40 Affordable Pieces That'll Give The Look Of High Fashion

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A glamorous ruched top and pants set because these show-stopping trousers deserve to be seen by all! The set comes in A LOT of different colors and patterns (seriously, there are more than 30 options!) and can be dressed up *or* down, too.
P.S. The seller doesn't recommend sizing up for an oversized look because of the loose and stretchy material.
Promising review: "This set fits so well! The material is nice and light, so good for any season. The pants are long, you could do heels or flats, and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large, but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." —Sharonda Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors).
2. A Skims-esque spandex-blend slip maxi dress reviewers say is comfortable, sexy, and will fit ~every~ body like a glove. The ultra stretchy material makes it an easy favorite.
Reviewers agree that if you want it fitted, size down.
Promising reviews: "I don’t own any Skims clothing, but I saw this girl wearing this exact style of dress with a Skims tag on the back, and honestly, it made me so grateful that I purchased this dress instead. It looks exactly like the Skims version, and I could be biased, but the material of this dress looked better than the Skims one. If you want it to be a little snug, I would definitely recommend sizing down one size from your normal size. I usually wear a medium, but I got this in a small and it was so perfect. So freaking comfortable and made out of thick material. BUY THIS, don’t waste money on Skims." —Kaitlyn
"I have the Skims dress in black and wanted to look for a cheaper version. But read reviews and some said that it is a bit looser than expected. I would agree that the small is a bit loose. If you want a snatched look definitely get a size smaller as it is very stretchy. I'm 5ft tall so this is a bit long on me even when I wear heels. In comparison to the Skims, the material is smoother while Skims has a ribbed texture. You honestly can't tell the difference. Good bang for your buck if you ask me! Would recommend this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available inx sizes XXS–XL and 10 colors).
3. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings for anyone who wants the luxe look of Bottega Veneta without spending tons (and I mean TONS) of $$$. These gorgeous earrings will make just as big of a statement — just take a look at the nearly 3,000 5-star reviews!
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 17 finishes, two-packs, and an XL size).
4. A colorful shirt-and-shorts set that may be the most travel-worthy outfit I've ever seen! And for under $40?? SCORE. This set works as an exploring-the-town outfit and a beach cover-up and would look stunningly individually, too. I won't blame you for taking tons of pics in it!
Promising review: "I bought two sets (the pink and the multi-color) and both are beautiful and feel nice on the body! The shorts even have a white under-lining layer which is even better! I can’t wait to wear them at the beach! They are comfortable and I got plenty of nice comments! If you have any doubts, throw them out cause they are worth it!" —mario
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in size S–XXL and in seven patterns).
5. A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress to make dancing the night away 10x more fun. It looks *just* like the one from Lulu's that retails at nearly $100!
Promising reviews: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one, and it's the perfect color for the beach or a summer event. The material is lightweight, and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." —Kristy and Norris Hartog
"Love this midi/maxi off-the-shoulder ruffle dress; it's perfect for spring, summer, and vacations! I personally would style it up for summer weddings, too! The fit is great [and] the ruffle is definitely trending, highly recommend." —Nikita C.
Get it from Amazon for $37.98 (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 colors/styles).
6. A lace corset bodysuit with a built-in bra (!!) and adjustable straps. This piece has been declared "The best bodysuit ever" by reviewers because of how comfortable, supportive, and stunning it is in person.
The Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business that has taken the fashion industry by storm after creating STYLISH tops and bodysuits with built-in padding. Each item has a different level of support (band-less, compressive band, or shelf bra), and all are double-lined for function and comfort.
Promising review: "Love this top so much. I wore it to multiple parties, and it was so comfortable. Supported me the whole night. Also very versatile. Good going Klassy Network....I highly recommend this one." —Mugdha B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $52 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
7. OR a lacey bustier top similar to the TikTok viral Urban Outfitters version that is double the price and comes in fewer colors than this beaut from Amazon. It's cute, comfy, and has adjustable straps, too.
Promising reviews: "Better than Urban Outfitters. I got this because it resembles the UO version, but this one has more stretch and can actually fit if you have boobs. Quality is nice, would buy in more colors as well" —Amazon Customer
"Fits like a glove! I tried this on and my first thought is that I need more of these in different colors! It has an underwire that [my breasts] sit up just right & it fits really well through the bodice. I love that it’s adjustable...If you have more boob than a 34b you might want to go up a size...Buy this, you will not regret it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors and patterns).
8. A saddle shoulder bag that's the perfect option for anyone who doesn't want to spend thousands on similar designer versions. It comes with both a short shoulder bag strap and a longer crossbody strap. Reviewers say it's even cuter in person, too!
Promising review: "Beyond cute and exactly like the picture. The straps are removable, and the bag is the perfect size to hold a phone, small wallet, keys, and some lipgloss. I love the gold hardware, and the quality feels great!" —Julia Hammermeister
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 19 colors).
9. A pair of wide-leg abstract print pants (with pockets!) giving luxury resort vibes. Look like a million bucks while spending under $50? Yes, I indeed like this little life.
Rebdolls is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in New Jersey that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.
Get it from Rebdolls for $44.90 (available in sizes L–5X).
And grab the matching cardigan and crop top, too!
10. A polka-dot organza-sleeve top that's it's the definition of ~va va voom~. It's trendy and eye-catching, and you will *not* want to take it off! Your next #OOTD post is about to go viral.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft, and I love that it has three snaps across; it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XXS–3X and 39 colors/styles).
11. A tie-strap midi dress people will definitly assume is a Hill House nap dress (you know...the ones over $200). This gorgeous dress can be worn casually for a picnic date or a day of running errands, but how awesome would it look stepping out for sunset cocktails with your besties!?
Promising reviews: "This dress is much cuter in person. It's also a great [alternative for] what's on the runway right now...The fit is perfect and looks adorable with a denim jacket. Great little summer lunch, shower, or church dress." —Amazon Customer
"Really happy with this dress. The material is soft and not cheap. It has a liner for the skirt. The top is stretchy...Highly recommend this dress." —LPF2009
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in XXS–4X and in 17 colors/patterns).
12. An elegant blouse you'll want to wear for your next fancy event...and probably just on your next coffee run because it's just too gorge not to be seen. The puff sleeves are the drama you've been missing in your closet!
Promising review: "Looks like the picture! This is a very cute blouse and I’m happy with my purchase. I usually wear a medium however ordered a large because of the crop fit and dressy style. This blouse is very stretchy but supportive....I definitely would recommend this product!" —Dkwj
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors).
13. A set of super-sized (9.5 inches!) satin scrunchies for a stunningly dramatic way to hold your hair up and out of your face. The satin material is also gentle on hair compared to harsh rubber bands!
Promising reviews: "I love the look of the huge silk scrunchies on a lot of retail websites, but I'm not willing to pay that much for ONE hair tie. These are a great substitute, and you get four for half the price. (Came in cute packaging, too.)" —Michael L.
"Honestly, I was very skeptical because I didn’t think I would like oversized scrunchies, but I have long hair, and I find any other scrunchies always pulling out my hair, so these are extremely comfortable. The downside is now I must get them in all colors. 😃" —Dawn Sullivan
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in various color combinations).