "This jacket is such a steal for the quality! I bought this jacket to wear on a trip to coastal Massachusetts for Halloween weekend. It ended up snowing just before we got there, but this jacket kept me warm the whole time! Very high quality for the price, comfortable quilting inside." —Beth Danger
Get it from Amazon for $44.90+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 17 colors, some velvet some not).
5. A cropped turtleneck you can wear to the office, to happy hour, and to all the winter parties you've got lined up. Reviewers say the side buttons are the *perfect* touch, so it's the must-have piece for your winter festivities!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "This cropped turtleneck sweater is soo soft and comfy!! Perfect for my high-waisted jeans! So cute and the button detail gives it an extra flair. LOVE." —Amy M
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors).
6. A sweatshirt hoodie dress, because there's nothing more comfortable than that. On top of having pockets, you've got the option between long and short sleeves!
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dress! I expected it not to fit. I WAS SO WRONG. Not only does it fit but it's the perfect length, hitting right above the knee. I got so many compliments on this dress! It shows off my curves without being uncomfortably tight. It's warm without making me too hot/sweaty. Cannot say enough good things!" —Erica Baldwin
Get it from Amazon for $33.88+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 39 colors and sleeve-lengths).
7. A warm beanie to keep all the heat in, and all the cold out. It's stylish too, so extra bonus points there!
Promising review: "You can stop your search because this is the perfect beanie! I have been searching for months for a black beanie that looks high quality and super stylish and I finally found it! The fit is snug and doesn't give you a weird shape while you war wearing it. I bought beanies that were way too loose or tight and made it look like i head a weird shape head but this one fits perfectly. I own A LOT of outfits and i have no doubt this will pair perfectly with each one! Highly recommend! High quality and affordable. Win/Win!" —Lepetitdejanae
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 15 colors).
8. A pair of versatile The North Face puffy slippers that'll ensure your feet stay as warm as possible. These slippers are insulated, fleece-lined (!!), and feature a collapsible heel for easy on/off access — the perfect house slipper combo if ya ask me.
PS: These can be worn outside, too! Many reviewers wear them for walking their dog, quick errands, or even ski trips.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely fabulous. These are warm, cozy, and comfortable. [They have a] thick insole that is easily removable and a non-slip tread, and boy does it work." —PCaldwell
"I wear these around the house, and they're very comfortable, with a cushy fabric inside. Love the non-skid soles... I ordered the pink color, and [they have] a handy loop on the back for hanging." —Eve H
Get it from Nordstrom for $47.20 (available in two sizes S/M (fits sizes 5–7) or from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 17 styles).
9. A fluffy jacket perfect for layering! Wear it when you're camping, running errands, or just flipping through the channels at home. Either way, this *will* be your new essential blanket coat.
Promising review: "So cozy and warm. I bought this in green, orange, grey, yellow, and red for work. I wear it over my scrubs. The price is so reasonable for a high quality jacket. It is light but keeps me warm, even outdoors." —NpSolita
Get it from Uniqlo for $29.90 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 10 colors).
10. A cozy striped pullover sweater sure to always fit your mood because of the array of color combos this baby comes in. Feeling the fall season and a little moody? Orange and black stripes for the win! Feeling bright 'n cheery? Rainbow stripes are the go-to.
Promising review: "I was absolutely shocked on how well made this sweater is! It’s a lot thicker than I expect which is a big plus. It’s exactly as shown. I ordered a medium it’s slightly over sized but fits exactly the way I wanted it. Not to tight not to baggy. It’s also one of the softest sweaters that I have in my closet. Very comfortable and easy to layer under a jacket!" —Katie Cominsky
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).
11. A cozy turtleneck sweater dress you're probably going to live in after you try it on once. It's super soft and comes in over 20 colors (aka no one will blame you for getting a few 😉).
BTW, reviewers suggest going a size up if you a more oversized look.
Promising review: "Got it for the oversized look shown in the picture. I took the size recommendation survey to see what size to order. This sweater tapers at the bottom and the sleeves, pulled down or pushed up, offers a refined look. I wore with open-toe booties, and was complimented twice within the first hour of being out." —Valerie
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 42 colors and prints).
12. Knitted leg warmers so even if you're wearing a skirt, tennis shoes, or anything that just doesn't encourage more warmth, you'll still be cute and cozy. And if you're wearing tall boots, this will ensure they fit juuust right.
Promising reviews: "These are the best freaking leg warmers I've seen. I totally recommend these. They're not only cute but warm." —Georgia 🍑
"Pleasantly surprised...they are very thick, and very good quality. The elasticity in the band is good, and they do stay up." —🤑Someone take my debit 💳 card... 📢Please send help!🚨
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 17 styles/colors)
13. Chunky combat boots that'll work as an awesome Dr. Martens alternative, but switches things up with white stitching. And don't worry about the laces, they feature a side zipper for easy on/off access.
Promising review: "I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight, eight hours a day and they honestly didn’t feel like normal boots they were pretty comfortable. They also did well when it rained or walking into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles).
14. Ultra cozy Aerie joggers with an elastic waist, pockets, and a stretchy material to ensure you'll never want to take 'em off.
Promising review: "SO comfy and warm! These are great to wear on a quick shopping trip...or just relaxing around home. They wash up great, and I love the pockets!" —Anniebananie
Get it from Aerie for $17.98 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and six colors).