It's 2024 And You're Already Behind If You Don't Have These 37 Cleaning Products In Your Home Yet

1. A jar of 10 toilet bowl bombs with refreshing scent options like blood orange and eucalyptus. These babies are made with a blend of ingredients that specifically removes mold and brightens surfaces. It can be used to clean bathtubs and sinks too!
I've been using the blood orange scented bowl bombs for a couple of months now, and OMG they smell amazing! Like, right when I opened the package. After during a thorough cleaning of my bathroom I always pop of these babies in the toilet as a last step to clean and make the room smell a little better (I have a teeny tiny bathroom so this little guy does the trick). And in terms of cleaning the porcelain throne, they absolutely work. My towel bowl always shines brighter after using one. It's also helpful that the packaging is plain ole adorable and I don't have to hide or store it anywhere!
Viren Apothecary is a woman-owned business based in Wisconsin that sells eco-friendly cleaning essentials.
Promising reviews: "Literally can’t tell you how worth the wait these toilet bombs are! They smell absolutely incredible but not artificial, and they WORK. I have a new baby and two other kids, and my house is basically a biohazard because I’m short on time and energy. I just plop one of these puppies into the toilet, come back shortly and scrub, and they glisten. Even my husband, who has never voluntarily cleaned anything in his life, will clean toilets because the fizzers are fun. I was part of the BuzzFeed order rush, and so there were significant delays, but the communication was awesome and so friendly! Even though I had the long wait, it was absolutely worth it, and they have a customer for life. I’m so excited to try their other products!!" —Teresa Cambria
Get it from Viren Apothecary on Etsy for $9+ (available in eucalyptus, blood orange, or unscented).
2. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll make those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house seem like a walk in the park. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. A hairbrush cleaning tool perfectly designed to get every piece of dust, hair, and dander build up out of those bristles. *Immediately adds to cart*
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner, the best-selling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that's *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for nearly all stains (dirt, pets, babies – you name it) and because it's cordless, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. With having a cat and dog with an almost white couch, this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from eight weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over, to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. ... That being said, I am happy with the way it takes out most stains and has not failed me yet." —Cece
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $10.98!
5. And some easy-to-use Stomp 'N Go stain-removing pads reviewers say really do live up to their name. These pads remove gross pet-related stains, and according to reviews, it works on coffee stains, blood, dirt, and even red wine, too.
Promising review: "Every pet owner should own these. They are so easy to use, and pull up every kitty stain without fail. It even picks up other dirt that we didn't know was there! No stain has failed to be picked up by these, even the ones that have sat for a few days before we noticed them, and some old stains that were there when we bought our house which didn't even come out with professional carpet cleaning. You need these!" —MKELady
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.11.
6. A set of scratch-free, odor-resistant Scrub Daddy sponges because the results these babies provide deserve all the hype! This Shark Tank-featured product is made with proprietary foam, which is firm when used with cold water and soft when used with warm water. That means you are in total control with the type of clean you want and the amount of effort you want to put in.
Promising reviews: "Worth the money and hype!! I'm not one to hop onto trends but OMG I’m so happy I bought this!! It comes with three of them! They last a long time and they clean dishes and surfaces so well! It might look small but they are a great size (just add a bit of water)! Hot water is soft and cold water is for a hard sponge to get rough surfaces. Best purchase made!" —Aria Landa
"Believe the hype. It's better than I expected. I caved in to the web influencers and bought the Scrub Daddy, and was surprised at how much I use them and that they seriously work. No smells, rinse clean, no scratches and they dry fast. I bought the three pack and use one for the kitchen, one for the bathroom and one for my backyard furniture, bird baths, etc. They’re great and I will be buying more." —Tiger Essex
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three styles and packs of four).
7. A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray that kills the toxic mold anywhere from your bathroom tile to your outdoor patio (and all the sneaky places in between). The best part is that there's no hard work on your end. Just spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold disappear!
Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
Get a 32-oz bottle on Amazon for $16.99 (available in two sizes and also in multi-packs).
8. An app-controlled iRobot Roomba vacuum you can let loose in your home to ensure every crevice of your home is cleaned and free of dust, dander, and pet hair. If you run it a few hours everyday, that'll cut down tons of cleaning time for you later!
This vacuum is self-charging and comes with a charging base (batteries included). It's also compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home!
Promising review: "Loving it so far! This is my first Roomba and I didn't have much expectation from something so small and compact. I was wrong! The setup was easy [and] the app was easy to set up as well, and it was connected to my WiFi network in under two minutes. The first time you send it off to clean, I recommend following it around to see the types of things that it may get stuck on. Try to pick up all wires, pet toys and food/water bowls as best you can. You'll learn what needs to be "prepped" before Roomba cleans.
I've ran it for three days in a row now and each time it has brings back a bin full of hair from the cat and dirt. It gets places that I've never been able to clean before, like under the couch and bed. It has been able to get 'home' every time as well, even from under the couch...For it's size and how much suction it has, it's actually relatively quiet. I've been working from home and I let it clean in the morning and don't even notice it at times...I have already cleaned the filter and brushes, which was a breeze. They really make it easy with identifiable tabs underneath it so it's simple to pull apart and clean the brushes, which they recommend doing once a week or twice if you have a pet. My only regret is not getting a Roomba sooner in life!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $227.
9. Glisten disposer cleaner that'll get rid of the nasty grunge and odor-causing buildup from every part of your garbage disposal — blades and walls included! It's less work for you, and I've gotta admit, the foaming effect is pretty satisfying to watch, too.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. Every time I ran the dishwasher there was this horrible smell. So much that you could smell it throughout the apartment. I even started just hand-washing my dishes. But after about a week, the smell came back. I bought so many products to try and eliminate the smell, but after a couple of days, it would come back. Then I saw this product on BuzzFeed and thought to myself, why not? The first time I used it cleaned it out pretty well. Better than the other products. But then I used it a second time, and there was no smell. I'm going on two weeks of using my dishwasher, and I can't smell anything. I highly recommend this if you're having the same problem I was. This is by far the best kitchen cleaning product I've ever purchased." —khrystyne torres
Get a pack for four uses from Amazon for $3.90.
10. And a pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to deep clean the thing that washes your bowls, utensils, and cookware (among other things) for you. Trust me, it needs it every once in a while!
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.
Promising review: "I've seen this item on soo many BuzzFeed lists, so I figured I would try it during one of my cleaning sprees. Wow does it really work! I don't use my dishwasher often, so it often gets a little crusty looking...but I just threw one of these packets in there and ran a normal cycle and it got rid of all the yucky stuff! It's super simple to use and leaves your dishwasher fresh and clean without any leftover residue." —Christine Doan
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two scents).
11. A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. (And yes, that includes red wine stains, don't worry.)
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years, and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in multiple pack sizes).
12. A rubber broom because it'll easily sweep up the pet hair embedded in your carpet. This tool will grab hair you didn't even realize was there!
It also has 83,000+ positive reviews on Amazon!
Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.