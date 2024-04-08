19 Of The Best Dining Chairs That’ll Go Perfectly In Your Space

1. An affordable mid-century chair set complete with four simple yet stylish dining chairs that'll soon be the place for family laughs and BFF potlucks. Oh, and they come in tons of colors, too!
2. A set of solid ash chairs that look like they're coming straight out of Architectural Digest magazine. The stunning finish of natural wood grain and rattan gives the perfect earthy, boho feel that'll really open up a space.
Promising review: "Very pleased with these. I bought six of these chairs to go around my dining room table. They arrive completely assembled, so you just have to unpack the chair. They are real wood and already have felt on the bottom of each leg which is a nice touch. They look beautiful and are very sturdy and comfortable to sit in. Shipping was pretty fast, each chair comes in it's own box so each shipped with their own tracking number but all arrived together." —MotherOfCats
Get it from Amazon for $319.99+ for two (available in four colors)
3. A curved velvet dining chair if you're looking for something bold to add to your dining area. These plush upholstered beauties are comfortable, too!
Promising review: "Very comfortable chairs! We purchased four of these chairs in blue for our breakfast room addition. They go perfectly with the round marble table also purchased from Anthropologie. The quality of the chairs is amazing and they're easy to clean. Always a plus when you have kiddos running around." —Runninginheels81
Get them from Anthropologie for $468 (available in six colors; also available in boucle and leather materials).
If this price is a little steep, here's a similar cheaper alternative on Amazon!
4. Beautiful farmhouse-style dining chairs made of wood and compliment magnets. These chairs are slim, so they're great for smaller spaces. You can even throw on a seat cushion for extra comfort!
Promising review: "Love these chairs… we aren’t handy and they were extremely easy to assemble. They are comfortable and look like the more expensive chairs that we had been looking at, and feel like a good quality. They complement our dining room perfectly! We are going to be purchasing four more to add to the table!" —Melissa
Get a set of two from Amazon for $136.99 (available in three colors and in sets of two or four).
5. A set of Idalia dining chairs if your entire personality is having an MCM-styled home. These chairs will help you achieve the look ~easily~.
Promising reviews: "Often you find chairs that are either comfortable to sit in or nice to look at, but rarely both. This chair is the rare combination of the two! We bought two sets to complement our Article walnut dining table and they look stunning, and unlike the Article all-wood matching chairs, they are comfortable to sit in for longer than .001 seconds. Great color, quality, and value. Easy to follow instructions, too." —Shawn Carney
"Very nice looking chairs, feel sturdy without being heavy, were very easy to put together and are very comfortable to sit in! WELL worth it!"—Donna F.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $114.95+ (available in three colors and two wood finishes).
6. A top-rated dining chair with a nice, rustic feel thanks to the woven rattan upholstery on the seat. The common description in reviews is a "beautiful bistro chair," which sounds like it's good enough to belong at an adorable cafe in Italy. So, why not in your dining room?
Promising reviews: "Beautiful, sturdy and excellent quality. Love them. Highly recommend." —Peggy Jean, Wayfair Customer
"I love this chair! It sits a tiny bit higher than other chairs I own, which brings my arms comfortably at the table. It looks pretty and has nice sturdy back support. Almost like an antique European bistro chair but not an exorbitant price! —Kaori, Wayfair Customer
Get it from Amazon for $100.60+ (available in nine colors and sold individually or in sets two or four). or Wayfair for $110.61 (originally $327; available in nine colors).
7. Cane-back boucle dining chairs because they're comfortable *and* stylish. These are an awesome alternative to the vintage versions now running for $400+. You'll get a set of two for half the price!
Promising reviews: "I was planning to get chairs that had rattan on the back and the seat. However, the prices of those chairs were way outside of my comfort zone so I ended up finding these and I AM SO HAPPY I DID! Not only are they amazingly affordable, they are also beautifully made and extremely comfortable! Also, I have rattan and boucle in other pieces in my place and these chairs match them perfectly!" —Emmanuel Pineda
"Very impressed with the quality of my chairs, the cushion is firm yet very comfortable. The installation took literally three minutes. It fits perfectly in my dining room and I couldn't be happier with this purchase!" —Christine
Get a set of two from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in five colors, three fabrics, and in sets of two or four).
8. OR a set of similar velvet-cushioned dining chairs so cute, you'll want to host a dinner party just to show off your new score. The comfy velvet cushion, the cane backing *and* the color options will make you swoon.
Edloe Finch is a Black-owned small furniture business based in Houston, Texas. The brand comes from husband-and-wife duo Darryl and Jessica Sharpton. The former NFL linebacker is also the man behind Albany Park.
Get a set of two from Edloe Finch for $244 (originally $313; also available in blue velvet, white bouclé, and brown leather).
9. A pair of classic wooden dining chairs you can never go wrong with. Their simple aesthetic makes them SO much easier to style with the furniture and decor you already have in your home.
Promising review: "I love these chairs. Great chairs built from solid wood. Assembly is not too bad as the back is preassembled... The chairs are quite sturdy, and will easily support the stated amount... The natural wood tone makes them quite easy to match with existing decor, and would look quite fine with about any table. I like that the chairs are a bit on the smaller side, as it makes them easier to use in small dining areas. I would recommend these chairs in a heartbeat." —Jack
Get them from Amazon for $99.43+ (available in walnut and natural finishes).
10. Some upholstered chairs with a gorgeous nailhead trim. The high back and cushioned seat make them incredibly comfy to sit in, so if you're the type that hosts dinner parties often — You. Need. These!
Promising review: "These chairs are better than expected! Very pricey looking for affordable price. Color matches the description and they're very comfortable. Absolutely love these! Also very easy to assemble." —Shawnee
Get two from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in 14 colors and in sets of two, four, and six).
11. An amazingly comfortable Article dining chair that'll make it easy to sit back, relax, and enjoy a meal with your favorite people. And the gorgeous walnut finish on the wood? That's a bonus!
Get it from Article for $149 (available in six colors).
12. A set of four metal chairs you can use for both your indoor *and* outdoor dining areas! And with sunnier days on the horizon, it's a must to have outdoor furniture on lock. These cuties are durable and can handle everything from jumping kids to intense weather.
Promising review: "Easy assembly! And they look perfect! I’m very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for